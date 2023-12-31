'Everyone Needs to Try it!' - This Viral Christmas Light Storage Hack is Exactly What I Need For Tidying Away Decor
This year, I'll be tidying away my Christmas lights using this nifty storage hack, here's how to give it a go for yourself
Decorating the Christmas tree should be a fun and magical time of the year, but nothing dampens the Christmas spirit like getting your Christmas ornament box down from the loft, only to be greeted with a tangled mass of string lights. Spending half a day trying to untangle the lights isn't exactly the epitome of festive fun, but we have a solution to help. Instead of tackling a headache-inducing problem, why not do some forward thinking, and wrap your lights away neatly so that next year's Christmas decorating is more of a pleasant experience? We've done some digging and found a viral hack that is going to make your life a whole lot easier.
The Christmas viral hack to make tidying easier
This Christmas lighting viral hack couldn't be simpler. All you need is a square of cardboard. Make two slits using scissors - one on either side of the cardboard cut-out. Thread your wire through with the plug on one end (firmly in place), then wind your wire around until there is none left, neatly threading the end of the string of lights through the other incision.
Make sure you leave a little space on either side so you can write on the cardboard and easily pick it up - it's so much easier than being greeted with a box of messy string lights every year. To help you get to grips with the hack, watch @makelifesimpler's easy tutorial.
A post shared by Beatriz Santos
A photo posted by makelifesimpler_ on
Finally, make this hack all the easier with a notch on one edge to hold the light in place so you know exactly where to unwind, and think ahead by popping your cardboard cut-out in a zip bag to place in your ornament box. Because it's cardboard, you can also label the card with the lights - 'white, outdoor' or 'multicolored, Christmas tree' - for example, will help you remember where and what each stack of lights is used for. You could also use your cardboard cut-outs for tinsel or ribbon too.
What I love about this simple Christmas craft idea is that Christmas is a time when you'll have surplus cardboard floating around the home. From wrapping paper tubes that would otherwise get recycled, to bits of boxes that your gifts were packaged in, you certainly won't be short on cardboard - and this hack makes use of that! It's also great because you can unwind as you go, meaning you're not trailing your lights behind you, but rather controlling where you place each part of the string with your hand.
Christmas tree light organizers to shop now
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com and an expert at spotting the interior trends that are making waves in the design world. Writing a mix of everything and everything from home tours to news, long-form features to design idea pieces on the website, as well as frequently featured in the monthly print magazine, she's the go-to for design advice in the home. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
"Near-Black" Wall Paints are The Most Dramatic Way to Decorate for 2024 — Here's How Designers are Using Them
Incorporating splashes of black in your interior is a surefire way to add dramatic ambiance to your home - these are our five favorite examples of the trending shade in action
By Katie Baxter Published
-
5 Color Combinations Paint Experts Predict We Will Fall in Love With in 2024
These winning color combos are no doubt going to be at the top of your decorating wish list next year
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
Organize all Your Gift Wrap Supplies with This $30 Amazon Buy That Makes Preparing Presents so Simple
Create a designated gift wrap station with this clever kit
By Amy McArdle Published
-
This Viral Organizer Might be the Best Way of Storing Christmas Tree Ornaments I've Ever Seen — I Want One This Year!
Try this clever piece of kit to keep all your precious ornaments contained
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
'Christmas Disco' Decor is Seriously Trending This Party Season — How to Get the Look (and Why You Should)
Disco decor has been a huge trend throughout 2023. Bring the party home this festive season with disco-inspired Christmas decor
By Katie Baxter Published
-
This is the Homemade Christmas Trend Our Editor is Using on His Tree – And it's So Easy to DIY!
Dried orange garlands are a huge Christmas decor trend that our editor loves - and we can see why
By Katie Baxter Published
-
This Viral Hack Promises to Get the Most Out of Your Christmas Poinsettia
Try this simple trick to extend the life of your festive plant way beyond Christmas day
By Amy McArdle Published
-
This Viral Guestbed from Amazon Could be the Small Space Solution you Need This Festive Season
Give your guests the gift of a good night's sleep, even without a dedicated guestroom
By Amy McArdle Published
-
This Gardening Hack is a Simple Yet Genius Way to Protect Your Plants from Frost - and It Uses Your Christmas Decor
Try this viral trick to ensure your vulnerable outdoor plants survive through the festive season
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'Everyone Will be Doing This This Year' - This Viral Napkin Folding Trick is Exactly What I Want for my Christmas Table
This decorating trick is free (well, as long as you've already got napkins) and will make your Christmas table feel magical
By Hugh Metcalf Published