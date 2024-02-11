IKEA Just Launched a New Collection of Scandi-Style Throw Pillows, and They're Perfect for a Spring Refresh

The Scandi aesthetic has proven to be one of the most enduring interior design styles, and it's easy to see why. Defined by its minimal decor, neutral schemes, and use of organic materials, this timeless look is calming, relaxing, and highly functional - embodying everything we want from our homes.

Of course, when it comes to mastering a Scandi style, we always turn to our friends at IKEA for inspiration. While constantly adapting styles throughout its global development and keeping up with all the latest interior design trends , the Swedish homeware brand is best known for upholding traditional Scandinavian design principles, demonstrated through a clean approach that marries form and function.

It goes without saying, then, that any time IKEA releases a new collection that celebrates its heritage, it's sure to be something to shout about. This month, it's a collection of brand-new soft furnishings, comprised mostly of throw pillows embroidered with delicate Scandi motifs, and they're just the ticket if you're planning a spring refresh.

What's new at IKEA?

This new line of soft furnishings is called the ÅKERNEJLIKA collection. Featuring four different throw pillows in various colorways, as well as a beautiful striped throw, this decor range is an easy way to refresh your interiors this season and add a touch of the Scandi decor style to your space.

'For this collection, I was inspired by plants and flowers, especially a Swedish herb with small pink flowers called ÅKERNEJLIKA,' explains the designer of the collection, Paulin Machado on IKEA's website. 'The embroideries are based on my drawings of the plant. The style is romantic with light colors – blue hues with pink details on a cream-colored background where stripes adorn the backs of the cushion cover and the throw.'





(Image credit: IKEA)

For those with neutral color schemes in their home, the soft beiges in these throws are sure to compliment your palette, while the subtle blue embroidery offers a delicate splash of color. If you prefer something a little bolder there's also a bright blue cushion cover adorned with delicate flowers embroidered with white thread. If you ask us, it's the perfect way to bring a dash of color to your living room sofa.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Don't just take our word for it, though. Designers have lots of good words to say about the new ÅKERNEJLIKA collection, too. 'The new IKEA cushion collection is so sweet and charming, yet sophisticated and surprisingly different from much of what IKEA typically shows,' says Elana Mendelson of Elana Designs. 'The neutral colors and intricate embroidery are delicate while the ruffles are more playful and whimsical. I could see these pillows adorning a glider in a neutral nursery or layered on a bed with a simple white, ivory, or oatmeal-colored bedspread.'

Even if you're not looking for a new set of scatter cushions to style your bed or decorate your couch, there's always room for a throw (in our books, at least). The handwoven ÅKERNEJLIKA cotton throw features blue, brown, and pale pink stripes with hand-knotted fringes for a super cozy feel. It pairs beautifully with the pillows in the collection, and it's made by a social business in India that creates long-term livelihoods for women across the country. For just $30, you really can't go wrong.

Ready to embrace the Scandi style this spring? This new collection from IKEA is the place to start.

Can't get to IKEA? Try these Scandi-style throw pillows instead