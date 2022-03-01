This house is set to be the most expensive home ever sold in Silicon Valley – take a tour

A home that is expected to break price records in Silicon Valley is currently on the market for $110 million. The property is set to overtake the record set by a home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood that sold for $43.5 million in 2021 (currently the most expensive home in the area).

With its European-inspired architectural assets and ultra-exclusive postcode, this Woodside villa is expected to rewrite local records – and reshape our modern decorating ideas in the process. Here, we tour the extraordinary property.

(Image credit: Paul Rollins)

What does $110 million look like? It looks like a three-acre compound that stretches across one of the most prestigious postcodes in the world. The estate features a 65-foot pool, outdoor kitchen, and landscaped gardens with forty olive trees and over one hundred roses.

However, while its modern garden ideas are something to behold, the interiors are equally as magnificent.

(Image credit: Paul Rollins)

Both the main house and the guest homes are a maze of European design ideas, from its French oak floors to its rare Italian marble that epitomizes Silicon Valley luxury. This ornate aesthetic continues with crystal chandeliers and marble fireplaces throughout.

(Image credit: Paul Rollins)

Alongside these features, the home is a trove of modern kitchen ideas – most primarily through its two waterfall-wrapped islands, marble counters, and custom-built steel-and-glass cabinetry. The separate chef’s kitchen is equipped with extensive storage space and a BlueStar range with two ovens, naturally.

(Image credit: Paul Rollins)

Beyond the living room and kitchen area, the primary suite is a celebration of the home’s prestigious postcode, from its separate barrel-vaulted foyer to the cathedral-beamed ceiling with a dangling chandelier.

(Image credit: Paul Rollins)

The bedroom shares a two-sided Davinci fireplace with the bathroom, which has heated limestone floors and a large marble bath. Each additional bedroom includes a customized walk-in closet, outside entrance, and an en-suite marble bath as standard.

(Image credit: Paul Rollins)

Silicon Valley is synonymous with the technology industry (it is named after the material used to make computer chips, after all), so it is only right that the home was designed with a high-tech lifestyle in mind.

Key features include the state-of-the-art automated systems that take care of every need for comfort, convenience, and security. There is also a Dolby screening room and a smart wine salon with room for 6,000 bottles.

(Image credit: Paul Rollins)