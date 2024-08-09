Cameron Diaz’s Dining Room Features a Centuries-Old Paint Technique in a Trending Color

It's hardly surprising that Cameron Diaz owns a stylish home in LA, but what might catch you off guard in her extravagant Beverly Hills farmhouse is how peaceful it feels. Full of imitations of the natural world and rich color pops, Cameron's home is a bright yet cozy retreat that feels seriously luxe.

Every room invokes a chic sense of homeliness, but it was her bold dining room that really sealed the design deal. The space is shrouded in a warm copper color executed with an ancient artisanal paint technique for walls that brings tonnes of character into the room. The result is so calming and still out-of-the-box enough to highlight creativity and style in the actress' home. If you're looking for an exciting way to make your entertaining space more fashionable, Cameron's pad is sure to inspire.

Many dining room ideas center around a more classic neutral color that offers an understated foundation for the decorations that adorn it. In Cameron's home, the choice of eye-catching copper becomes decoration in itself, demanding the attention of whoever enters while still acting like a warm and earthy neutral.

Nature is also obviously at the front of Cameron's design. She pairs the wall color with warm, rich brown furniture and a soft gold chandelier that echoes Earth's calm color palette. "I love the terra cotta color and limewash look in Cameron's dining room," says interior designer, Amy Youngblood. "The limewash technique is a centuries-old way to bring a sense of rustic, nature-inspired looks into a room."

If you want to recreate the look you could try a DIY limewash paint hack by applying your paint with a cloth in a dabbing motion. Since true limewash paint has an earthy tone, we recommend sticking to similar tones of brown, beige, or gray for the best results.

Or, of course, you could try a copper color like Cameron. "Typically, we associate copper with metal, but limewash copper paint introduces a textured layer that adds warmth and richness to the space," adds Theresa Butler, Founder of Theresa Butler Interiors. The metal element that we feel from the copper color is also present in the industrial-style chandelier hanging in front of it, while the crushed velvet of the dining chairs also echoes the mottled effect on the walls. All of these layered textures are interesting on the eye and bring depth and dimension to this convivial space.

Kitchen

Adjoined to th dining room is Cameron's elegant kitchen. Pairing wood with marble can be tricky, but her cooking space is the perfect, organic mixture of these two natural elements. "Applying a honey maple stain to the wood brings a touch of nature into the home," says Theresa. "The notches and rings in the kitchen highlight the material's texture and remind us of wood's blend of softness and durability."

This is especially true as the soft wood pairs with the dazzling marble. The intricate design of the marble makes a visual break between the wood cabinetry and the plain white walls. Plus, if you are looking for a way to tie your countertops into your decor, pulling from the color of the marble ribbon is a great way to go.

Office

This striking home office space has to be my favorite part of Cameron's home. Enhancing productivity is the general rule of design, so settling on a home office idea that marries practicality and style is a surefire way to make your time spent at work feel like a chic scene from a movie.

"The home office features distinctive design elements, including dark wood built-ins that contrast with the honey-maple flooring and grass-cloth wallpapered ceilings," says Theresa. She adds the combination of these elements creates a sophisticated and functional environment.

Living Room

Lastly, we enter the luxuriously snug living room. Once again we're greeted with clever pops of the same color picture in the dining room but in a more balanced palette, evidence that there are so many colors that go with copper. "A similar warm hue is observed on the sofa in the formal living room and the theater cabinet, which shine beautifully with the natural light bouncing off of them," says Theresa.

Cameron's home is all about embracing both style and comfort, and what more could you really ask for? A contemporary design can sometimes feel too polished or bare, but adding touches of rich color, texture, and limewash paint ideas can easily level up your aesthetics. If you're loving the farmhouse as much as we are, you'll be pleased to hear that the Hollywood estate is currently on the market listed at just over 17 million. You could be living the mellow movie star life in this pad in no time (as long as your pockets are deep enough).

