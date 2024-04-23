This Giant Double Sectional is Going Viral for Its Luxury Look and Size (But You'll Never Guess Where It's Actually From)
TikTok is loving this massive cream-colored sectional. And what if I told you it's not nearly as expensive as you think it is?
As your chronically online style editor, it is my job to excavate and extrapolate trends and viral products before they take over entirely so that you, dear reader, have the chance to buy said product before anyone else. I've always loved perusing Twitter and TikTok in my free time, but now I do so with a new lens: What genius idea here can I recommend to the Livingetc shopper?
Today, following a lengthy and fruitful scroll, I bring you something that's not from one of the best home decor brands, but certainly looks like it is. It has the luxurious look and feel of a piece that's twice its price and half its size. And you'll never guess where I've found it.
Does the phrase 'Kirkland's Best' mean anything to you?
That's right. The internet's current favorite sofa — a gorgeous double sectional, mind you — is from Costco. And it could be one of the best couches on the block these days.
@brendatrixx ♬ Can I Call You Rose? - Thee Sacred Souls
With over 30,000 likes, it's safe to say that this TikTok may have helped popularize the gorgeous budget sofa, available now for just $2,000. While that is, of course, a lot of money, it is a HUGE deal for a sofa of this size and quality. The customer reviews are nothing but positive (4.5/5-stars across 103 reviews), and it's modular, meaning you can configure it however works best for your space.
'Shocked by this!' said Nina Takesh, a designer with 340,000 followers, in a repost of the video above. 'Henredon is such a great brand.'
@ninatakeshofficial ♬ Can I Call You Rose? - Thee Sacred Souls
'This was definitely a score!' add creators Sky & KJ in a separate video with over 15,000 views. 'Gorgeous sectional sofa at a great price!'
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
@slyandkj ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim
Price: $1999.99
The Henredon Murphy sofa offers versatility and style at a middle-market price point. It's chic silhouette and timeless construction (cheers for that wooden base!) makes it the ideal investment piece for anyone who wants a large, well-made sofa, but not a wallet-emptying one.
Other sectionals to try
Price: $2119
Was: $2499
Although it is smaller, this grey sofa from Castlery is just as worthy of an investment if you ask me. The brand's pieces are consistently well-reviewed, which makes me feel comfortable recommending them, and the price points, while a bit on the higher side, are justified by the quality (and lots of sales!).
Price: $2098
Was: $2298
As is the case with many Pottery Barn sectionals, you can customize the Pacifica with your chosen fabric, color, and configuration. I just happened to be particularly fond of this rosewood shade.
Price: $1080
Was: $1350
Aside from Costco, I find myself turning to Target time and time again for quality, stylish furniture on a budget. Although this piece has mixed customer reviews, I decided to include it anyway for its chic silhouette and modularity.
Price: $999.99
Every once in a while you stumble upon a Wayfair piece that makes you fall in love with the retailer all over Again. This modular double-sectional (the sectional pieces being comprised of ottomans) is that for me.
Price: $489.99
Was: $529.99
It's not necessarily anything to write home about, but I included this smaller double-sectional for its affordable price — great for a starter apartment, well-reviewed, and available in two other colors.
Price: $5197.50
Was: $6497
Of course, what kind of contemporary design writer would I be if I didn't include something akin to this modular copper sofa, so chic and modern with its low-profile and detached cushions?
Price: $3197
Lest we forget about the appeal of the best curved sofas — specifically this one, with its rounded legs and multiple fabric choices.
Price: $499.99
Was: $824.99
I've been pushing somebody in my orbit to buy this couch for months. I can't get over the price, even when it's not on sale. Now, for less than $500, you have no excuse not to jump!
Price: $2999
And I certainly can't forget about the appeal of a leather sofa for anyone looking for a new couch, especially if all signs are pointing toward this customer-loved option from Article, one of my favorite furniture retailers.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
Kate Hudson's Wallpaper Plays Into One of the Biggest Trends of 2024 — Experts Say It Brings Both 'Tranquility' and 'Whimsy'
I can't imagine a better backdrop for a viewing of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' than this (and it's available at Anthropologie!)
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
11 Before and After Bedroom Makeovers — You Won't Even Recognize The Transformation!
Our list of seriously inspiring bedroom makeovers that prove it's possible to totally transform any space
By Oonagh Turner Published