This Sofa Material is the new Bouclé, and it has Reese Witherspoon’s Seal of Approval

Bouclé has dominated the world of interiors for a few seasons now, particularly in the sofa department. It's one of those materials that's transcended trendy to become timeless, so we know it's not going anywhere in 2024. That said, there's a new kid on the block when it comes to sofa materials, and it's causing quite a stir.

On a recent scroll of Instagram, drooling over celebrity homes, I came across actress Reese Witherspoon perched on a beautiful sofa. I was immediately drawn in by the sumptuous and cozy material - is it bouclé, velvet, teddy? It isn't just celebs that love this material, either. Designers are also crowning it this season's new bouclé. If you're thinking about how to hop on the latest living room trends, consider trying out a sofa swathed in this material for an instant injection of luxe.

Celebrities are always good sources of interior design inspiration, and Reese is someone we keep coming back to. Her Instagram grid offers many a design idea that we want to recreate in our own home, full of designs to inspire.

This time, it's a living room sofa. The one in question resembles a giant chic croissant, and we can't get enough. You'd be forgiven for assuming the material is bouclé, however, upon closer inspection, you can see it's fluffier in nature. James Scaife, owner of Olson and Baker, has identified the sofa material as sheepskin, noting it as a trend that's set to make it big this year.

'Sheepskin as a sofa upholstery material is set to make a significant comeback in 2024,' he says. 'At Olson and Baker we've seen our designer brands embrace this trend in everything from lounge chairs to sofas, dining chairs to benches.'

Like bouclé, this material makes a statement. This is the year of cozy living room trends, so this material fits right in. It's the type of sofa you want to nestle into and hibernate but also gives an air of sophistication and luxury. 'The fabric is extremely inviting and unfussy, and would work well alongside different textures, as it’s so versatile,' adds interior designer Manuela Hamilford. 'We’re expecting sofas like these to be popular as they’re so inviting and tactile. We’re seeing clients choose more relaxed fabrics and finishes rather than polished homes.'

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Not only is this material extremely aesthetic, but it's also practical as well. Despite appearances, this material is a good choice for sofas as it's incredibly hard-wearing. 'Sheepskin upholstery not only introduces a touch of nature but also offers a good level of resistance to everyday wear and tear,' says James.

'For example, New Zealand sheepskin experiences some of the world's harshest weather conditions,' he goes on to explain. 'Moreover, this material is self-cleaning and the density of the wool makes it incredibly comfortable.' For those of you looking for a more sustainable choice, there are faux sheepskin options that give the same look of luxury without the animal-derived material.

The shade of this new furniture material is also a sofa trend to look out for. 'We’re expecting the trend for brown pallets to continue, they work so well alongside cream and black to keep them contemporary,' says Manuela. If you're looking to upgrade your living room in 2024, you can't go far wrong with this emerging trend. After all, anything with Reese Witherspoon's seal of approval has ours, too.

Get the look