I'm an interiors editor - these luxe decor deals are so affordable and will make your home look so expensive

The Amazon Prime Day sales contains an amazing wealth of luxe decor accents. Our editor Pip Rich has sifted through to find the best, so you don't have to

published

Amazon Prime Day has come around fast, and the offers it includes this time are coming even faster. I'm so impressed by how affordable it currently is to make your home look elegant and elevated, and these luxe accent pieces are the ones I'm putting in my own cart right now.

I've always known Amazon as a good resource for affordable decor. Its vases, pillows and candle holders are a stylist's secret. Shop my edit below.

See the whole of the Amazon Prime Day home sale here.

The best vases in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Taibest ceramic vase

Price: $14.81
Was: $18.99

I am so into this vase. When styling a shelf I'm more interested in the shape of the air between the objets, and this has such a stunning silhouette. I'd leave it empty next to a smaller, concrete planter, a good gap in between.

White ceramic vases

Price: $20.79 for two
Was: $34.99

This organic shape has become a staple in the minimaluxe design movement, allowing a flow of light and air that helps makes rooms feel breezier

Glass vase

Price: $13.67
Was: $16.13

With just the merest hint of green to this opaque vase it would work in a minimalist living room, providing the subtlest hint of color. I love its milky hue - it creates such an elegant focal point.

The best pillows in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Knot pillow

Price: $15.19
Was: $18.99

You can't have missed this year's interior design trend for ball-shaped pillows. They're so modern and many of our favourite designers have used them to add an unexpected twist to a couch. This knotted version comes in ten colors.

Merrycolor throw pillow

Price: $14.39
Was: $17.99

Many of the best rugs right now feature neutral backgrounds and graphic prints. This adaptation onto pillow form works just as well - I can see this lightening a dark couch or adding texture to a pale one.

Round knot pillow

Price: $19.99
Was: $24.99

More knotted weaves, more roundness, more covetable pillow designs. Again, this comes in ten colors, and feels modern enough to look zeitgeist-y well into 2024 and beyond.

The best candle holders in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Marycele candle holders

Price: $13.99 for six
Was: $16.99

I'm a big believer in dining tables strewn with candles - the more the merrier. The way these simple green candle holders refract the light is really smart, plus they're low enough guests can see each other across them.

Taper candle holders

Price: $29.99 for two
Was: $39.99

These are just so pretty. Their smooth surface combined with the soft color creates an instantly relaxing aura, with or without lit candles in them.

Glass taper candle holder

Price: $17.82
Was: $22.27

Earlier I talked about the shape between objet on a shelf, and this form gives silhouette by the truckload. Just as visually pleasing holding a candle as without.

Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants.  He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.

