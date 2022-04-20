This unusual IKEA armchair broke a world record at auction

IKEA is synonymous with Scandinavian style and versatility, but it is also known for its affordability too. From the BILLY to the KALLAX, some of its most famous pieces are celebrated for their reasonable price tag – but that doesn't stop some of its older icons from selling for thousands.

Amongst the most famous of these furnishings is a copy of Bengt Ruda's Cavelli armchair which recently broke a world record after selling for SEK 151,000 (approximately $15.972) at auction. But it's easy to see why this piece attracted so much attention.

With its fashionable mustard coat and experimentative retro curves, this Cavelli-style armchair certainly doesn't need to endure any IKEA hack to fit effortlessly into a modern home.

(Image credit: Auctionet)

And while it is easy to see that this IKEA piece exhibits a striking design – and enduringly fashionable hues – the chair boats an extra special quality too. The Cavelli armchair, which was initially launched in 1958, was only produced in five copies. So, if you own any one of the other copies, this is your time.

And it is indeed the time for one owner who has recently listed their copy of this IKEA icon with Auctionnet. So, if you fancy incorporating a piece of Cavelli into your modern decorating ideas, this is your chance.

The current owner purchased the armchair at a garage sale in the early 2000s. However, its unique aesthetic didn't appeal to anyone in their household, so it had to be housed with a friend. It remained in this home until the pair read about the recent record sale, before reaching out to auction expert Andreas Siesing.

(Image credit: Auctionet)

'Cavelli has great symbolic value and will most likely be a milestone in Swedish design history,' Auctionnet's expert explains. 'I have been looking for the model for over ten years and the fact that I now get to see another one is incredible.'

According to the auctioneer, this Cavelli is 'very well maintained,' meaning it may lead to a new world record.

'Since the model has received a lot of media attention both in Sweden and internationally, I would not be surprised if it sets a new world record,' he adds.

Will you bid for this Scandi-classic? Göteborgs Auktionsverk at Auctionet's Fine Art auction will sell that chair on 15 May on auctionet.com. Happy bidding, one and all.