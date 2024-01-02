3 Pattern Trends Designers Want You to Know About in 2024 – 'They're so Characterful!'
These are the patterns designers are using this year, and they mark a big shift
In the world of interiors, pattern preferences are constantly changing. As an area of design that's always evolving it can be difficult to keep up with all the latest trends, and 2024 marks an especially big shift - one towards a more retro feel.
From geometric splashes to a timeless ticking stripe, there's been a huge resurgence of old-school patterns of late. To find out which of these interior design trends will dominate the year ahead and how to use them in our designs, we asked designers to shed some light on the patterns of the moment. Here are three to keep on your radar.
1. Eclectic patterns
We've had our minimalist era, now it is time to embrace our eclectic style. That's what fabric designer Patrick Frey of Pierre Frey seems to suggest. 'We don't really follow trends,' he says. 'We always produce what we love, in a passionate and eclectic way.'
This year, he's been focusing on the theme of travel. 'Our "SOLEIL LEVANT" collection takes us to Asia, the "CARNET DE VOYAGE" collection to the home of an old adventurous aesthete, while BELLAGIO takes us to Italy, to a place where the weather is always beautiful,' he says. The message is clear, avoid aimlessly following trends and embrace an eclectic mix of patterns inspired by designs from across the world that span the whole of history.
2. Subtle with details
Expressive elegance is the term we've coined for a luxe look that will dominate the 2024 design scene. It's something we've seen reflected in patterns and materials that will be big for the next year, too. Think plush velvet and sumptuous silks printed with wave forms and botanical motifs.
The spring-summer collection by French fabric brand Camengo features some extremely sophisticated designs that reflect this desire for luxurious subtlety. 'The design inspiration comes from reinterpretation of our heritage, between craftsmanship and design, combining raw authenticity and refined styling,' they say. With this in mind, we're leaning towards natural materials and organic patterns in muted colors, with a nod to modern design.
3. Ticking stripe
Ticking stripe is nothing new, but designers are still predicting big things for it in 2024. It's a simple pattern that plays into the aforementioned trend toward a classic retro feel, and in natural materials like linen and soft neutral colors, it's a reliably comforting look.
'The ticking stripe has also the simplicity and elegance which can go well with traditional as well as modern designs in any place,' says interior designer Artem Kropovinsky. The understated nature of the ticking strip makes it incredibly versatile and complimentary to many design aesthetics. 'It is a good choice for upholstery, adding texture to a chair’s cover or cushion without overpowering the space,' Artem adds. 'Curtains with ticking stripes can be used to balance light and privacy while at the same time maintaining cool, comfortable rooms.'
Get the look
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women's lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
