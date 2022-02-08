5 style lessons from Galvin Bar & Grill – London's elegant new restaurant

Introducing Galvin Bar & Grill – the latest restaurant from Michelin-Starred brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin at Kimpton Fitzroy London. The restaurant inspired the first-class dining room on RMS Titanic over a century ago. However today, it is inspiring a different style of interiors – your home.

Here, the designer and co-founder of DesignLSM, Steve Labouchardiere, share their modern decorating ideas – and how to bring the look into your home.

1. Trust marble's eternal allure

(Image credit: Galvin Bar & Grill)

The marble that is featured throughout the restaurant is an original detail conceived by the hotel's architect Charles Fitzroy Doll in 1898. The beautiful features were covered up over the years, but they were largely left intact and uncovered during the recent refurbishment.

It is a beautiful product and offers a luxurious finish – but is very porous and not ideal for horizontal work surfaces – such as in the kitchen. However, if regularly sealed properly, it will be a fabulous product to enjoy vertically on panels of tiles. While many other stones are hardier than marble, they are not nearly as beautiful.

2. Get playful with pillar box red

(Image credit: Galvin Bar & Grill)

The pillar box red fabric is Plush Velvet III Paprika by Warwick. The marble has streaks of red and orange, so it was the inspiration for the choice of fabric. As it is such a large dining room, we felt the space needed a pop of bright, warm color.

Deep blue velvets and wools were also used down the central spine seating to provide a simple visual structure. This paprika color [and popular interior design trend] can dominate a room, so you will need to use the color carefully, sparingly, and in proportion to the space.

3. Repurpose lights for a glamorous effect

(Image credit: Galvin Bar & Grill)

The basic lighting framework already existed in the restaurant; however, there were several elements that did not work for the classic grand brasserie feel. We manufactured hundreds of long, slim sections of marble glass that hung from the framework in tiers to create a beautiful diffusion of light and omit a warmer color.

This detail is a classic solution found in many grand restaurants. These fittings are grand and only suitable for high-volume spaces; however, if you have an eye for repurposing existing fittings, it is entirely possible to recreate this ambiance at home.

4. Use antique mirrors strategically

(Image credit: Galvin Bar & Grill)

The antiqued mirrors are from Rough Old Glass. Mirrors were used to provide some additional sparkle and reflect the activity. In restaurants, it's important that the mirrors reflect all diners to bring energy to the space. For this reason, they need to be strategically positioned.

Antique mirrors are a great gesture in any home as they are not as bright as regular mirrors but have a depth to them. Using them in square 'tile' formats will also add a layer of detail.

5. Opt for monochromatic art

(Image credit: Galvin Bar & Grill)

The Galvin brothers chose work by photographer John Swanell. Because the restaurant is quintessentially British, John, who is a contemporary of David Bailey, was a perfect choice. John made the decision to use monochromatic fashion shots for their timeless appeal – just as the room reveals more every time you look.

In your home, keep it classic, and you can't go wrong. Use either an ivory mount or a black mount, depending on the size around the image. Your frame will depend on the size of the piece. You don't want the frame to feel more important than the image.

You can find Galvin Bar & Grill at 1-8 Russell Square, Corner of Guilford Street and, Russel Square, London WC1B 5BE. But in the meantime, you can bring its beauty into your modern dining room ideas – wherever you are.