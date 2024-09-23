IKEA Just Launched a New Range of Throw Pillows and it Confirms This Cozy Material is the New Boucle

A seasonal home refresh is not complete without a few cute throw pillows. If you want something that pairs playfulness and practicality, and scores points on style, IKEA just launched a new selection of pillows that feel like a plush new take on the beloved boucle trend. It proves once again that we can always count on the iconic furniture brand to give us an easy and stylish solution to all our home design needs.

Whenever a new interior design trend pops up on my radar, I love being able to easily picture it within my home. Whether it be a decorative item or DIY, it is more exciting to be able to easily elevate your space without having to go into full-on redecoration mode, and this new range of throw pillows offers exactly that. In the season of snuggling up on the sofa, there's no room to compromise on coziness when shopping for style. These on-trend throws score on both the comfy and aesthetic scales.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA's new ASJORDFLY collection reinvents the cozy yet chic boucle throw style with a plush teddy textile. While boucle pillows are still a great fabric choice, this collection introduces a material that feels more teddy-bear-soft, while still adding a perfect luxurious touch. The subtle upgrade is a smooth transition to a detail that feels extra cozy and soft.

Picking the perfect trending throw pillow will be your best friend when looking to instantly revamp a space, and the neutral range of colors IKEA has to offer are well-suited for a modern minimalist design. Abbey Stark, Home Furnishing Direction Leader at IKEA US, says that their "Scandinavian folklore style is big on hygge, which is a Danish and Norwegian word that describes a mood or feeling of everyday comfort, coziness and contentment." Abby adds that "you can create a hygge interior design feel in your home with furniture made of natural, antique-stained pine, earthy tones and warm textiles. Hygge décor can be something as simple as adding these cozy pillows to your sofa or bed."

So if you want that folklore, cabin-cozy feel in your home while still maintaining an elevated design, a textured throw pillow is the perfect go-to.

Ready to create a stylish space for this cozy season? Implementing texture design into your home is huge for 2025, and IKEA's new collection is the perfect start to experimenting with fun textures in your home. Abby says that for styling, "the texture is a little more refined as is their earthy color palette." The addition of the chocolate brown pillow or the soft cream colored pillow adds a calming design element. On the other hand, pairing these neutrals with an unexpected color combination like a lavender, navy blue or a pop of red will provide some unexpected character into the room. Abby states "it is an affordable way to integrate richness and warmth into living and bedroom interiors."

Run, do not walk, to grab these luxe cushion covers to beautify your living space with the simple placement of a pillow.

