IKEA's new heritage prints are an easy shortcut to make a room look expensive – at under $30

If there's one element of traditional design that we love at Livingetc, it's heritage prints. Pretty patterns with floral motifs may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to decorating a contemporary home, but an emerging trend for layering patterned textiles has certainly made itself known this season, and even IKEA is even jumping on the bandwagon.

A quick glance at the latest product collection from the Scandi-cool brand and it's clear they're embracing patterns. From bedding to curtains and everything in between, there's a host of floral fabrics perfect for spring; and of course, who better to make heritage-style prints feel modern than the world's biggest contemporary homeware store? We take a look at the best to buy right now to introduce the interior design trend into your own home.

(Image credit: IKEA)

In recent years, running in direct parallel to the minimalism movement, there's been a firm appreciation for a more maximalist style. One way that's manifested in our interiors is through pattern clashing, the intentional contrasting of playful, bold designs in a way that bypasses any sense of garishness.

This more understated approach to pattern is what IKEA gets just right. Take the TRÅGSPINNARE curtains (opens in new tab) shown above. The two-tone fronded design creeps up your wall to immerse the space in pattern without feeling overwhelming.

That still rings true when paired with the TUVSÄV cushion cover (opens in new tab) on the sofa, its design straight out of the William Morris handbook. Inspired by the rich botanical patterns found on 18th-century English wallpaper, these prints layer together perfectly to add a certain richness, warmth, and comfort to your space, as well as complimentary colorways to inspire further schemes.

(opens in new tab) Get the look TRÅGSPINNARE curtains, IKEA (opens in new tab) A genius way to introduce pattern into your space without relying on pillows or bedspreads, these room-darkening curtains master the art of British heritage prints. The heading tape allows you to attach your curtains directly to a rod, and it's even the same color as the curtains to keep things looking neat.

In a similar vein, the KÄRRDUNÖRT duvet set (opens in new tab) features the same earthy green base tone adorned with a rich floral pattern. Designed by Swedish designer Hanna Wendelbo (opens in new tab), they're inspired by the intricate detail of Britain's heritage prints. 'The English Arts and Crafts movement is a source of inspiration for me,' she says. 'The patterns for the KÄRRDUNÖRT duvet cover set and TUVSÄV cushion cover are from sketches I made of flowers. They feel precious and timeless.'

When it comes to how to make traditional patterns feel modern, we suggest pairing them with modern touches such as accent lighting and matte black hardware for a contrasting effect.

(opens in new tab) Get the look KÄRRDUNÖRT duvet set, IKEA (opens in new tab) A William Morris 101, the symmetrical floral motif on the KÄRRDUNÖRT duvet set is a great way to introduce a subtle splash of color to your space. The earthy green tones are bang on-trend and complimented by the muted pink and yellow flowers for an elegantly beautiful botanical bedspread.

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you prefer a more pared-back approach to pattern, IKEA also offers some lighter prints on white backgrounds which are easier to integrate into neutral schemes. Pretty and patterned without slipping into lurid chintz, the SORGMANTEL duvet cover and pillowcase shown above have a delicate sage leaf print on white cotton sheets, turning your sanctuary into an instantly calming, botanical bedroom idea.

Die-hard fans of William Morris might be familiar with his iconic 'willow bough' print, something this duvet cover and pillowcase calls to mind. Used in an otherwise neutral space devoid of pattern, it adds a subtle hint of color and dimension.

(opens in new tab) Get the look SORGMANTEL duvet set, IKEA (opens in new tab) Pare back your pattern with the subtle SORGMANTEL duvet design. The sage-on-white fronded foliage print is a far more delicate take on the pattern trend - more suited to neutral, minimalist spaces - making it perfect for your sleep sanctuary.

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you've well and truly washed your hands of the sage green color trend, the SOMMARSLÖJA duvet set (opens in new tab) opts for a dreamy sky blue hue instead. Beautiful against the background of a striped headboard or floral wallpaper, it's ideal for a more delicate approach to pattern layering, and possibly the perfect bedspread as we head into spring.

Blending the traditional with the contemporary is one thing IKEA certainly does best, and thanks to our trusty friends at the Swedish powerhouse, embracing patterns in modern design has never been easier.

(opens in new tab) Get the look SOMMARSLÖJA duvet set, IKEA (opens in new tab) Like lying on a blue bed of forget-me-knots, the SOMMARSLÖJA duvet set departs from the green theme that's dominated IKEA patterned textiles thus far. Perfect for a spring shake-up in the bedroom (here's hoping blue skies will follow)

Can't get to IKEA? Try this instead