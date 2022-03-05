This IKEA BESTA hack uses cane weave to create a chic statement piece

It is hard to believe this IKEA unit started life as a conventional flatpack, but it is true. This minimalist favorite is best associated with simplicity – but this hack keeps it simple – whilst emphasizing its bespoke natural beauty.

The transformation of the moment comes courtesy of Fronteriors – a Dubai-based design house that makes IKEA hacks refreshingly easy. Yes, it really is possible to achieve this vintage style BESTA above, even if you’re not a DIY extraordinaire.

Fronteriors co-founders Kathryn Hawkes and Linda Dekkers designed and styled their BESTA into the statement piece you see today. But how is it possible? Here, the individuals behind the designer IKEA hack explain what you need to know.

IKEA BESTA BEFORE

Styled by IKEA (Image credit: IKEA)

'The IKEA BESTA frame [is] the easiest and most stylish IKEA hack,’ Kathryn says. The unit above is a testament to its versatility – demonstrating how it can go from a wooden storage space to a cane statement. To get started, you need to pick up a BESTA from the Swedish powerhouse and some components from Fronteriors (doors, sides, and top).

This particular hack uses Fronteriors’s Cane Closed Weave – an earthy, natural, hand-woven material that fits seamlessly within the label’s Scandinavian aesthetic. It also adds a retro twist and takes your 70s-inspired decorating ideas to a new level. ‘Think organic textures, vintage tones, and a natural look and feel,’ the design duo add.

IKEA BESTA AFTER

(Image credit: Fronteriors)

After fitting the Fronteriors Cane Closed Weave to the unit, Kathryn and Linda completed the hack by complementing the cane with curated greenery and sculptured accessories. Their minimal choice in decor continues to pay homage to the Scandi-cool style – but adds a hint of personality to the space.

(Image credit: Fronteriors)

And, while this hack focuses on the BESTA (above), this cane design is compatible with other IKEA icons including the PAX, BILLY, or METOD bare frame. 'By mixing and matching styles, colors, and hardware, customers can create something which tells their story and reflects their own style,' the designers say. Feeling inspired? We're also taking design notes from the unit below.

(Image credit: Fronteriors)

This is the interior design idea your favorite IKEA unit craves – and we're investing as we speak.