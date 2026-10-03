12 Modern Extensions That Anybody Planning a Project in 2027 Should See Before They Start the Process

They say that moving homes is one of the most stressful things you can do in life. Sure, a renovation can also be a pressure cooker, but there's a reason you fell in love with your home in the first place, so before you move out, why not explore whether you could move up, down, or further out instead?

Adding a modern extension to your home will not only dramatically improve it, but well-designed extensions can honestly transform the way you live in your home, add significant value to your property, and give you a chance to tweak the little things that irk you every day. Perhaps you need extra bedrooms for your growing family, a dedicated space to work from home, are in need of a kitchen extension, or want to make your outdoor area more livable — this project can make it happen, all while staying in the same home.

Of course, sometimes an extension isn't the answer, and there are alternatives worth considering first, but once you've researched your local planning regulations and weighed up the costs, here are 12 modern extension ideas to inspire you.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

Image credit: Leighton James. Design: Architecture for London x Hamish Vincent Design 1. Through Line A collaboration between Architecture for London and Hamish Vincent Design, this project sees echoes of the house's original arches. "We recreated these with a large arch in the rear extension facade," says Ben Ridley, founder of Architecture for London. The soft curves, adds Daniel Jones, founder of Hamish Vincent Design, "[Create] an inviting and coherent home… that functions for its owner, whilst paying respect to its original bones." Image credit: Richard Oxford. Design: Draper Studio 2. Learning Curve Unwieldy site levels meant that Adam Draper (of Draper Studio) had to find a way to extend without blocking the neighbor's sun, and this is the result. "By positioning the lowest point of the arch on the boundary at a height acceptable to the planners, the massing of the side return achieves volume without harming the neighbor's light," Adam says. "The arch of the side return was arrived at first, [then we] multiplied by the golden ratio to form the arch diameter of the adjacent extension." Image credit: Jim Stephenson. Design: Loader Monteith 3. Natural Beauty Integrating landscaping into your extension can lead to a more interesting design, creating "a liminal space in which interior and exterior are no longer read as separate realms," says Iain Monteith, director of Loader Monteith, of this build. "Instead, they connect as one, extending and intertwining rather than merely negotiating an 'inside/outside,' relationship." Image credit: James Retief. Design: Goldstein Heather 4. Soft Touch There's almost a monasticism to this extended space by Goldstein Heather. "We aimed to create a sense of domestic serenity and restfulness amid a bustling household, where relaxed connectivity is possible in all directions," says director Giles Heather. "That said, there was also an intention to create dramatic internal spaces, with an emphasis on diagonal, layered views." Image credit: French Tye. Design: Office S&M 5. Joy Ride Office S&M is known for its whimsical, fun projects, and That Purple House is no exception. "The original building felt dark, so we used color, curve, and pattern to bring a sense of delight to everyday life," says director Catrina Stewart. "On such a visible corner, it was also about creating a home that lifts the street." Image credit: Henry Woide. Design: House of EM 6. Level Down Rather than use a new extension for a kitchen-diner, as many architects do, House of EM created a sunken seating area in this bright addition. "A sunken area in an open-plan space gives you a different experience — the alternative level and viewpoint create a sense of privacy and connection simultaneously," says director Emma Bodie. "The space can be calm and cozy for reading and enjoying the view, or a hub of chat, drinks, and music after dinner. The sunken level effortlessly creates a new dynamic, one that ties to the kitchen and dining spaces, but it has its own specific qualities." Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri. Design: Studio DERA 7. Smooth Over In adding two new floors to this Georgian terrace in Belgravia, Studio DERA had to contend with a building with a history of changes. "The clients wanted the extension to be more than just a pastiche of the Georgian frontage," says Marcel Rahm. "This meant finding a simple but bold architectural language to unite the original elements with the new addition. Travertine, glass-reinforced concrete, glass panels, and greenery create an oasis linking past and present." Image credit: Fred Howarth. Design: Cagni Williams 8. Two in One Part extension, part garden room, this addition, called The Gallery, "acts as a moment of transition, an architectural pause between the Edwardian house and the garden, yet it reads as a destination in its own right," says Laura Carrara-Cagni of Cagni Williams. The Corten steel is softened with rounded glass and a wildflower roof. "It unfolds as a distinct, spatial experience, one that quietly mediates between inside and out while celebrating both," Laura adds. Image credit: Jim Stephenson. Design: Atelier Baulier 9. Genius Geometry Atelier Baulier added volume to this London home with a distinctive extension with a sawtooth roof. In contrast to the angular roofline, the color palette of the extension is soft, all plaster pink and sage green, with a line of green clay tiles acting as protective skirting at the base. A porthole window at the top is a nod to the curves of the interiors, and a point of difference from the outside. Image credit: James Retief. Design: ConForm 10. Light Work This project by ConForm involved an infill extension on the first floor, housing a vaulted study. "This project is characterized by a series of layered thresholds," explains Ben Edgley, partner at ConForm. "Rather than disguising the new interventions, we allowed them to register clearly against the existing fabric — moments like the perforated steel ceiling above the living space." Image credit: Nick Dearden. Design: MATA Architects 11. Trick of the Eye Thanks to its walls of glass and mirrored soffit, this extension feels near-invisible when viewed from outside. "The idea of being immersed in the garden was a guiding principle for the design," says Dan Marks, founding director of MATA Architects. Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Neil Dusheiko Architects 12. Old Meets New For a project situated opposite a church, Neil Dusheiko, of his eponymous architecture studio, wanted the extension to feel rooted in its setting. "We drew on the surrounding architecture through proportion, rhythm, and materiality — using stone and timber to create something contemporary that still feels connected to the place," he says. "The timber roof of our new dining room recalls the church roof, linking the two spaces."



There is a lot to consider when it comes to extending your home, but the latest kitchen extension trends say to go big on color, accentuate the ceiling, break up the floor plan (over an open-plan), and focus on establishing a connection to the garden.

For more inspiration, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.