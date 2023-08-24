Finally! H&M Home's furniture is brilliant and inexpensive, and they're now selling it in the US, too
There are some seriously sought-after items hitting the shelves (and site) you'll want to get your hands on
Looking for some new season decor that goes beyond vases, bedding, and glassware? Well, you'll be pleased to hear that H&M Home has brought its budget-friendly furniture range over to the US just in time for fall, and we're welcoming this long-awaited arrival with open arms.
For four years we've looked across the pond with envy as Europe had access to larger furniture pieces from the fashion and homeware brand, but today marks the launch of the entire range this side of the Atlantic - and there are some seriously sought-after items hitting the shelves (and site) that you'll want to get your hands on.
The line encompasses the likes of lamps, chairs, side tables, and mirrors, as well as a super cute kids' selection, too. Prices range from $27 to $491 and include original, recognizable pieces like the rattan dining chair and solid mango wood that made their debut when the brand first introduced its homeware range in Europe in 2018. If you want a quick glimpse of what else is on offer, here are nine of our favorite picks that master the latest interior design trends.
Price: $171
Cane furniture is still going strong as we enter 2024, plus we love the simple silhouette of this Mid-Century Modern chair. A staple from the OG collection, this functional piece of furniture folds easily to save space, has an adjustable back for added comfort, and features dark beech wood that's bang on trend.
Price: $67
Kids' rooms should be fun, playful, and full of personality, and this groovy wall shelf offers all of the above. The wavy metal bracket comes in red or blue, bringing a pop of bright color to the room, and the three shelves of various depths offer ample space for storage.
Price: $221
We love the organic modern feel of some reeded detail. Paired with the rounded edges of this dark rattan nightstand, this statement side table helps to bring a sense of natural flow to your space. The spacious shelf underneath also offers easy access to all your nighttime essentials.
Price: $491
Keeping on brand with the organic modern vibe, this wonderful curved coffee table made of waxed mango wood tells a similar story to the nightstand above. The asymmetric shape has a contemporary feel but the dark wood harks back to a more retro decade, culminating in an overall timeless quality.
Price: $81.99
Pedestals are having a serious moment right now. Whether topped with a potted houseplant, a ceramic jug full of blossom, or a statement vase that does all the talking, they have the power to totally transform a room. If your room lacks light, add a lamp to yours and lighten a dull corner.
Price: $26.99
Available in five shades, this small side table adds a pop of color and a hint of modernity to any space. The painted metal is suitable for indoor or outdoor use, and the round top has a low rim to prevent knocks. It's the perfect place to set down a book and a cup of coffee (or a glass of wine, if you're so inclined...)
Price: $149
Curves and minimalism go hand-in-hand with this stool, but that doesn't mean attention to detail is sacrificed. The soft plush fabric meets walnut-colored wood at the feet for a subtle accent. Combined with the neutral tone, it's a beautiful addition to any pared-back space.
Price: $241
For the ultimate contrast, these steely black nesting tables offer clean lines and sharp edges with their metal frames. They're the perfect example of where form meets function - use each table separately or store the smaller table under the larger one to save space, pulling it out as needed.
