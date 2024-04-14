This Tiered IKEA Planter is Having a Viral Moment — 'It's the Best Way to Display Your Houseplant Collection!'

If you're a proud plant parent, you'll know how important it is that your beloved houseplants have a place to shine within your home, but the options for displaying your greenery shouldn't be limited to a windowsill or credenza. For anyone with a large collection of plants, a dedicated plant stand is the way to go, and IKEA has just the option you need.

When IKEA launched their DAKSJUS collection back in January, we were immediately enamored by their wide array of houseplant accessories, with enough options to satisfy even the most established of green thumbs, and we aren't alone in our obsession. One item in particular is making waves across TikTok, and for good reason: the DAKSJUS plant stand makes the perfect addition to any home.

Whether you're a foliage newbie or a seasoned plant parent, the DAKSJUS plant stand offers a great way to decorate with plants and transform your houseplants into the focal point of the room. Plant lovers across the globe are united in their love for this limited edition item, taking to TikTok to share videos of them building the flatpack and filling it with the plants of their choice.

Its three-tiered structure offers a layered look and is perfectly suited to combining the best trailing plants and shorter shrubs to create a varied appearance. As TikToker Colby (@thisisdrover) suggests, this stand is the perfect renter-friendly alternative to the hanging plant trend. For example, place a String of Pearls plant, or Senecio Rowleyanus, in the middle planter, and let its trailing leaves float above the floor.

For a seriously dramatic display, take a leaf out of plant influencer Britt Parrish's (@botanicallybe) book, and save the middle spot for the flowing leaves of the hanging rhipsalis plant. Meanwhile, the top spot - with its tall, curved arch - makes the perfect home for your most-loved petite plant.

We're big fans here at Livingetc as well. 'As a seasoned plant parent, I'm always looking for innovative new ways to display my ever-growing plant collection and keep up with the latest houseplant trends,' says our News Editor Lilith Hudson. 'With every windowsill in my small home already dedicated to my plants, a compact stand like this one not only helps free up surface space, but it gives my greenery pride of place. Displayed together on a tiered stand, they make a great statement feature - as they rightly deserve!'

Standing at 5'3" tall, this planter elevates your houseplants to new heights, giving them their much-deserved attention. Its neutral coloring and curved lines make it a suitable match for almost any room, no matter the style. The design's simplicity is the key to its success, letting the plants take center stage.

Its only downfall is that it is only available for a limited time, but if you don't manage to grab one in time, we've sourced some of the best alternatives for you so you don't have to miss out!