9 standout pieces in Kelly Clarkson’s Wayfair collection to grab during Way Day deals

The new Kelly Clarkson Wayfair collection is cozy, rustic, and perfect for the cold months

Singer Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to the world of home decor, and if you're looking to redecorate this fall, her latest collection at Wayfair, 'Montana', is full of so many items that are perfect for the season. With the homeware giant releasing its annual Way Day deals, it’s also a great opportunity to shop the new collection at great prices, and we've picked out a few of our favorites you won't want to miss. 

Kelly describes her latest launch as a French country, ranch-inspired refresh. 'It's rustic with the right amount of elegance,’ she says, and we’re all here for it. You’ll find plenty of smaller items that master interior design trends for 2024 like mirrors, jugs, candlesticks and throw pillows, but also larger items of furniture if you’re looking for a more substantial transformation to your home. The color palette is light and has a natural feel, so it will be easy to mix in with your existing decor, and while pops of color and prints feature, they're used in an elegant, understated way that won’t overwhelm your design. 

With so many options to choose from there’s something in the collection for everyone, but these are our favorite picks to order for your home, all of which are available to snap up now in the Way Day deals.  

throw pillow with blue pattern and tassels
Cotton throw pillow

Price: $36.99
Was: $39.00

There's nothing like changing your throw pillows for a quick refresh of your living space. Swap the old for the new this season and go for this beautiful pattern that is colorful but subtle enough to work well in most decorating schemes. 

two mid century style wood and leather chairs in brown

Vegan leather side chair

Price: $269.99
Was: $336.99

Everybody needs an accent chair (or two), and this set of Mid-Century Modern style vegan leather options will look great in a living room or bedroom, especially when styled with beautiful throws. Add a coffee table in the middle to complete the look. 

cream rug with beige geometric pattern
Ivory Rug

Price: $202.99
Was: $855

This rug will add a cozy autumnal feel to your room and you can also get it in different sizes so it can be used to zone your space. Pair it with light-colored furniture and natural textures for a fall decor feel.

round wood tray with black handles
Wood tray

Price: $63.99
Was: $78.99

Styling your accessories makes a world of difference to how a room looks, and this light wooden tray is as beautiful as it is practical. Use it as a catch-all on your entryway console, in the dining room, or on your coffee table to hold drinks and snacks. 

Tall rectangle mirror with black frame
Metal mirror

Price: $205.99
Was: $309.99

Whether you use it in your entryway for a last look before you head out the door, or as a living room mirror to bounce light into dark corners, this tall oversized mirror will seamlessly slot into any space. It's the perfect blend of style and function. 

metal and glass wall sconce
Swing arm sconce

Price: $165.99
Was: $267

This sconce has an industrial feel about it thanks to the black arm, however the glass shade gives it an elegant look. Pair it with a warm bulb that won't be too bright and it will be perfect for winter evenings snuggled up with a good book.  

light wood console table with shelves and black metal details
TV stand

Price: $182.99
Was: $217.99

This beautiful TV stand has a chic, rustic look that's timeless and versatile. It can easily be styled with books, a low lamp, or vases to create a beautiful focal point in your living room, and is suitable for TVs up to 65 inches. 

table lamp with grey base and white shade
Table lamp

Price: $238
Was: $459

The light of low table lamps will feel so much more relaxing than that of overheads. Invest in two or three, depending on how big your room is, and style them in your living room, bedroom, or entryway for a chic and cozy effect. 

chest of drawers in dark wood

Drawer dresser

Price: $1,149
Was: $1,279

This chest of drawers will be a standout piece in any room, and will create a great focal point styled with a mirror, a lamp, and beautiful books and objects. It's a timeless style, so the investment will be worth it. 

Raluca Racasan
Raluca Racasan
News writer

Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.  

