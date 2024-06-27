We've IDed Celine Dion's "Parisian Chic" Couch in her Las Vegas Home — And It's a Design Classic

Celine Dion is - without a doubt - one of the biggest icons of our age, and the recent documentary on the singer's career proves exactly why. This week, I Am: Celine Dion launched on Prime Video, offering a rare insight into the singer's life and times and the diagnosis of her neurological disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome. Of course, there's a lot to admire about a five-time Grammy winner, four-time Guinness World Record holder, and Oscar recipient, but we'll be adding her chic interior design prowess to her list of accolades, too.

The documentary showcased how her home, which she shares with her twin sons, had become a sanctuary after her diagnosis. From the get-go, the documentary shared intimate scenes of Celine in the property, from her open-concept bathroom with its sheer curtains used to create privacy around the bathtub, to modern sitting areas with contrasting baroque armchairs.

Her home combines an interesting mix of styles. In many spaces, it's a white box filled with more ornate treasures - though the documentary also showed some images of the more colorful and dark spaces that make up her Las Vegas home, too. However, the most eye-catching piece of furniture had to be her sofa — a modular design with an intriguing clash of patterns. The stylish living room sofa idea blends a relaxed boho style with a Parisian chic feel, and luckily enough, we knew exactly where to find it.

Where to find Celine Dion's Parisian-style couch

The documentary includes a scene that pans across Celine's living room and, in it, the laidback floor cushion-style couch offers the perfect place for her to rest without retiring to her bedroom. Swathed in a monochrome pattern with tufted detailing and plenty of layered throws, not only does it look ultra cozy but it offers plenty of comfort for Celine.

'I instantly recognized this modular couch as the Mahjong from Roche Bobois,' Livingetc.com's editor Hugh Metcalf says. 'It was designed at the start of the 70s by an artist and designer named Hans Hopfer, and its low-slung, conversation-pit-style set up is maybe exactly what you'd imagine a free-spirited decorator from the decade would choose.'

Blending a modular boho style with a relaxed low-profile, the Mahjong couch masters some of this year's best sofa trends. 'Roche Boboi has a history of collaborating with designers,' notes Hugh. 'Perhaps the most well-known version of this sofa is a collaboration with Italian fashion brand Missoni, which paired its Bohemian-style approach to pattern with this mix-and-match modular to create something pretty iconic.'

Unlike the Missoni collaboration, however, Celine's sofa - with its monochrome colorway - feels slightly more sophisticated and mature. 'It's more Parisian chic than Bohemian chic — and you don't have to be a fashion historian to harbor a guess at which designer it was designed in collaboration with,' Hugh says.

The answer is, of course, Jean Paul Gaultier, a design house known for its overly fashionable take on a nautical-inspired Breton stripe. The collaboration was first launched in 2010 with an outdoor version released in 2022. This model, 'couture', features a combination of Gaultier fabrics - both plain and patterned - and comes with matching floor cushions for a laidback 70s look.

Like the original Mahjong, it also offers total freedom of form and function, allowing for infinite compositions. This is a sofa that allows you to really take on the role of the designer, mixing different elements to not only fit the layout of your space, but combining the variety of maximalist prints as you see fit. Like all of the best sectional sofas, you can interchange the elements to suit your space - Celine has gone for a classic corner configuration with an integrated side table.

The singer clearly continues to offer us a wealth of style inspiration, even as her red-carpet appearances slow down. Her home makes a great a case for low-profile, laidback seating that offers a relaxed feel but an elevated look, and we're certain that you'll be seeing more iterations of this design classic in the year ahead.

