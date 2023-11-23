All the Best Black Friday Deals in 5 minutes - what our editor has in his cart (like the perfect $200 couch)
Our editor is planning to overhaul his entire home decor this week - and these are the pieces currently in his cart (or already out for delivery)
Happy Thanksgiving - and if you're not sat at the table with a pumpkin pie (or even if you are) then let me present to you a speed round up of all the best pieces in the Black Friday sales that are happening right now.
This year, The Black Friday furniture deals are incredible. Couches at under $200, or at wwell over $1200 down? Mark downs on rugs of 58%, sets of three expensive-looking vases for less than $30. Here's my whizz through of everything worth knowing about - and snapping up - today.
Black Friday vase deals
The sales are always the best time to buy vases. Finishing touches like this are what make a house complete, and these elevated pieces have never been at better prices.
Price: $27.19
Was: $33.99
Saving: 20%
So this was a pretty good deal before the markdown, but at less than $30 for three vases which all look super expensive, handmade and curated? The Black Friday bargain of the year.
Price: $15.40
Was: $22
Saving: 30%
This textured vase is so structural - and because of its handworn nature it looks a lot more expensive than it now is. Leave empty on a shelf for a perfect minimaluxe display, and shop more Anthropologie Black Friday deals here.
Black Friday couch deals
Looking for a bigger ticket item? These couches are such good deals - I can't believe there's a white boucle sofa for $240.
Price: $239.99
Was: $299.99
Saving: 20%
I can barely believe how affordable this couch is, but I'm willing to take a punt on its shape and modern structure. And besides, with two puppies, I'd be foolish to invest any more than this in a white sofa.
Price: $816
Was: $2113
Saving: 62%
This is such an epic deal - $1297 off a curved sofa. That never happens. And this green is so sophisticated. Will race you to the online checkout.
Black Friday coffee table deals
I've done a round up of Black Friday coffee table deals already today but in case it's TL:DR for you, here are my favorite three to know about now.
Price: $399
Was: $599
Saving: 33%
There's been a new wave of wavy furniture this year - designers like Sarah Sherman Samuel (more of her later) and Matilda Goad have used them to create elevated pieces. This Urban Outfitters version is just as smart - at a fraction of the price.
Price: $212.99
Was: $256.99
Saving: 17%
Not the biggest markdown, admittedly, but worth including because I've been seeing tables that look like this in homes designed by my favorites like Brigette Romanek and Olga Ashby. And their versions won't be anywhere near as affordable.
Black Friday rug table deals
Price: $300
Was: $399.99
Saving: 25%
Designed by Livingetc favorite Jonathan Adler, the beauty of Ruggable's washable rugs is that they make sense for family life. So easy to clean (mine have been thought the machine many times) they come up as new. Shop our edit of the Ruggable Black Friday sale here.
Price: from $61.60
Was: from $88
Saving: 30%
This striped rug design has such a gentle use of color - it's subtle gradient has a naturally calming effect. Use for a slight hit of hue in a neutral living room.
Black Friday coffee machine deals
I'm sensing this is the year of the coffee machine being the thing people are rushing to buy. Certainly, most of the best coffee makers have incredible deals on them, and so it's never going to be better to upgrade your morning (or afternoon - I'm not judging) routine.
Price: $195.14
Was: $299
Saving: 35%
So many coffee machines are great hulking black things - I'm impressed by the slightly retro-styling of this white onw. Antiqued brass handle a style bonus.
Price: $229.95
Was: $290
Saving: 21%
When our in-house barista was reviewing all the coffee machines, she named this the best drip. It doesn't just come in cute pistachio, but it's sweet when it does, right?
