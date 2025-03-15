Yes, Utility Room Flooring Should Be Practical, But That Doesn't Have to Stand in the Way of it Being Beautiful

The success of some rooms in the home is very much hinged on practicality — utility rooms being amongst the most obvious. When decorating these spaces, the upmost care and attention need to be given to their finishes and surfaces if you want them to stand up to the everyday tasks we throw at them. That said, there is no reason why efficiency can't go hand in hand with style — and this is where the right laundry room flooring ideas come in.

While your utility room ideas might not be on display for all to see, neglecting to give them proper thought is a big mistake. The materials you choose for this room not only dictate how hardwearing it is, but also how it feels to spend time there.

With that in mind, we have brought together nine of our favourite flooring ideas, whether you love the warmth of wood or seek something a little more modern.

1. Make Your Floor the Focal Point

Strong colors and pattern will turn your floor into a focal point. (Image credit: Beata Heuman)

There are generally two approaches when choosing floor types for any room — to view it as a muted backdrop, or let it be the star of the show.

In this utility room, designed by interior designer Beata Heuman, author of Every Room Should Sing, the floor most definitely has the starring role.

Formed using a specialist paint technique, it features an almost psychedelic chequerboard pattern that lies in pleasing contrast to the classic units and brass fittings.

2. Have Fun With Co-ordinating Color Schemes

The fresh minty green of the units in this laundry room is reflected in the choice of floor tiles. (Image credit: Marisa Vitale. Design: Amy Peltier)

While utility rooms might not immediately conjure up playful images, this is, in fact, the one space that will really benefit from a more frivolous touch in order to liven up the everyday tasks that get undertaken here.

"This is a space where you can have a little fun," agrees interior designer Amy Peltier, CEO and creative director at Peltier Interiors. "Think beautiful flooring but with slip-resistant surfaces that are easy to maintain and clean. With the right design choices, even the most practical spaces can feel beautiful and considered."

Tiny, mosaic tile, such as the vibrant turquoise design here, is perfect not only for distracting the eye from a compact space — ideal for small laundry room ideas – but also for the fact that it offers a good non-slip surface thanks to the multitude of grout lines.

3. Encourage a Sense of Flow With Pattern

The herringbone laying pattern of this flooring draws the eye away from the narrow proportions of the space. (Image credit: @kit&co_/Ca' Pietra)

In terms of your overall utility room design, the laying pattern you choose for your flooring is, arguably, just as important as the materials you choose. Laying patterns can have a huge effect on how a space appears, spatially, as well as how it connects to other adjacent areas.

"Choosing the right material is just one piece of the puzzle — the way the flooring lays out and what texture it has will be crucial in creating a functional yet aesthetically pleasing space," explains Elissa Hall, lead interior designer at Awning.com. "Less traditional configurations like geometric designs, herringbone layouts or even off-center tile placements can provide a sudden and unexpected visual impact and help create flow throughout the space."

In this vibrant yellow utility room, terracotta parquet was chosen for both its hardwearing properties as well as its beautiful rustic finish. "Sealed properly, it will weather and be sturdy enough for a laundry floor," reassures Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

4. Create Continuation With Matching Flooring

A sleek, seamless finish has been achieved here by using the same flooring between spaces. (Image credit: Tineke Triggs. Photography: Suzanna Scott Photography.)

There are several reasons why you might choose to use the same type of flooring for your utility room as you do for the spaces it leads off from.

Firstly, from a practical point of view, buying larger quantities of flooring usually works out to be more cost effective than buying smaller loads.

Secondly, if it is a pulled-together, smart finish you are after, or you adore minimalist kitchens, using the same flooring to run throughout several adjacent spaces can really help.

"Continuity in flooring can help give your house a fully cohesive look," agrees Elissa Hall.

5. Use Wood-Effect Porcelain for Durability

Porcelain makes a low-maintenance alternative to timber. (Image credit: @feather_and_faff/Ca'Pietra)

The character and warmth that wooden flooring instantly brings to the spaces it graces is hard to deny, yet many homeowners worry that timber is not the most durable kitchen flooring or best for rooms prone to fluctuating humidity levels. Thankfully, there are now plenty of alternatives that offer both practicality as well as plenty of charm.

