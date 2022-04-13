Ilse Crawford’s favorite IKEA product is the natural statement your home desires

What do you and Ilse Crawford (potentially) have in common? A mutual admiration for IKEA and its ever-stylish furniture pieces. And while it is easy to love the versatile KALLAX and BILLY, we couldn’t help but wonder, what is Ilse’s favorite piece?

The London-based interior and furniture designer revealed that the SINNERLIG bamboo lamp is her best-loved piece from the Scandi-cool chain, and it’s easy to see why. While this handmade pendant may be a stranger to an IKEA hack , its escapist aesthetic means it is already perfect for your SS/22 scheme.

‘The SINNERLIG light is an amazing product,’ Ilse shares in a conversation with Livingetc. ‘It is ethically made from bamboo in Vietnam. And you see it in every context, from students’ rooms to restaurants, fancy homes to beach bars and hairdressers, everywhere in the world.’

(Image credit: IKEA)

Ilse certainly isn’t wrong. From the focal point of your dining room to the pinnacle of your small bedroom ideas , the SINNERLIG knows how to make a statement. And, if its style wasn’t already enough to celebrate – its sustainable qualities make this fixture a modern home must-have.

SINNERLIG – like many Scandinavian icons – is renewable, recyclable and ages effortlessly, meaning this (albeit small) investment will last for many seasons to come.

‘Design is not always about inventing something new, but about placing things in a new context and or mixing traditional techniques with more modern approaches,’ Ilse adds in the discussion of her fixture. She explains how the SINNERLIG series is an example of how the ‘best results’ often stem from the best of old ideas – and it’s a philosophy we can get behind.

(Image credit: IKEA)

And while the SINNERLIG is a favorite of Ilse’s, it is not the only collection that the designer created for the Swedish chain. Her new ENKSTAKA candle collection celebrates Scandinavia through scent, and it’s another way to fill your home with expert-approved style. And they’re beneficial to your well-being too.

‘Candles are a wonderful way to bring peace and serenity to a space,’ Ilse adds. ‘Try lighting a candle and safely positioning it in the bathroom while you take a relaxing bath or rest it on your nightstand while getting stuck into a good book. Subconsciously drawing into your senses while being distracted with other relaxing activities can help improve wellness and boost your overall mood.’

(Image credit: IKEA)

We’re adding the SINNERLIG and ENKSTAKA series’ to our blue bags pronto.