I'm an interiors editor - these luxe decor deals are so affordable and will make your home look so expensive
The Amazon Prime Day sales contains an amazing wealth of luxe decor accents. Our editor Pip Rich has sifted through to find the best, so you don't have to
Amazon Prime Day has come around fast, and the offers it includes this time are coming even faster. I'm so impressed by how affordable it currently is to make your home look elegant and elevated, and these luxe accent pieces are the ones I'm putting in my own cart right now.
I've always known Amazon as a good resource for affordable decor. Its vases, pillows and candle holders are a stylist's secret. Shop my edit below.
The best vases in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Price: $14.81
Was: $18.99
I am so into this vase. When styling a shelf I'm more interested in the shape of the air between the objets, and this has such a stunning silhouette. I'd leave it empty next to a smaller, concrete planter, a good gap in between.
Price: $20.79 for two
Was: $34.99
This organic shape has become a staple in the minimaluxe design movement, allowing a flow of light and air that helps makes rooms feel breezier
Price: $13.67
Was: $16.13
With just the merest hint of green to this opaque vase it would work in a minimalist living room, providing the subtlest hint of color. I love its milky hue - it creates such an elegant focal point.
The best pillows in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Price: $15.19
Was: $18.99
You can't have missed this year's interior design trend for ball-shaped pillows. They're so modern and many of our favourite designers have used them to add an unexpected twist to a couch. This knotted version comes in ten colors.
Price: $14.39
Was: $17.99
Many of the best rugs right now feature neutral backgrounds and graphic prints. This adaptation onto pillow form works just as well - I can see this lightening a dark couch or adding texture to a pale one.
The best candle holders in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Price: $13.99 for six
Was: $16.99
I'm a big believer in dining tables strewn with candles - the more the merrier. The way these simple green candle holders refract the light is really smart, plus they're low enough guests can see each other across them.
Price: $29.99 for two
Was: $39.99
These are just so pretty. Their smooth surface combined with the soft color creates an instantly relaxing aura, with or without lit candles in them.
