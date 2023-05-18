IKEA’s Memorial Day sale has 40% off outdoor furniture ranges – including the best privacy screen we've seen this year

IKEA is a budget-friendly place to shop at the best of times, let alone during a sale, so you know you can expect some stellar deals when they do offer discounts. With this year's Memorial Day sale, those deals include up to 40% off outdoor furniture lines in time for our first federal holiday of the season, some of which are too good to miss.

To help you sift through the thousands of products on offer (we're not exaggerating, either), we've selected a few of our favorites that master on-trend designs. From convivial seating and multipurpose storage to genius gardening solutions and the prettiest privacy screen we've ever seen, here are nine of the best outdoor furniture pieces at IKEA that we're loving, all at reduced prices. Offers end on Memorial Day itself, which this year falls on May 29th, so be quick to avoid missing out!

What to look out for in IKEA's Memorial Day Sale