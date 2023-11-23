All the Best Black Friday Deals in 5 minutes - what our editor has in his cart (like the perfect $200 couch)

Happy Thanksgiving - and if you're not sat at the table with a pumpkin pie (or even if you are) then let me present to you a speed round up of all the best pieces in the Black Friday sales that are happening right now.

This year, The Black Friday furniture deals are incredible. Couches at under $200, or at wwell over $1200 down? Mark downs on rugs of 58%, sets of three expensive-looking vases for less than $30. Here's my whizz through of everything worth knowing about - and snapping up - today.

Black Friday vase deals

The sales are always the best time to buy vases. Finishing touches like this are what make a house complete, and these elevated pieces have never been at better prices.

Set of three ceramic vases View at Amazon Price: $27.19

Was: $33.99

Saving: 20% So this was a pretty good deal before the markdown, but at less than $30 for three vases which all look super expensive, handmade and curated? The Black Friday bargain of the year. Flare base ceramic pot View at Anthropologie Price: $15.40

Was: $22

Saving: 30% This textured vase is so structural - and because of its handworn nature it looks a lot more expensive than it now is. Leave empty on a shelf for a perfect minimaluxe display, and shop more Anthropologie Black Friday deals here. Scallop vase by Sarah Sherman Samuel View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $220.50

Was: 294

Saving: 25% I'm a huge fan of what Sarah Sherman Samuel has created for her collab with Lulu and Georgia. Whimsical, playful, smart. This isn't the most affordable vase, true, but this is a really good price for its artistry.

Black Friday couch deals

Looking for a bigger ticket item? These couches are such good deals - I can't believe there's a white boucle sofa for $240.

Papababe sofa View at Amazon Price: $239.99

Was: $299.99

Saving: 20% I can barely believe how affordable this couch is, but I'm willing to take a punt on its shape and modern structure. And besides, with two puppies, I'd be foolish to invest any more than this in a white sofa. Curved velvet sofa View at Walmart Price: $816

Was: $2113

Saving: 62% This is such an epic deal - $1297 off a curved sofa. That never happens. And this green is so sophisticated. Will race you to the online checkout. Boucle Jonah daybed View at Anthropologie Price: $799.95

Was: $1198

Saving: 33% Not technically a couch but it gets an inclusion as daybeds are the big interior design trend for 2024 - hinting at a relaxed and decadent and sociable way of living.

Black Friday coffee table deals

I've done a round up of Black Friday coffee table deals already today but in case it's TL:DR for you, here are my favorite three to know about now.

Aria coffee table View at Urban Outfitters Price: $399

Was: $599

Saving: 33% There's been a new wave of wavy furniture this year - designers like Sarah Sherman Samuel (more of her later) and Matilda Goad have used them to create elevated pieces. This Urban Outfitters version is just as smart - at a fraction of the price. Eliana coffee table View at Wayfair Price: $212.99

Was: $256.99

Saving: 17% Not the biggest markdown, admittedly, but worth including because I've been seeing tables that look like this in homes designed by my favorites like Brigette Romanek and Olga Ashby. And their versions won't be anywhere near as affordable. Dalton Round Coffee Table View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $598.50

Was: $799

Saving: 25% Polished wood continues to be my go-to for 2024 - I'm adding it into my home with a new nightstand and new bed. It's monastic and calming, and works well with linen, which is why it's perfect for a living room coffee table, too.

Black Friday rug table deals

Inkdrop Slate Blue Rug View at Ruggable Price: $300

Was: $399.99

Saving: 25% Designed by Livingetc favorite Jonathan Adler, the beauty of Ruggable's washable rugs is that they make sense for family life. So easy to clean (mine have been thought the machine many times) they come up as new. Shop our edit of the Ruggable Black Friday sale here. Handwoven Maximus Rug View at Anthropologie Price: from $61.60

Was: from $88

Saving: 30% This striped rug design has such a gentle use of color - it's subtle gradient has a naturally calming effect. Use for a slight hit of hue in a neutral living room. Abstract area rug View at Amazon Price: $118.59

Was: $280

Saving: 58% I recently bought a rug almost exactly like this - slightly pinker - for my guest room and love it. Unfortunately I didn't wait for the sales. When will I ever learn?

Black Friday coffee machine deals

I'm sensing this is the year of the coffee machine being the thing people are rushing to buy. Certainly, most of the best coffee makers have incredible deals on them, and so it's never going to be better to upgrade your morning (or afternoon - I'm not judging) routine.