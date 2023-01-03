LG has just announced its new OLED TVs - here's how to get last year's models up to $800 cheaper

A new year means many things, but if you're interested in updating your home with new tech, then a key one is the announcement from top brands of their newest models. This almost always happens in January because of various major events during the month, but LG has gotten a head start with the reveal of its 2023 OLED models.

These updated TVs are not available quite yet, but the mere scent of a new crop means that sets that are less than a year old are now heavily discounted by major retailers. It's a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on a TV that might have looked like too much of a splurge 12 months ago.

As new versions of LG's A2, B2, C2, G2, and Z2 models have been announced, we have collected the best deals on these below. The sizes we have chosen represent the best discounts, but you can save on small, mid-size, and even the best 85-inch TVs. And if you're interested in how LG measures up against its competitors, head over to our guide to the best TV brands.

(opens in new tab) Best LG C2 deal LG 83" C2 4K OLED TV | was $5,300 , now $4,500 (save $800) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The biggest saving you'll find is a lovely $800 off the 83-inch C2 at Best Buy. The TV is great for gaming and looks brilliant in the living room, with a slimmer bezel and brighter image courtesy of its cutting-edge processor. It is available in 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", and 83" models.

(opens in new tab) Best LG A2 deal LG 48" A2 4K OLED TV | was $1,300 , now $650 (save $650) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) LG's model for richer colors and greater image depth, the 48" A2, is an excellent choice if you want a smaller TV with OLED specs. The fact that it's now less than $1,000 makes it even more of an exciting prospect, and it's also available in 55" and 65" if you want to go bigger.

(opens in new tab) Best LG G2 deal LG 65" G2 4K OLED TV | was $2,800 , now $2,200 (save $600) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) A gallery-style TV that sits alongside efforts from Samsung like The Frame, the LG G2 is one for those who want their TV to look stunning when mounted to the wall. The high contrast, deep blacks, and bright colors also mean everything you choose to display will look equally beautiful.