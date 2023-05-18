IKEA’s Memorial Day sale has 40% off outdoor furniture ranges – including the best privacy screen we've seen this year
To help you sift through all the products on offer in IKEA's Memorial Day sale, we've selected a few of our favorites
IKEA is a budget-friendly place to shop at the best of times, let alone during a sale, so you know you can expect some stellar deals when they do offer discounts. With this year's Memorial Day sale, those deals include up to 40% off outdoor furniture lines in time for our first federal holiday of the season, some of which are too good to miss.
To help you sift through the thousands of products on offer (we're not exaggerating, either), we've selected a few of our favorites that master on-trend designs. From convivial seating and multipurpose storage to genius gardening solutions and the prettiest privacy screen we've ever seen, here are nine of the best outdoor furniture pieces at IKEA that we're loving, all at reduced prices. Offers end on Memorial Day itself, which this year falls on May 29th, so be quick to avoid missing out!
What to look out for in IKEA's Memorial Day Sale
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Was $529, Now $435
Last year's trend for natural-looking outdoor furniture hasn't gone away, and no one does neutral Scandi decor quite like IKEA. This NÄMMARÖ dining table is made of acacia, a naturally durable and sturdy hardwood, and comes with two chairs and a bench for convivial seating that's easy to move around.
Was $485, Now $388
One fresh trend we are noticing in 2023 is carefully curated outdoor living rooms and this 3-seater sofa, also in the NÄMMARÖ series, masters the cozy idea. Pair it with the dining set above for a cohesive outdoor space that's the ultimate in alfresco living, and save nearly $100 if you buy before the 29th!
Was $169, Now $135
If you're after something more colorful, try this cute fold-away dining set in a cheery yellow hue. It's perfect for small backyards, balconies, and patios since it can be folded and put away with ease, and it doesn't use much space when unfolded either. Complete the look with a lantern on the table after dark.
Was $39, Now $24
Upgrade tired outdoor flooring with this revolutionary modular decking. It's easy to update your terrace with these square tiles as they're simply installed by clicking together. You can even take the decking apart and put it together again if you want to move it or clean the floor underneath, too.
Was $89, Now $71
Outdoor rocking chairs have been reimagined this year and, of course, we could trust IKEA to take this once-dated idea into the 21st century. The candy-striped fabric is perfect for summer, and the slim metal frame gives the chair a clean aesthetic. From porch to poolside, it's the seating option we're choosing this season.
Was $329, Now $263
For suitable shelter come rain or shine, a proper umbrella is a must. This freestanding option features fabric with an Ultraviolet Protection Factor rating of 50+ to keep your skin protected. You can easily turn the umbrella to shade different areas too since the structure can be rotated a full 360 degrees.
Was $110, Now $88
IKEA has some of the best privacy screens this year and we're loving this pretty design. The delicate cut-out detail allows just enough sunlight to seep through while still keeping your space secluded, while also offering support for various climbing plants. Use yours to zone a relaxing outdoor living space.
Was $110, Now $88
If there's one thing we're fans of at Livingetc it's multifunctional furniture. This rattan stool doubles as a clever storage solution for all your outdoor accessories and can either be used as an extra seat or an extension for your garden sofa. The plastic rattan won't wear away as quickly as natural fibers, either.
Was $94, Now $75
If you're strapped for space vertical gardening is the latest landscaping trend you'll want to know about. This trellis will give your vining plants support so they can climb upwards instead of out, allowing you to embrace a flowery wall full of greenery no matter how limited your outdoor area may be.
Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine.
