A Designer and Trend Forecaster Shared Her 'Ins and Outs' for Kitchens in 2025, and They're Easy Updates to Add
Some new ideas and some reimagined classics; these unique ideas are perfect for anyone wanting to make a statement in their kitchen
As the year draws to an end, it's time to sit back and reflect of the past 12 months, and more importantly, the trends that defined them. Which ones have stood the test of time, and which ones will we be leaving behind?
Kailee Blalock & Taylor Troia, a residential and commercial interior design team at House of Hive Design Co, are pros at spotting the latest and greatest design ideas to incorporate in their interiors. Recently, they shared their 'ins and outs' when it comes to what kitchen trends will rule in 2025, and honestly, it was such a refreshing take — trend predictions can be so... predictable these days.
Each of the four ideas feels like a fresh take on kitchen design; a natural evolution of past favorites. From textured glass to rich, warm woods, there is a little something for everyone on this list.
So, whether you're planning a complete kitchen renovation in the new year, or just want a few refreshing ideas to update your space, we spoke to Kailee and Taylor about their trend predictions, and how to incorporate them into your space. As the saying goes; when one door closes another one opens...
The devil is in the detail when it comes to these ideas. They're more an evolution than revolution when it comes to trends, but if you get it right, it'll give your kitchen that little edge that says 'current but classic'.
So, what design elements should we be adding to our modern kitchen ideas mood board for 2025? Let's dive in.
1. Textured Glass
In 2024, homeowners and designers have grown increasingly comfortable incorporating textured glass into their designs — especially the ribbed or fluted variations. "Textured glass brings a perfect balance of style and function to the kitchen," says Kailee. "We love seeing it in upper cabinets or, more recently, in island drawers. It’s an excellent way to break up the monotony of solid cabinetry while adding an element of interest and refinement to the space."
Texture design is always a sure way to boost visual appeal, but Kailee believes we will be moving on from the very modern look of ribbed glass to a more organic texture, like a waved design or Flemish glass. "We’re seeing a shift toward softer, more natural textures," she explains. "Glass with subtle patterns, like Arctic, Flemish, or Cathedral glass, is becoming increasingly popular."
These styles feel less structured and bring an artisanal, handcrafted element to the design — a natural evolution from the once-popular ribbed glass.
In the kitchen, textured glass creates a layer of visual depth and character. It is a practical way to showcase items without fully exposing them, as clear glass might. Even muted colored glass can elevate a cabinet door or kitchen window paneling. "Plus, it’s easier to maintain than clear glass, while still achieving a curated look," adds Kailee.
The best news? You don't even need to replace your current glass-fronted cabinets — there are plenty of films on the market you can stick straight on top to achieve the same look.
Shop Textured Glass Film
35% Off
Price: $23.40, Was: $36
Size: 30cm x 100cm
35% Off
Price: $39, Was: $60
Size: 30cm x 200cm
2. Unlacquered Metals
Kailee also predicts that kitchen hardware trends will move away from polished finishes towards unlacquered metal styles. "What this means is that your metals will patina, giving them that more antique and lived-in feel," she explains.
With the recent resurgence of copper interior trends in the kitchen as well as other interesting metals beyond just stainless steel and gold, this feels like a natural next step. Copper is a stylish example of a material that will age with time resulting in a rustic patinaed look.
These finishes can be introduced through larger moments like the faucet, or if you want a smaller commitment to try out the trend try incorporating antiqued metal vases, or unlacquered cabinet knobs and pulls.
Shop Unlacquered Metal Decor
25% Off
Price: $360, Was: $480
Size: 17"
3. Zellige Tiles
Kitchens with Zellige tiles stand out thanks to the tile's striking tactile quality. By no means a new trend, Kailee says they're sticking around for 2025, as Zellige tile "offers tons of options for color, shape, and pattern, making it possible to create unique designs," while "Its handcrafted imperfections give it depth."
But in 2025, designers will be getting more creative with how it’s used, whether that's backsplashes or more unexpected applications like baseboards and trims. Zellige works beautifully as a smaller focal point — think a backsplash behind the stove, or even as a statement wall, and "It can also be used in small, thoughtful ways, like wrapping the base of a kitchen island or adding a touch of pattern to an otherwise simple space," adds Kailee.
Plaid-inspired patterns are particularly interesting right now. Rich maroons, deep browns, and jewel tones are having a moment, especially in moodier spaces. On the other hand, subtle monochromatic patterns can bring sophistication to brighter kitchens.
Price: $16.89 per box
Size: 9" x 9" per piece
This pack of 4 tiles of covers 2.22 sqft. (4 tiles measuring 9" x 9" each), samples are 4" x 4".
4. Warm-Stained Wood
Past kitchen designs were all about white oak wood. The soft, light wood was part of the sleek, quiet luxury trend catering to open-concept layouts and minimalist kitchen ideas. But, as we move into 2025, design trends are shifting towards something that feels a bit more welcoming and lived-in. As a result, Kailee says "We will see darker woods and wood stains grow in popularity. Think a lot of deep, richly colored woods and just warmer-toned wood finishes in general."
The way we use wood may also change in 2025, as well. The more people play around with pattern and texture, the more room there is for experimentation and creating unique designs. "I think we should expect to see exotic woods popping up in interiors as well like burled wood and zebra," says Kailee.
Wood-drenching your kitchen or adding chic wooden accents can play into this wood trend easily and give your kitchen a rustic yet stylish look.
32% Off
Price: $172.33, Was: $255
Size: 37" H
What unique feature will you be bringing to your kitchen in 2025?
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
