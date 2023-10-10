I'm an interiors editor - these luxe decor deals are so affordable and will make your home look so expensive

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day has come around fast, and the offers it includes this time are coming even faster. I'm so impressed by how affordable it currently is to make your home look elegant and elevated, and these luxe accent pieces are the ones I'm putting in my own cart right now.

I've always known Amazon as a good resource for affordable decor. Its vases, pillows and candle holders are a stylist's secret. Shop my edit below.

See the whole of the Amazon Prime Day home sale here.

The best vases in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Taibest ceramic vase View at Amazon Price: $14.81

Was: $18.99 I am so into this vase. When styling a shelf I'm more interested in the shape of the air between the objets, and this has such a stunning silhouette. I'd leave it empty next to a smaller, concrete planter, a good gap in between. White ceramic vases View at Amazon Price: $20.79 for two

Was: $34.99 This organic shape has become a staple in the minimaluxe design movement, allowing a flow of light and air that helps makes rooms feel breezier Glass vase View at Amazon Price: $13.67

Was: $16.13 With just the merest hint of green to this opaque vase it would work in a minimalist living room, providing the subtlest hint of color. I love its milky hue - it creates such an elegant focal point.

The best pillows in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Knot pillow View at Amazon Price: $15.19

Was: $18.99 You can't have missed this year's interior design trend for ball-shaped pillows. They're so modern and many of our favourite designers have used them to add an unexpected twist to a couch. This knotted version comes in ten colors. Merrycolor throw pillow View at Amazon Price: $14.39

Was: $17.99 Many of the best rugs right now feature neutral backgrounds and graphic prints. This adaptation onto pillow form works just as well - I can see this lightening a dark couch or adding texture to a pale one. Round knot pillow View at Amazon Price: $19.99

Was: $24.99



More knotted weaves, more roundness, more covetable pillow designs. Again, this comes in ten colors, and feels modern enough to look zeitgeist-y well into 2024 and beyond.

The best candle holders in the Amazon Prime Day sale