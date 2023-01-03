LG has just announced its new OLED TVs - here's how to get last year's models up to $800 cheaper
Get a great deal on LG's 2022 TV models, as the brand reveals its upcoming line-up
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A new year means many things, but if you're interested in updating your home with new tech, then a key one is the announcement from top brands of their newest models. This almost always happens in January because of various major events during the month, but LG has gotten a head start with the reveal of its 2023 OLED models.
These updated TVs are not available quite yet, but the mere scent of a new crop means that sets that are less than a year old are now heavily discounted by major retailers. It's a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on a TV that might have looked like too much of a splurge 12 months ago.
As new versions of LG's A2, B2, C2, G2, and Z2 models have been announced, we have collected the best deals on these below. The sizes we have chosen represent the best discounts, but you can save on small, mid-size, and even the best 85-inch TVs. And if you're interested in how LG measures up against its competitors, head over to our guide to the best TV brands.
LG 83" C2 4K OLED TV |
was $5,300, now $4,500 (save $800) at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The biggest saving you'll find is a lovely $800 off the 83-inch C2 at Best Buy. The TV is great for gaming and looks brilliant in the living room, with a slimmer bezel and brighter image courtesy of its cutting-edge processor. It is available in 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", and 83" models.
LG 48" A2 4K OLED TV |
was $1,300, now $650 (save $650) at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
LG's model for richer colors and greater image depth, the 48" A2, is an excellent choice if you want a smaller TV with OLED specs. The fact that it's now less than $1,000 makes it even more of an exciting prospect, and it's also available in 55" and 65" if you want to go bigger.
LG 65" G2 4K OLED TV |
was $2,800, now $2,200 (save $600) at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
A gallery-style TV that sits alongside efforts from Samsung like The Frame, the LG G2 is one for those who want their TV to look stunning when mounted to the wall. The high contrast, deep blacks, and bright colors also mean everything you choose to display will look equally beautiful.
LG 65" B2 4K OLED TV |
was $1,900, now $1,500 (save $400) at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
A solid all-rounder, the LG B2 is great for gamers with its high refresh rate, LG Game Optimiser, and pair of HDMI ports. But it's also a brilliant way to enjoy streaming, live TV, and movies. You can save $400 on the 65" model, or go for the 55" (save $200) or 77" (save $600).
Caroline is the smart homes ecommerce editor for Livingetc, covering everything tech for the home, from smart speakers to air purifiers and everything in between. She is passionate about the role that technology and smart devices can play in daily life, enhancing the home without sacrificing personal style and carefully chosen interiors. In her spare time, she can be found tinkering with bulbs, soundbars, and video doorbells in an effort to automate every part of her small home. Previously, she lent her expertise to the likes of Expert Reviews, IT Pro, Coach, The Week, and more.
-
-
Don't wait for spring cleaning – these are the 4 spaces you should declutter right now for a more mindful start to 2023
These are the four spaces in your home that you should declutter right now for healthier habits this January
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
How to keep a bedroom warm in winter without heating – affordable tips for a cozy night's sleep
With these foolproof methods, we'll show you how to keep a bedroom warm in winter with ease
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
How to set up a HomePod Mini: your guide to getting started with Siri
Want to know how to set up your HomePod Mini? Here is a step by step guide on to get you started
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
The best uses for an Apple Watch that you may not have thought of
If you're new to the Apple Watch, we've listed some of the best uses we've found for the fitness tracker and watch
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
How to set up a Ring doorbell: an upgraded front door in no time at all
We explain how to install a Ring doorbell, whether you've opted for a wired or wireless option
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
I got a Fitbit in 2022, and these are the best things about it
Having used the Fitbit Luxe for most of 2022, there are a few things that have changed the way I live
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
After Christmas TV deals LIVE: the best bargains on 4K, OLED, QLED and more
All of the best after Christmas savings on big screen entertainment, brought to you live
By Caroline Preece • Last updated
-
How to set up Airtags: a step by step guide to getting started
Got your hands on some Airtags? Here's our guide on how to set them up so you'll never lose your keys again
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Is 4K good enough for an 85-inch TV? We take a look
Is it worth getting an 85 inch TV with 8K? It could be a costly decision, so we dig into the details
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best 8K TV: our pick of the best next-gen TV models
The best 8K TVs are becoming more and more popular, and we have chosen our favorites amongst the current crop
By Caroline Preece • Published