The Diane Von Furstenberg x Target Collab is as Cheerful as We Hoped — My Favorite Buy is Only $10

You probably know Diane von Furstenberg — the iconic Belgian fashion designer known for bold colors, crazy patterns, and, most importantly, the wrap dress — but you don't know her like this. As if she needed it, the fashion mainstay just added another position to her ever-expanding resume: Target collaborator.

That's right: Target x DVF — a new collection of clothing, home decor, and made-to-order furniture — just dropped, and it's every bit as bright, unique, and affordable (prices start at $4!) as we hoped. The pairing is truly a match made in heaven. DVF is an industry legend, and Target has become one of the best home decor brands in recent years, so it only makes sense that they'd join forces.

In honor of this momentous occasion, we've spent the morning picking our favorite home pieces from the range, which is available online and in most stores for a limited time only. So you'll want to act fast — shop our selects below.

The best of the Diane Von Furstenberg x Target Collab