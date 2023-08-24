Finally! H&M Home's furniture is brilliant and inexpensive, and they're now selling it in the US, too

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for some new season decor that goes beyond vases, bedding, and glassware? Well, you'll be pleased to hear that H&M Home has brought its budget-friendly furniture range over to the US just in time for fall, and we're welcoming this long-awaited arrival with open arms.

For four years we've looked across the pond with envy as Europe had access to larger furniture pieces from the fashion and homeware brand, but today marks the launch of the entire range this side of the Atlantic - and there are some seriously sought-after items hitting the shelves (and site) that you'll want to get your hands on.

The line encompasses the likes of lamps, chairs, side tables, and mirrors, as well as a super cute kids' selection, too. Prices range from $27 to $491 and include original, recognizable pieces like the rattan dining chair and solid mango wood that made their debut when the brand first introduced its homeware range in Europe in 2018. If you want a quick glimpse of what else is on offer, here are nine of our favorite picks that master the latest interior design trends.