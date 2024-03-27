The Diane Von Furstenberg x Target Collab is as Cheerful as We Hoped — My Favorite Buy is Only $10

The iconic collaboration, which officially launched on March 23, features DVF's signature color and pattern play at Target's affordable and accessible pricing

Pieces from the Diane Von Furstenberg x Target Collection on a colorful background
(Image credit: Target)
You probably know Diane von Furstenberg — the iconic Belgian fashion designer known for bold colors, crazy patterns, and, most importantly, the wrap dress — but you don't know her like this. As if she needed it, the fashion mainstay just added another position to her ever-expanding resume: Target collaborator.

That's right: Target x DVF — a new collection of clothing, home decor, and made-to-order furniture — just dropped, and it's every bit as bright, unique, and affordable (prices start at $4!) as we hoped. The pairing is truly a match made in heaven. DVF is an industry legend, and Target has become one of the best home decor brands in recent years, so it only makes sense that they'd join forces.

In honor of this momentous occasion, we've spent the morning picking our favorite home pieces from the range, which is available online and in most stores for a limited time only. So you'll want to act fast — shop our selects below.

The best of the Diane Von Furstenberg x Target Collab

Sea Twig Green Hand Towel - Dvf for Target
Sea Twig Green Hand Towel

Price: $10

Green has been that color for a few months now, so we're not shocked to see if featured so prominently in DVF's new line — starting with these cotton hand towels that are perfect for spring.

Dot Glass 9.84
Dot Glass 9.84"x5.83" Candle Holder

Price: $20

This dot glass candle holder has arrived just in time for spring cocktail hours and summer dinner parties (a pillar candle's dream venue).

Neutral Poppy 12
Neutral Poppy 12"x48" Long Lumbar Toss Pillow

Price: $35

This poppy motif feels so DVF. Bonus points if the comforter you pair it with has an entirely clashing pattern.

Floral Toile 4pc Dining Bowl Set - Dvf for Target
Floral Toile 4pc Dining Bowl Set

Price: $25

The best part of these dining bowls isn't visible in the photo above; it's actually the colored eye print inside the bottom of each. A subtle but signature surprise.

Dot Glass Blue Bergamot and Palo Santo 6oz Candle - Dvf for Target
Dot Glass Blue Bergamot and Palo Santo 6oz Candle

Price: $10

The new collection includes multiple scented candles, but we're most drawn to this iteration in particular, tinged with notes of peppered bergamot and spiced amber — plus a 25-hour burn time.

Sea Twig Green Throw - Dvf for Target
Sea Twig Green Throw

Price: $30

Comfy, patterned, and luxuriously affordable, the Sea Twig Green Throw — the same motif as the hand towels — instantly adds designer character to the room it's in.

Dot Glass Pitcher - Dvf for Target
Dot Glass Pitcher

Price: $20

The dot glass returns but in pitcher form, perfect for serving batched cocktails or crisp, sweet lemonade all summer long.

Floral Toile 4pc Salad Plate Set - Dvf for Target
Floral Toile 4pc Salad Plate Set

Price: $30

They might be wildly different colors, but these four salad plates come together shockingly well. The soft lilac, cherry tomato red, golden yellow, and teal/turquoise complement each other beautifully.

4pc Short Glass Drinkware Set - Dvf for Target
4pc Short Glass Drinkware Set

Price: $30

Once again featuring the collection's statement colors, these short tumblers could be mixed and matched across table settings to really keep things eclectic.

Neutral Marble Stone Lazy Susan Serving Stand - Dvf for Target
Neutral Marble Stone Lazy Susan Serving Stand

Price: $30

The ultimate charcuterie board is one built on a lazy Susan, giving hungry guests easy access to all corners of the spread. Think of how nicely this marbled stone option would perform at a party.

Charlotte's Garden Swivel Accent Chair - Dvf for Target
Charlotte's Garden Swivel Accent Chair

Price: $900

The furniture in this collection is made to order, so you'll need to be patient when buying. That said, it's worth the wait, especially the swivel chair in this Chinoserie-esque garden pattern.

Yellow Poppy Storage Ottoman - Dvf for Target
Yellow Poppy Storage Ottoman

Price: $300

Soft in texture but bold in attitude, this poppy ottoman — whose top 'pops' off for extra storage — would serve as an ideal accent piece in a lacking living room. Spunky but functional decor!

