'The lighting is a stand-out!' We went to Banana Republic home decor launch – these were the best pieces we saw
The classic clothing brand is branching out into homewares, and the products are as luxurious and elegant as we hoped
For style leaders and design lovers.
Banana Republic has been filling our closets with the finest quality fabrics for over 40 years, and if - like us - you're a fan of their timelessly elegant clothes, you're in for a treat. That's because the brand has just launched its new BR Home range meaning you can now enjoy the same luxurious style throughout your entire home, and just in time for the new season, too.
We were smitten with the sleek, elegant aesthetic of the brand's inaugural home textile range released earlier this spring, so hopes were high as we attended the new homeware launch. This first foray into furniture encompasses the likes of sofas, lamps, coffee tables, and rugs, all in Banana Republic's signature contemporary-meets-classic style. And just like their quality clothing, you can expect premium materials, including the likes of French Oak, marble, brass, and plush cotton cashmere, all sure to inspire some fresh design ideas in your space.
The sprawling pop-up that we attended in New York City showcases the best of the collection and the whole store is entirely shoppable, with the new clothing line available to browse and buy from too. The overall image is best described as a contemporary take on classic forms - for example, lots of the larger furniture items adopt traditional styles but play on exaggerated proportions (the curvy Chelsea Swivel Wing Chair is a great case in point).
For us, the real stand out was the lighting range. Incorporating elegant floor lamps, sleek table lamps, and sophisticated pendants, the combination of shades and bases all highlight the textural and artisanal details so closely aligned with the brand's identity.
So what sort of figures can you expect to see? With prices ranging from $150 to $4,950, the collection certainly sets itself apart from a high-street price point, but what you get is luxury, high-quality furniture at prices that won’t make you wince (as much as those higher-end designer items, at least).
The BR Home collection debuts with a dedicated website and will also be available in select US stores from the end of the month. If, however, you want a quick glimpse at the highlights on offer before you shop, then we have you covered. Here are nine of our favorite (and more affordable) picks that master the latest interior design trends.
Price: $495
Material: Faux sheepskin (polyester)
Accent chairs are a must-have addition to any living room, and if you're looking for an ultra-cozy material to replace boucle, this shag sheepskin-inspired textile is the one. Defined by its tactile appeal and playful post-modern profile, it's the perfect spot to sink into at the end of a long day. We especially love the contemporary curved form with a stacked, bolster-style back.
Price: $350
Material: Cast aluminum
These days, table lamps do a lot more than simply offer ambient side lighting. The sculptural design of this lamp brings clean lines and a rustic texture to your living room with glimpses of golden hues through a bronzed finish. We love its elegant simplicity when contrasted with a neutral shade like the one pictured above.
Price: $395
Material: Solid Ash Wood
We're never ones to shy away from a Mid-Century Modern style here at Livingetc, and it's an aesthetic BR Home gets just right. Combining a curved, sculptural shape with a matte-black finish, the Hudson dining chair is seriously elegant, aided by the long tapered legs. Marrying a geometric silhouette with solid ash construction, it's sure to elevate your dining experience.
Price: $595
Materials: Solid acacia wood, MDF, and linen-wool fabric
If a modern rustic style is more your bag, the Sedona collection at BR Home is the perfect place to start. The clean lines of the ottoman with angular, acacia wood legs offer an understated backdrop for the geometric patterned material. Rich in texture, the motif is woven from a mix of linen, wool, and jute culminating in a relaxed, artisanal feel.
Price: $850
Materials: Marble & iron
This beautifully simple asymmetric marble side table is a must-have for fans of the minimaluxe look. A cantilevered design brings a sculptural, post-modern sensibility to the piece which really allows the natural stone’s rich veining to sing. You can also choose a circular tabletop instead if you prefer to match the cylindrical shape of the base.
Price: $750
Material: Teak
Set within a deep inset frame, the minimalistic architecture of this angled wall mirror creates a dimensional illusion that works especially well in bathrooms and smaller spaces. The frame is crafted from naturally durable teak and, besides its illusory effects, the small lip also doubles as a little ledge for compact toiletries.
Price: $2,695
Material: Wool
Flatwoven rugs have stolen our hearts, and it's hard to compete with this neutral striped number made from handspun, undyed wool. Celebrating BR's artisanal focus, the rug is woven in sections on traditional narrow looms in Northern Argentina. As a result, each one has its own natural variation ensuring no two are the same. A rug trend that's sure to endure.
Price: $395
Material: Hammered iron
Pendant lighting can be a serious showstopper, and this option from the Andromeda Collection is no exception to that rule. The Kristoff pendant is hand-hammered and welded in a cloche shape and finished with antique bronze on the exterior. To put a beautiful warm glow around your space, it also has a rich, golden finish on the inside.
Price: $150
Pattern: Ceramic
Raise your abstract ceramic vase game to the next level with this decorative spherical vase which sits skewed on a ring base. The vessel harks back to ancient times for an antique feel and makes an ideal way to brighten a corner or decorate a sparse side table. It comes in various patterns, but we love the circular splashes on the surface of this particular one.
