IKEA’s new collection with Ilse Crawford celebrates Scandinavia in a new way

Designer Ilse Crawford may be associated with her KONSTFULL IKEA vase collection, but her new launch bridges into the fragrance world.

The London-based designer has revealed eight new candles inspired by nature, including ADLAD and ENKSTAKA, drawing from the Scandinavian forests. The candles bring a sense of Nordic scent and style to your home whilst focusing on well-being – which makes them even easier to love.

So, while the Swedish label is known for its versatile minimalism and IKEA hacks, Ilse Crawford has brought it firmly into the fragrance industry – and has left us with candles we never knew we needed until now.

(Image credit: IKEA)

While Ilse brings her eye for design, IKEA ensures the candles smell good and do good, thanks to their focus on wellbeing and sustainability that sits at the heart of their design.

'The new candles are not only beautifully designed but through carefully selected fragrances, have been created to evoke a range of feelings and emotions that improve overall wellbeing,' explains IKEA's Home Furnishings Business Leader (Living Rooms), Jamey Seaman.

'Scents can have a strong impact on mood and strongly influence how individuals feel, so placing them around the home can create an energized, focused, or calming ambiance.'

Jenny certainly isn't wrong – the ADLAD fragrance pays homage to woodland scents, whereas ENSTAKA reflects a smoky bonfire aroma. Other scents include STÖRTSKÖN, which draws on hints of sweet berries, and JÄMNMOD, which smells of sweet pea.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The smaller tealight candle can be used to inject a subtle scent into your space while the larger pillar candles can be used to decorate your mantelpiece or elevate your dining table ideas this springtime (and beyond).

And while this collection is designed to make you feel good, it also hopes to do good for the planet, thanks to its focus on sustainability. The label suggests reusing and repurposing the containers throughout the home, for example, as a food container once the candle has burned out.

'We’ve designed the candle containers to be repurposed into everyday objects once the candle burns out,' Ilse Crawford explains. 'Creating a ‘second life’ beyond its first use is so important, whether it’s as a penholder, food container, or bathroom storage.'

The London-based designer adds that this modern decorating idea can 'easily blend into the home décor, no matter what your style', so you need no more excuses to make the investment.

The fragrances will be available in IKEA (opens in new tab) from April 2022, with prices up to £12/approximately $16.