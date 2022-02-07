This Issa Rae-designed home celebrates SoCal style – and it's available for rent

Super Bowl host city Los Angeles may be making headlines for its relationship to the upcoming sporting event. However, it’s making waves in the interior design industry too – thanks to Cali-native Issa Rae.

The Lovebirds and Insecure star has collaborated with Airbnb (ahead of the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams) to curate a SoCal cool apartment in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood.

The listing is available from February 12-14 for $56 a night – and includes a visit to the city’s most iconic landmarks and a ‘wine-ing down after a day’ experience.

(Image credit: Sean Costello)

Alongside these perks, the home acts as a trove of modern decorating ideas for design lovers who may be visiting the Golden State amid the most talked-about sports weekend of the year.

Issa Rae’s listing comes as thousands of locals prepare to host over the Super Bowl (with Airbnb seeing a 50 percent increase in searches for LA properties over the weekend).

(Image credit: Sean Costello)

The actress' listing pays homage to LA spirit through its chic design ideas that are instantly associable with its location. Key design features include the curved sofa that sits as the focal point in the main living room space. There is also an eclectic gallery wall (featuring local artists) that adds pockets of color to the beige-toned scheme.

‘I became an Airbnb Host to create a stay where fans of the show can experience this for themselves,’ Issa shares in the discussion of the curated space. ‘From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day to art from my favorite local artists on the walls – this is LA, my way.’

(Image credit: Sean Costello)

Alongside the statement furnishings and sandy paint ideas , the home is a trove of Californian accessories, including a stand-out fringed light and artisan-style vases. The mismatched chairs in the dining room also pay homage to 2022’s wooden chair trend (as predicted by Bobby Berk).

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Beyond the home’s four walls, Issa Rae’s style continues outside, where she has created an outdoor living space on the fringe of the swimming pool. This urban garden overlooks Southern California’s most vibrant districts – a view that is best enjoyed from the pool (if you aren’t watching the Superbowl).

‘Since my series debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture, and businesses that make South LA such a vibrant part of the city,' Issa adds.

(Image credit: Airbnb)