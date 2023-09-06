'The lighting is a stand-out!' We went to Banana Republic home decor launch – these were the best pieces we saw

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Banana Republic has been filling our closets with the finest quality fabrics for over 40 years, and if - like us - you're a fan of their timelessly elegant clothes, you're in for a treat. That's because the brand has just launched its new BR Home range meaning you can now enjoy the same luxurious style throughout your entire home, and just in time for the new season, too.

We were smitten with the sleek, elegant aesthetic of the brand's inaugural home textile range released earlier this spring, so hopes were high as we attended the new homeware launch. This first foray into furniture encompasses the likes of sofas, lamps, coffee tables, and rugs, all in Banana Republic's signature contemporary-meets-classic style. And just like their quality clothing, you can expect premium materials, including the likes of French Oak, marble, brass, and plush cotton cashmere, all sure to inspire some fresh design ideas in your space.

(Image credit: Banana Republic)

The sprawling pop-up that we attended in New York City showcases the best of the collection and the whole store is entirely shoppable, with the new clothing line available to browse and buy from too. The overall image is best described as a contemporary take on classic forms - for example, lots of the larger furniture items adopt traditional styles but play on exaggerated proportions (the curvy Chelsea Swivel Wing Chair is a great case in point).

For us, the real stand out was the lighting range. Incorporating elegant floor lamps, sleek table lamps, and sophisticated pendants, the combination of shades and bases all highlight the textural and artisanal details so closely aligned with the brand's identity.

So what sort of figures can you expect to see? With prices ranging from $150 to $4,950, the collection certainly sets itself apart from a high-street price point, but what you get is luxury, high-quality furniture at prices that won’t make you wince (as much as those higher-end designer items, at least).

The BR Home collection debuts with a dedicated website and will also be available in select US stores from the end of the month. If, however, you want a quick glimpse at the highlights on offer before you shop, then we have you covered. Here are nine of our favorite (and more affordable) picks that master the latest interior design trends.