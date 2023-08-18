Struggling to declutter? This is the best place to start, according to interior designer Bobby Berk

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You might think that a successful interior is all about color, pattern, lights or choice of furniture. But Bobby Berk, the design expert who has graced us with his invaluable design wisdom in the hit series Queer Eye, begs to differ. Of course, all of these elements are important, and one can’t design without them, however, there is one element in particular that is above all else and is at the core of a home that looks good and, most importantly, is impeccably functional.

It doesn’t involve a big budget or following the latest interior design trends, but it does involve rolling up your sleeves a little bit.

The key word here is organization. Bobby thinks that no good design can be built starting from a disorganized, cluttered space. In a recent chat, he tells me exactly what he thinks of chaos in the home, and how that links to your mental well-being too.

‘Chaos around you creates chaos in your mind’

(Image credit: Credit Sara Ligorria-Tramp. Design: Bobby Berk)

I asked Bobby what, in his opinion, is the most important thing to consider when designing a modern home, and his answer was quick and assured: organization. The main point of designing a home is for you to feel better about it and within it. ‘Chaos around you creates chaos in your mind. When you’re surrounded by chaos and clutter and disorganization it can create anxiety even if you don’t realize it. Start out with organizing,’ explains Bobby.

Before you even look at color swatches and fabric samples, look at what is already around you, and decide what has become redundant, and pure clutter. Bobby’s advice is to start out by getting rid of things that you don’t need, that have served their purpose, and donate them.

‘If it feels overwhelming start out small, with that drawer in the kitchen that has accumulated all those things that you don’t need. Once you get that sense of accomplishment it’s really going to catapult you to start larger projects and really go through your home and make it much more functional.’

'Maybe the dreaded junk drawer feels to overwhelming right now, or maybe that corner of the garage you can't bring yourself to make eye contact with isn't going to happen this weekend,' Bobby says in his new book, Right at Home, available on Amazon, but he recommends choosing even the smallest job as a start to your decluttering process, even if that's just a single shelf. 'One less thing for you to be annoyed about is ONE LESS THING,' he says.

When going through your things, ask yourself when you’ve last used a particular item, do you love it, or does it bring you joy? Answering these questions honestly will help you decide what to get rid of.

Right at Home, Bobby Berk View at Amazon Price: $31.50

Release date: 12th September

Getting organized is a great way to achieve functionality without sacrificing style

(Image credit: Sara Ligorria-Tramp. Design: Bobby Berk)

Good design is first and foremost functional. Clutter is anything but, and stands in the way of achieving functionality.

‘The first thing I do is I work on the functionality of a space, and then I make it pretty. That way you don’t have to sacrifice style because you get into function first, and then you work on the decor,’ Bobby tells me.

The key here is getting your priorities straight, and looking at your project stages in the right order. Designing a beautiful interior without first looking at how the space and objects within it are organized, and how they serve their function, is like building a house without a foundation. And really, decluttering your home can bring you more joy than you might expect.

