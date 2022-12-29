The Nordstrom sale is here, and these products handpicked by Livingetc's editor are worth bookmarking
Who doesn't love a good bargain? The holiday season is the best time to look for good deals, and spruce up your home for the new year
If you love everything stylish and elegant, Nordstrom is the brand to shop at. While through the year, we tend to keep a tight check on our spending, this is the time to loosen the purse strings. Nordstrom's latest ongoing sale is going to help you sharpen and enhance your interior design.
From the best home furnishing products, and scented candles, to bowls and stemware, there's a lovely gamut of products to choose from. Take a look at the top five, chosen by our editor Pip Rich, and add these to your shopping list.
5 best Nordstrom buys
Hydrocotton Bath Towel | Was $13, now $9.78 (opens in new tab)
Expecting a lot of guests this holiday season? Spruce up the powder room with these ultra soft, ultra-absorbent hydrocotton towels and washcloths, in a soft, pink shade.
Ode Brew Grinder | Was $255, now $191 (opens in new tab)
Ensure you have a happy, rejuvenating morning with this electric grinder featuring a powerful motor that produces precise grinds for every coffee cup.
Quilt & Shams Set | Was between $67- $92, now $50 – $69 (opens in new tab)
For deep sleep and a plush bed, choose this textured cotton, cozy quilt and sham set. Pick a color that matches your room's decor.
Glass Bowl |Was $19, now $14 (opens in new tab)
This textured design inspired by the beautiful, filtering sunlight through the trees can add an elegant touch to your dining room. Bring out this handblown colored-glass bowl when hosting a large gathering.
Cycladic Ceramic Vase | Was between $48 – $108, now $36 – $81 (opens in new tab)
This hand-wheel thrown and painted vase can be the perfect object for your tabletop, dining room or a living room corner. Use it to add a pop of hue to the room.
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari is an architecture and design journalist with over 10 years of experience. She's worked at some of the leading media houses in India such as Elle Decor, Houzz and Architectural Digest (Condé Nast). Till recently, she was a freelance writer for publications such as Architectural Digest US, House Beautiful, Stir World, Beautiful Homes India among others. In her spare time, she volunteers at animal shelters and other rescue organizations.
