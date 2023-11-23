All the Best Black Friday Deals in 5 minutes - what our editor has in his cart (like the perfect $200 couch)

Our editor is planning to overhaul his entire home decor this week - and these are the pieces currently in his cart (or already out for delivery)

furniture and home decor
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Ruggable, Lulu and Georgia, Urban Outfitters, Wayfair)
Pip Rich
By Pip Rich
published

Happy Thanksgiving - and if you're not sat at the table with a pumpkin pie (or even if you are) then let me present to you a speed round up of all the best pieces in the Black Friday sales that are happening right now. 

This year, The Black Friday furniture deals are incredible. Couches at under $200, or at wwell over $1200 down? Mark downs on rugs of 58%, sets of three expensive-looking vases for less than $30. Here's my whizz through of everything worth knowing about - and snapping up - today.

Black Friday vase deals

The sales are always the best time to buy vases. Finishing touches like this are what make a house complete, and these elevated pieces have never been at better prices.

white vases
Set of three ceramic vases

Price: $27.19
Was: $33.99
Saving: 20%

So this was a pretty good deal before the markdown, but at less than $30 for three vases which all look super expensive, handmade and curated? The Black Friday bargain of the year.

ceramic vase
Flare base ceramic pot

Price: $15.40
Was: $22
Saving: 30%

This textured vase is so structural - and because of its handworn nature it looks a lot more expensive than it now is. Leave empty on a shelf for a perfect minimaluxe display, and shop more Anthropologie Black Friday deals here.

vase with wavy handles
Scallop vase by Sarah Sherman Samuel

Price: $220.50
Was: 294
Saving: 25%

I'm a huge fan of what Sarah Sherman Samuel has created for her collab with Lulu and Georgia. Whimsical, playful, smart. This isn't the most affordable vase, true, but this is a really good price for its artistry.

Black Friday couch deals

Looking for a bigger ticket item? These couches are such good deals - I can't believe there's a white boucle sofa for $240.

white boucle sofa
Papababe sofa

Price: $239.99
Was: $299.99
Saving: 20%

I can barely believe how affordable this couch is, but I'm willing to take a punt on its shape and modern structure. And besides, with two puppies, I'd be foolish to invest any more than this in a white sofa.

green curved sofa
Curved velvet sofa

Price: $816
Was: $2113
Saving: 62%

This is such an epic deal - $1297 off a curved sofa. That never happens. And this green is so sophisticated. Will race you to the online checkout.

white daybed
Boucle Jonah daybed

Price: $799.95
Was: $1198
Saving: 33%

Not technically a couch but it gets an inclusion as daybeds are the big interior design trend for 2024 - hinting at a relaxed and decadent and sociable way of living. 

Black Friday coffee table deals

I've done a round up of Black Friday coffee table deals already today but in case it's TL:DR for you, here are my favorite three to know about now.

wavy wood and glass coffee table
Aria coffee table

Price: $399
Was: $599
Saving: 33%

There's been a new wave of wavy furniture this year - designers like Sarah Sherman Samuel (more of her later) and Matilda Goad have used them to create elevated pieces. This Urban Outfitters version is just as smart - at a fraction of the price.

irregular white coffee table
Eliana coffee table

Price: $212.99
Was: $256.99
Saving: 17%

Not the biggest markdown, admittedly, but worth including because I've been seeing tables that look like this in homes designed by my favorites like Brigette Romanek and Olga Ashby. And their versions won't be anywhere near as affordable.

round wood coffee table
Dalton Round Coffee Table

Price: $598.50
Was: $799
Saving: 25%

Polished wood continues to be my go-to for 2024 - I'm adding it into my home with a new nightstand and new bed. It's monastic and calming, and works well with linen, which is why it's perfect for a living room coffee table, too.

Black Friday rug table deals

rug
Inkdrop Slate Blue Rug

Price: $300
Was: $399.99
Saving: 25%

Designed by Livingetc favorite Jonathan Adler, the beauty of Ruggable's washable rugs is that they make sense for family life. So easy to clean (mine have been thought the machine many times) they come up as new. Shop our edit of the Ruggable Black Friday sale here.

striped rug
Handwoven Maximus Rug

Price: from $61.60
Was: from $88
Saving: 30%

This striped rug design has such a gentle use of color - it's subtle gradient has a naturally calming effect. Use for a slight hit of hue in a neutral living room.

colorful rug
Abstract area rug

Price: $118.59
Was: $280
Saving: 58%

I recently bought a rug almost exactly like this  - slightly pinker - for my guest room and love it. Unfortunately I didn't wait for the sales. When will I ever learn?

Black Friday coffee machine deals

I'm sensing this is the year of the coffee machine being the thing people are rushing to buy. Certainly, most of the best coffee makers have incredible deals on them, and so it's never going to be better to upgrade your morning (or afternoon - I'm not judging) routine.

white coffee maker
Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

Price: $195.14
Was: $299
Saving: 35%

So many coffee machines are great hulking black things - I'm impressed by the slightly retro-styling of this white onw. Antiqued brass handle a style bonus.

smeg drip coffee machine
Smeg DCF02 Drip Filter Coffee Machine

Price: $229.95
Was: $290
Saving: 21%

When our in-house barista was reviewing all the coffee machines, she named this the best drip. It doesn't just come in cute pistachio, but it's sweet when it does, right?

keurig single cup coffee machine
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Price: $66.46
Was: $79.99
Saving: 17%

Admittedly not the biggest saving but this well-liked single cup machine was already pretty affordable, so how much lower can it go? Slim, easy to use, on sale. Perfect.

Pip Rich
Pip Rich
Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants.  He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.

