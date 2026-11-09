How the 'Skinimalism' Beauty Trend Might Just Change How We Design Our Bathrooms

Have you heard of 'skinimalism'? Basically, it's the trend where once long-winded 10-step routines (recalibrated between morning and evening, of course) have dwindled into frill-free, pared-back formulas. It's better for your pocket (and possibly your skin), but it's also a self-care movement that might just have a sincere impact on the way we design our homes.

After all, when you're not limited by requiring a vast skincare regimen at hand, those floating counterless sinks and standalone mini vanities that are so prevalent in bathroom trends become an actual option.

But there's more. The water filter is also a requirement of skinimalism — this simple addition to bathrooms feels like a better investment than pools of topicals. So, I spoke to dermatologists and designers about what it means to design a skinimalist bathroom today.

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How Has Skinimalism Impacted Bathroom Design

The way we get ready has always defined the way we dream up the architecture of our bathrooms. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Shantala Mack Interiors. Architecture: Mary Beatty. Building: Tim Ainscough)

"When the goal of skincare shifts from a 10-step routine to a simple targeted regimen, the need for excessive counter space or shelving changes. The atmosphere of a bathroom can be curated to have a more relaxing, spa-like feel. The focus shifts to lighting, ambiance, and beautiful displays for a few key products," says dermatologist Dr. Joanne Jacob.

"Now people are interested in going to the root cause of skin issues, like underlying conditions, nutrition, and water quality. So, purchasing something like a water filter for your skin can be thought of as a long-term investment for your health."

Joanne Jacob Social Links Navigation Dermatologist Dr. Joanne Jacob is a board-certified dermatologist at Epiphany Dermatology in Atlanta, with clinics in Brookhaven and Alpharetta. She practices general dermatology with a focus on equity-centered care, bringing evidence-based, culturally informed expertise to skin, hair, and nail concerns across all skin tones

Water filters have become an underdog in modern wellness bathroom design. (Image credit: HelloKlean)

Dr. Indy Chabra, MD, PhD, a board-certified dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, says skinimalism and its ties to the filter frenzy are especially beneficial when you're detoxing your home and building a bathroom around sensitive skin.

"Skinimalism is a reaction to a decade of over-consumption, long routines that left people with irritated skin and decision fatigue. People are realizing fewer, better products work better, and little luxuries like a water filter or a carefully chosen handful of products reflect a shift from more to better: spending on quality and simplicity instead of quantity."

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So how exactly has this manifested in modern bathroom design?

Dr. Indy Chabra Social Links Navigation Dermatologist Dr. Indy Chabra, MD, PhD, is a board-certified dermatologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Mohs Surgery, co-formulator of Motif Skincare. As a strong proponent for skinimalism, he built Motif as a four-product system that replaces a crowded shelf.

1. Using Water Filters

HelloKlean's latest Skin Filter attaches to your sink for reduced chlorine and impurities that impact your skin barrier. (Image credit: HelloKlean)

Nearly every big city dweller friend of mine has a water filter attached to their showers. And as someone who has personally lived with a shower filter (specifically the Shower Head+ in brushed chrome from Hello Klean), my moderately sensitive skin has seen a significant change.

It might be the most wellness-valuable aspect of skinimalism's impact on bathroom design.

2. Shrinking Vanities

Shorter routines tie into this new trend of space-conscious GRWM zones. (Image credit: Casa Mia Visuals. Design: D'Ora Tokai Designs)

Shorter routines in front of the mirror, from skinimalism and its sister movement in 'clean girl' makeup, allow for a shrunken bathroom vanity. Fewer products slide into concealed storage in a floating station that serves as a dedicated reminder of your simplified regimen.

My favorite realization of this change is the internet-famous dressing table from Urban Outfitters that is now in a brown polka-dot print.

3. Less Counter Space

The need for less counter space allows for more showstopping sinks like the trendy Orbe from Trone. (Image credit: Trone)

Floating sinks have always been a common feature of powder rooms, but now it seems to be a trend in primary bathrooms, too. And skinimalism allows for its comfortable acclimatisation.

Stretched counters cluttered with topicals have vanished, and standalone bathroom sinks have appeared in their place. This isn't all bad news, as it reduces the chances of a chaotically product-populated counter and holds you to this lifestyle change.

Skinimalist Home Essentials

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