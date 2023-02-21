This kitchen organizer will put an end to clumsily arranged pan drawers for good – and it costs less than $25 at IKEA

Keeping your kitchen drawers organized is a near-impossible task. Wherever you choose to store your pots, pans, and chopping boards quickly becomes a cluttered mess of metal as you inevitably opt for the 'out of sight, out of mind' approach. But, when it comes to practicality, you need a smarter storage solution for the kitchen.

As one of the most functional spaces in the home, our kitchens see a lot. When we're busy multitasking whilst cooking, there's nothing like effective storage methods to not only make it easier to find what you're looking for but easier to tidy up afterward, too. Well, that's exactly what IKEA's UPPDATERA pegboard drawer organizer does, and it's proved to be the secret to clutter-free drawers in my kitchen.

If you're looking to organize your kitchen, I'm here to explain why this nifty little organizing tool is the best place to start, all for under $25. Here I explain more about how it works and why I think it's the best kitchen storage solution money can buy.

Lilith Hudson Social Links Navigation Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to sharing articles that help readers find the best budget buys and hacks that make home life easier. For this piece, she takes a look at IKEA's pegboard drawer organizer, the gadget you need for more effective kitchen storage

(Image credit: IKEA)

If there's one thing I can guarantee, it's that the best kitchen buys for ultimate satisfaction are from IKEA's UPPDATERA series. The selection of flexible organizers, from cutlery trays to drawer dividers, are all designed to make it easier to keep your kitchen drawers in order.

If you're anything like me, keeping on top of your kitchen storage is the bane of your existence. With a small kitchen and limited space, fitting everything I need within my cupboards and drawers is like playing a game of Tetris, with everything having to be returned to its precise spot just for it all to fit. At least that was the case until I invested in the UPPDATERA pegboard - the most satisfying storage solution to date from our favorite Swedish brand.

So, how does it work? Well, just as modular pegboard storage systems for your walls can be customized to suit your needs, so can this drawer insert. The tray fits inside your drawers measuring up to 25" wide to 19 ½" deep, and has empty holes for you to arrange the pegs at intervals that suit you.

The idea is that the pegs keep the content inside your drawers from moving around and becoming disorganized by creating little dividers to house each individual plate, bowl, pot, and pan. It's especially useful in small kitchens as it completely eradicates the need to inconveniently stack your crockery just so it can fit inside your cabinets. The more you think about it, the more that this vertical arrangement, as you do in a dishwasher, just makes sense.

As with any modular system, the best part is that it's fully customizable, so the next time you treat yourself to a new piece of cookware you can easily make space for it by adding or switching pegs as necessary. It's honestly one of those kinds of gadgets that once you own, you'll wonder how you lived without it for so long - and for just $24 from IKEA (opens in new tab), there's no reason why you can't. In our eyes, if something makes your kitchen a more functional space than it was before, then it's money well spent.

