Gwyneth Paltrow's LA Mansion Has Just Gone Up for Sale — And the Effortlessly Chic Interior Embodies Quiet Luxury

Gwyneth Paltrow's homes have long been the subject of envy here at Livingetc. From her sprawling Hamptons estate to the luxurious Montecito retreat she listed on Airbnb last summer, the actress has an impressive real estate portfolio complete with covetable interiors as stylish as their owner. There is one home, however, that she's now ready to close the door on.

The Goop founder has just listed her Brentwood Mansion for sale at a price just shy of $30 million, and it's as stunning as you'd expect. The Mandeville Canyon estate boasts eight bedrooms and 11 baths, and sits across 30,000 square feet of verdant grounds nestled within this leafy LA neighborhood. The single-story property may look humble from the curbside, but the interior epitomizes the quiet luxury trend. In true Gwyneth style, it feels sophisticated and elegant sans showiness or ostentation.

'Gwyneth Paltrow's Los Angeles residence embodies the essence of understated luxury,' says designer Isy Jackson of Cheltenham Interiors. 'This stunning Southern Transitional estate, crafted by acclaimed designer Windsor Smith, seamlessly fuses refinement and relaxation, providing a peaceful sanctuary that transcends the usual opulence of LA.'

Much of the allure is owed to the charming architectural features. Reclaimed wood floors and patterned stonework set a cozy and inviting feel from the outset, while high ceilings, detailed moldings, and French doors give the home a stately period feel. And of course, contemporary chic furnishings top off the look, offering a true extension of Gwyneth's freethinking, unconventional style. We take a closer look inside and ask designers what her home does right in order to feel simultaneously classic and quirky.



Entryway

(Image credit: Zillow / Listed by Lea Porter)

Gwyneth's home wouldn't be Gwyneth's home without a grand entrance. Her Montecito home (the primary residence she'll be relocating to) was designed by notable studios Roman and Williams and Romanek Design and makes a serious statement from the threshold, and this space is no exception.

Black and white chequered floor tiles, detailed molding, and brass accents make for a captivating entryway idea, ushering you into the home with welcome arms. 'These elements add warmth and texture, grounding the space in natural materials that enhance its elegant ambiance,' notes Isy Jackson. 'Upon entering, you immediately notice the serene atmosphere, a testament to the thoughtful integration of these design elements.'

Living Room

(Image credit: Zillow / Listed by Lea Porter)

One thing this home does so well is offer a fresh new feel in every room while still retaining a cohesive flow throughout. The primary living space exudes warm minimalism with wooden herringbone floors, wainscoting, and indoor trees while still retaining the lofty elegance you're met with in the entryway.

'The classical white living room idea has moldings akin to a French living room but with mid-century Scandinavian style furniture featuring ivory boucle pieces,' says Isy of the expertly blended space. 'The elegant French doors in particular enhance the home's aura of quiet luxury, connecting indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly and allowing natural light to fill the interior.'

Kitchen

(Image credit: Zillow / Listed by Lea Porter)

A keen cook, it's unsurprising that Gwyneth's practical kitchen idea features double cooktops, double ranges, and a wood-burning oven. Meanwhile, the ample center island and bistro table overlook the beautifully landscaped yard for a breakfast fit for an A-lister.

'The white ceiling has a semi-gloss mottled effect which adds visual interest whilst remaining calming and the use of subway tile and lighting choice emphasizes the bistro feel of the kitchen,' Isy notes. 'The evidence of real cooking is seen by the pot filler and Cuisinart selections which helps the feeling of authenticity and comfort rather than an ostentatious LA vibe.'

Family room

(Image credit: Zillow / Listed by Lea Porter)

Lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, the family room offers a peaceful retreat, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Sherpa barrel chairs, shiplap walls, and cozy throws add to the laidback feel of this space, while the symmetrical furniture arrangement and stone fireplace add just the right hint of luxury.

Guesthouse

(Image credit: Zillow / Listed by Lea Porter)

Friends of Gwyneth are promised luxurious treatment on an overnight visit. A newly constructed guesthouse features a grand entertainment area with stackable pocket doors for a seamless indoor-outdoor environment. The vaulted ceiling, warm millwork, and exaggerated upholstery in this living room make for a cozy feel for guests while still conveying an airiness that's oh-so welcoming.

'This unique home combines classic architectural features with modern conveniences, creating a beautiful and welcoming space,' Isy concludes. 'The home feels elegant and timeless yet also contemporary and, with its mix of architectural genres, it caters to all tastes in a universal way. It offers a peaceful sanctuary-like retreat in a no-fuss manner compared to the usual showy Los Angeles lifestyle.' In other words, everything we admire about Gwyneth.

Listed by Lea Porter of The Beverly Hills Estates via Zillow. Photos by Anthony Barcelo.