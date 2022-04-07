Lloyd Wright's Derby House is on the market for $3.295 million

The Derby House, one of Lloyd Wright's 'strongest architectural achievements', is on the market for $3.295 million.

Built in 1926, The Derby House is amongst the most renowned of Lloyd Wright's houses. The architect was the son of Frank Lloyd Wright , the American pioneer who designed 1000s of properties in his 70-year career. Among the most famous of these are Fallingwater in Pennsylvania and Taliesin West in Arizona – both of which pay homage to his organic architecture theory.

Wright's father credited his son with creating the famous Derby House – a home that consequently holds a place on the National Register of Historic Places. The home, which is situated in Glendale – a city in Los Angeles County, California, epitomizes Lloyd Wright's architectural style through its striking exteriors and contemporary interiors that still look modern today.

(Image credit: The Agency)

The Illinois-native created homes across the US, but you can now purchase an estate far beyond the architect's state for a three-million-dollar price tag,

The SoCal property exhibits a trove of modern decorating ideas , most primarily through its double-storied living room that combines contemporary assets with traditional architectural features. The most notable of these is the fireplace – with eight-foot-high wrought iron gates that overlook mature oak trees in the home's sprawling garden.

(Image credit: The Agency)

Alongside the main fireplace, Derby House showcases Lloyd Wright's features through its French door grills, closets, and abstract renderings of the yucca plants growing on the surrounding hills. This urban gardening idea compliments the subtle interior and celebrates his legacy, and the legacy of his father, beyond Derby House's four walls.

The home also has a hexagonal dining room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and 1.5 acres across four adjacent lots that are included in the listing price. Its current owners have also filled the rooms with artworks and sculptures that bring a sense of rustic Californian spirit to the property.

(Image credit: The Agency)

Aaron Leider, Elham Shaoulian, Drew Carlson, and Brandon Soufer of The Agency (opens in new tab)currently hold the $3.295 million listing. Ready to invest in a piece of history? We're excited to see who will call this Lloyd Wright masterpiece their home.