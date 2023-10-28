6 colors designers pick for laundry rooms - exact paint matches, from classic choices to surprising shades

A laundry room is, first and foremost, a functional space. However, that does not mean that aesthetics should be put on the backburner and, over the last few years, there's been a shift in creating utility rooms that look more akin to living spaces for a relaxed, inviting vibe that makes doing the chores that little bit more enjoyable.

Paint colors for laundry rooms that do more than just function will work to bring the space to life, creating a space that could easily be home to a work desk or homework nook, too.

By using inviting, joyful, or cosseting hues, you can turn your room into a space that's style as well as substance, and one that can be truly counted as an extra 'living space' in your home.

1. Sage green

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors/Julie Soefer)

A beautiful, soft taupe with a green undertone, a sage green like Benjamin Moore's Sage Mountain is a warm neutral that will create an elegant yet inviting color for a laundry room.

Interior designer Marie Flanigan used it on the cabinets in the room above for a soothing space. 'For this utility room, we wanted to keep the palette a bit moody so that the brass plumbing fixtures and hardware had a moment to shine,' she says.

'The brass juxtaposed to Benjamin Moore’s Sage Mountain makes the space feel special and elevated, yet comfortable. The paint color for the wall is Benjamin Moore’s Hushed Hue which, as the name perfectly indicates, gives just the right amount of background color.'

Finish with wicker baskets and fresh flowers and the laundry will suddenly become a chore you don't mind doing so much after all.

2. Black

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors/Julie Soefer)

Don't rule out black paint, even though the thought of it can feel a little intimidating. Using black is actually a super-chic laundry room paint color idea - and the experts think so too. 'For this space, Sherwin Williams Black Magic makes a statement, giving contrast to the lighter walls,' Marie Flanigan says of the pack-a-punch cabinets above.

'Sherwin Williams Greek Villa is the primary wall color carried throughout most of the home, including the utility room, but we add the pop of black for interest,' she adds. 'Support spaces like utility rooms or a butler’s pantry are great places to slightly deviate from design and have fun. However, to ensure continuity with the rest of the home, I love to thread one specific element of the home into the support spaces like a paint color or flooring.'

3. White

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors/Julie Soefer)

For a beautiful, tranquil space that's airy and serene, a soft white is always a lovely option. 'Sometimes you just want a bright, light and clean-feeling space,' says Marie Flanigan. 'If that’s your goal, choose a neutral palette. In this space, we used Benjamin Moore’s White Dove and brought it additional color through the finishes.

'To keep it from feeling too sterile, add texture through baskets, countertops, flooring and hardware,' Marie adds.

4. Pale green

(Image credit: Brad Ramsey Interiors/Zeke Ruelas)

Opt for a mood-boosting laundry room paint color to inspire, motivate and bring a smile to your face when you enter the space.

'We chose to go with Green Trance by Sherwin Williams in the utility room above as it softens the room and brings a cheery feeling,' says Brad Ramsey, principal and founder of Brad Ramsey Interiors.

'Laundry rooms can often feel stale, so we wanted to create a happy and inspiring room for the client. Green Trance paired perfectly with the plumbing fixtures, tile, and countertops and is really enhanced by the touches of brass in the space.'

'The color is the perfect pale green with enough blue in it to soften it and make it a more universal color,' he adds. 'It is uplifting without being too bold or bright and soft without feeling pastel or juvenile.'

5. Ochre yellow

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Yellow brings a certain warmth and intensity that no other color can provide in quite the same way. It's one of the best colors that makes you feel energetic and happy, after all.

Farrow & Ball India Yellow is a cheerful hue that's also imbued with a 'moody intensity' that will create a cozy, enveloping space that's a pleasure to spend time in.

Add a vintage rug and artwork to make the room the perfect blend of pretty and practical.

6. Bright yellow

(Image credit: Ryan McDonald)

If you're on board with the yellow color trend, another warming, inviting yellow is Benjamin Moore Sulfur Yellow, which is perfect for brightening up those sometimes seemingly endless daily jobs.

'Creating a palette for a project is a very powerful tool and it is one of the most important initial steps to agree upon when designing a home,' says interior designer Alessia Zanchi Loffredo of reDesign home.

'I prefer creating a palette by starting from a neutral base and layering different tones with the introduction of paint and textile to allow updates and changes through the years with very little effort.

'I have noticed that when designing timeless concepts with the introduction of personal touches to the palette fitting the clients personality and/or a current vibe they like, clients are more willing to try new things out and surprise themselves with the colors they move forward with and love.'