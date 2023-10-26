9 standout pieces in Kelly Clarkson’s Wayfair collection to grab during Way Day deals
The new Kelly Clarkson Wayfair collection is cozy, rustic, and perfect for the cold months
Singer Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to the world of home decor, and if you're looking to redecorate this fall, her latest collection at Wayfair, 'Montana', is full of so many items that are perfect for the season. With the homeware giant releasing its annual Way Day deals, it’s also a great opportunity to shop the new collection at great prices, and we've picked out a few of our favorites you won't want to miss.
Kelly describes her latest launch as a French country, ranch-inspired refresh. 'It's rustic with the right amount of elegance,’ she says, and we’re all here for it. You’ll find plenty of smaller items that master interior design trends for 2024 like mirrors, jugs, candlesticks and throw pillows, but also larger items of furniture if you’re looking for a more substantial transformation to your home. The color palette is light and has a natural feel, so it will be easy to mix in with your existing decor, and while pops of color and prints feature, they're used in an elegant, understated way that won’t overwhelm your design.
With so many options to choose from there’s something in the collection for everyone, but these are our favorite picks to order for your home, all of which are available to snap up now in the Way Day deals.
A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)
A photo posted by on
Price: $36.99
Was: $39.00
There's nothing like changing your throw pillows for a quick refresh of your living space. Swap the old for the new this season and go for this beautiful pattern that is colorful but subtle enough to work well in most decorating schemes.
Price: $269.99
Was: $336.99
Everybody needs an accent chair (or two), and this set of Mid-Century Modern style vegan leather options will look great in a living room or bedroom, especially when styled with beautiful throws. Add a coffee table in the middle to complete the look.
Price: $202.99
Was: $855
This rug will add a cozy autumnal feel to your room and you can also get it in different sizes so it can be used to zone your space. Pair it with light-colored furniture and natural textures for a fall decor feel.
Price: $63.99
Was: $78.99
Styling your accessories makes a world of difference to how a room looks, and this light wooden tray is as beautiful as it is practical. Use it as a catch-all on your entryway console, in the dining room, or on your coffee table to hold drinks and snacks.
Price: $205.99
Was: $309.99
Whether you use it in your entryway for a last look before you head out the door, or as a living room mirror to bounce light into dark corners, this tall oversized mirror will seamlessly slot into any space. It's the perfect blend of style and function.
Price: $165.99
Was: $267
This sconce has an industrial feel about it thanks to the black arm, however the glass shade gives it an elegant look. Pair it with a warm bulb that won't be too bright and it will be perfect for winter evenings snuggled up with a good book.
Price: $182.99
Was: $217.99
This beautiful TV stand has a chic, rustic look that's timeless and versatile. It can easily be styled with books, a low lamp, or vases to create a beautiful focal point in your living room, and is suitable for TVs up to 65 inches.
Price: $238
Was: $459
The light of low table lamps will feel so much more relaxing than that of overheads. Invest in two or three, depending on how big your room is, and style them in your living room, bedroom, or entryway for a chic and cozy effect.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
-
-
5 tips for painting straight lines without tape, including the simple 'secret weapon' professionals always use
Learn how to nail the perfect clean line for your next paint job
By Amy McArdle Published
-
I’m a style editor and I wasn’t expecting it to be this easy to make my apartment look expensive with what I’ve found in the Wayfair sale
After a bit of time perusing the discounts for Way Day, I found the perfect area rug, a gorgeous bar cart, and more, all at an insanely good markdown
By Brigid Kennedy Published