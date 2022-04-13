Ilse Crawford’s favorite IKEA product is the natural statement your home desires
The decorative fixture will fill your summer scheme with style – and it’s approved by the expert
What do you and Ilse Crawford (potentially) have in common? A mutual admiration for IKEA and its ever-stylish furniture pieces. And while it is easy to love the versatile KALLAX and BILLY, we couldn’t help but wonder, what is Ilse’s favorite piece?
The London-based interior and furniture designer revealed that the SINNERLIG bamboo lamp is her best-loved piece from the Scandi-cool chain, and it’s easy to see why. While this handmade pendant may be a stranger to an IKEA hack, its escapist aesthetic means it is already perfect for your SS/22 scheme.
‘The SINNERLIG light is an amazing product,’ Ilse shares in a conversation with Livingetc. ‘It is ethically made from bamboo in Vietnam. And you see it in every context, from students’ rooms to restaurants, fancy homes to beach bars and hairdressers, everywhere in the world.’
Ilse certainly isn’t wrong. From the focal point of your dining room to the pinnacle of your small bedroom ideas, the SINNERLIG knows how to make a statement. And, if its style wasn’t already enough to celebrate – its sustainable qualities make this fixture a modern home must-have.
SINNERLIG – like many Scandinavian icons – is renewable, recyclable and ages effortlessly, meaning this (albeit small) investment will last for many seasons to come.
‘Design is not always about inventing something new, but about placing things in a new context and or mixing traditional techniques with more modern approaches,’ Ilse adds in the discussion of her fixture. She explains how the SINNERLIG series is an example of how the ‘best results’ often stem from the best of old ideas – and it’s a philosophy we can get behind.
And while the SINNERLIG is a favorite of Ilse’s, it is not the only collection that the designer created for the Swedish chain. Her new ENKSTAKA candle collection celebrates Scandinavia through scent, and it’s another way to fill your home with expert-approved style. And they’re beneficial to your well-being too.
‘Candles are a wonderful way to bring peace and serenity to a space,’ Ilse adds. ‘Try lighting a candle and safely positioning it in the bathroom while you take a relaxing bath or rest it on your nightstand while getting stuck into a good book. Subconsciously drawing into your senses while being distracted with other relaxing activities can help improve wellness and boost your overall mood.’
We’re adding the SINNERLIG and ENKSTAKA series’ to our blue bags pronto.
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc’s homes titles, including Livingetc and Homes & Gardens. As a News Writer, she often focuses on micro-trends, wellbeing, celebrity-focused pieces, and everything IKEA.
Before joining Future, Megan worked as a News Explainer at The Telegraph, following her MA in International Journalism at the University of Leeds. During her BA in English Literature and Creative Writing, she gained writing experience in the US while studying in New York. Megan also focused on travel writing during her time living in Paris, where she produced content for a French travel site. She currently lives in London with her antique typewriter and expansive collection of houseplants.
-
-
Paint color ideas for every room – experts explain the best choices for different spaces
Choose the right paint color ideas for your room, whether it's north or south-facing, a bright kitchen or a cozy snug
By Amy Neason • Published
-
Color psychology in interior design – how different hues affect the way you look and feel
Delve into color psychology in interior design and find out how different shades can affect both your mood and your appearance
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published