"Wood does work in a utility room, but if you want the wooden look with the reassurance of it withstanding water, wear and tear, then a porcelain wood-effect tile might be just the ticket," suggests Grazzie Wilson. "Mixed in with Shaker-style cabinetry and wooden wall panelling, it’s a happy blend of all the tones and finishes of a classically elegant interior that’ll last a lifetime.”

6. Enjoy Everything Polished Concrete Has to Offer

Polished concrete is the perfect, hardwearing choice for any practical space. (Image credit: Interior Design & Photo Styling: O’Hara Interiors. Photography: Spacecrafting Photography. Builder: John Kraemer & Sons. Architecture: Brickhouse Architecture)

There is so much to love about polished concrete flooring — ultra durability, fantastic thermal properties and, of course, its ethereal beauty.

In utility rooms it provides the perfect practical backdrop. It is easy to clean, although the fact that it hides all kinds of dirt will hopefully mean you don't have to scrub it too often.

The utility room, designed by O'Hara Interiors here doubles as a mud room, meaning polished concrete was the ideal option.

"This level of the home opens directly to the lake, so the client wanted a flooring option that was both beautiful and easy to maintain," explains senior designer Krystal Kellermann. "With in-floor heat, it stays just as warm and inviting as the rest of the house."

7. Paint Wooden Flooring a Retro Chequerboard Pattern

Black and white chequerboard flooring holds a timeless appeal. (Image credit: Kathryn Hunt Studio)

Just because the utility room is somewhere you head to in order to carry out daily tasks that you might not necessarily look forward to, don't assume there is no place for design flourishes. In fact, with the right style choices, even mundane chores can feel a little less arduous.

In this small laundry room, design by Kathryn Hunt Studio, the wooden flooring has been given a retro feel by painting it with a classic black and white checkerboard pattern. The effect is a space that manages to feel modern, fresh and and timeless at all once.

8. Inject a Little Heritage Chic With Quarry Tiles

If you are lucky enough to have original quarry tiles in your home, taking the time to restore them will result in a room full of character. (Image credit: Simon Brown. Design: Salvesen Graham)

Quarry tiles might have been in use for hundreds of years, but there is a reason for that. While they might not feature at the top of interior design trends, they are incredibly hardwearing, easy to clean and lend a little warmth to a utilitarian space.

In this utility room, designed by Salvesen Graham, an eclectic approach has been taken towards the design, incorporating traditional flooring, timeless Shaker units and Art Deco brass light fittings.

9. Ensure Timeless Appeal With Large Format Stone Flooring

Large format natural stone, or flagstones, offer a classic look that is unlikely to date any time soon. (Image credit: Sarah Griggs. Design: Claire Garner Design Studio)

When it comes to your utility room you really want to ensure that once you have finished kitting it out, it remains looking fresh and current for the foreseeable future.

Natural stone flooring, such as the limestone here, from Mandarin Stone, is the perfect choice for those seeking a timeless look. It pairs beautifully with classic Shaker style cabinetry just as well as it does sleek modern units — plus it is hardwearing and, when sealed, can handle anything that is thrown its way.

"A laundry room should be just as stylish as it is functional. Natural stone is a very practical option when you're looking at flooring selections," says Elissa Hall. "It can handle moisture and daily wear while adding a timeless touch to the space."

10. Embrace a Pared Back Look With Unfinished Brick

Unfinished brick is the perfect choice for anyone after a rustic, effortless look. (Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Marie Flanigan)

As a practical space, there is nothing wrong with wholeheartedly embracing simplicity and a natural, stripped back look in the utility room.

This space, designed by Marie Flanigan Interiors, is the epitome of simplicity, with its white cabinets and fuss-free finishes.

The brick floor might be free of frills, but it somehow serves to warm the whole room up and lend a little charm. It is a good idea to add a clear sealant over exposed brick in order to protect it.

FAQs

What Type of Flooring Is Best in a Laundry Room?

The good news is that there is not just one 'best flooring' for a utility room. There are, in fact, a handful of options, all of which offer a beautiful and hardwearing finish.

"Choosing utility room flooring can be tricky," says Elissa Hall. "Hard surface materials, including porcelain tile, luxury vinyl plank and sealed concrete, can survive in high-moisture environments, and there are a variety of textures and finishes available to suit the space."

Any material that handles moisture and humidity well is ideal, as are those that are easy to clean.

Alongside your choice of flooring, make sure to look into the best paint colors for a laundry room to ensure the whole scheme works harmoniously in order to add just a little sparkle to those mundane chores.