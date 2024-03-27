The Diane Von Furstenberg x Target Collab is as Cheerful as We Hoped — My Favorite Buy is Only $10
The iconic collaboration, which officially launched on March 23, features DVF's signature color and pattern play at Target's affordable and accessible pricing
You probably know Diane von Furstenberg — the iconic Belgian fashion designer known for bold colors, crazy patterns, and, most importantly, the wrap dress — but you don't know her like this. As if she needed it, the fashion mainstay just added another position to her ever-expanding resume: Target collaborator.
That's right: Target x DVF — a new collection of clothing, home decor, and made-to-order furniture — just dropped, and it's every bit as bright, unique, and affordable (prices start at $4!) as we hoped. The pairing is truly a match made in heaven. DVF is an industry legend, and Target has become one of the best home decor brands in recent years, so it only makes sense that they'd join forces.
In honor of this momentous occasion, we've spent the morning picking our favorite home pieces from the range, which is available online and in most stores for a limited time only. So you'll want to act fast — shop our selects below.
The best of the Diane Von Furstenberg x Target Collab
Price: $10
Green has been that color for a few months now, so we're not shocked to see if featured so prominently in DVF's new line — starting with these cotton hand towels that are perfect for spring.
Price: $20
This dot glass candle holder has arrived just in time for spring cocktail hours and summer dinner parties (a pillar candle's dream venue).
Price: $35
This poppy motif feels so DVF. Bonus points if the comforter you pair it with has an entirely clashing pattern.
Price: $25
The best part of these dining bowls isn't visible in the photo above; it's actually the colored eye print inside the bottom of each. A subtle but signature surprise.
Price: $10
The new collection includes multiple scented candles, but we're most drawn to this iteration in particular, tinged with notes of peppered bergamot and spiced amber — plus a 25-hour burn time.
Price: $30
Comfy, patterned, and luxuriously affordable, the Sea Twig Green Throw — the same motif as the hand towels — instantly adds designer character to the room it's in.
Price: $20
The dot glass returns but in pitcher form, perfect for serving batched cocktails or crisp, sweet lemonade all summer long.
Price: $30
They might be wildly different colors, but these four salad plates come together shockingly well. The soft lilac, cherry tomato red, golden yellow, and teal/turquoise complement each other beautifully.
Price: $30
Once again featuring the collection's statement colors, these short tumblers could be mixed and matched across table settings to really keep things eclectic.
Price: $30
The ultimate charcuterie board is one built on a lazy Susan, giving hungry guests easy access to all corners of the spread. Think of how nicely this marbled stone option would perform at a party.
Price: $900
The furniture in this collection is made to order, so you'll need to be patient when buying. That said, it's worth the wait, especially the swivel chair in this Chinoserie-esque garden pattern.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
