Looking for a Cool New Coffee Spot? You Could Already be Standing in It — Here's How to Do TikTok's 'Home Café' Trend

If you love hanging out at coffee shops but can't cope with constantly spending money on hot drinks and pastries, there's a new TikTok trend that just might be your saving grace. Enter: 'home cafés', a trend that recreates the ambience we love about cafés, but in the comfort of our own homes.

It's such a wholesome idea that's relatively easy to execute. All you need to do is come up with a stylish coffee bar idea (we've got plenty of those!), brew up some beans, bake some pastries, style them aesthetically, and invite some friends over to enjoy.

If you feel like you've been spending far too much at your local café, this trend is a great way to spare your wallet. Plus, hosting a home café serves as the perfect opportunity to showcase your exquisite taste in decor. Many creators have already jumped on the trend, including Zoe Hudson (@zoehudsonx) who celebrated her housewarming party by turning her space into a stylish home café.

A post shared by z o ë (@zoehudsonx) A photo posted by on

Now, this trend doesn't just replicate the experience of going to a real café — it actually enhances it. Since home cafés exist right in your home, you get to decide every last detail — what food to serve, what coffee to brew, who to invite, and most importantly, how to decorate your café.

Ever dreamt of opening up your own coffee shop? (Of course you have.) Well, now is your chance for a test run.

When it comes to decoration, you can certainly style your home café with serveware you already own, but it's always fun to shop for new pieces, right? Below, find the key pieces you need to have your home café ready for business.

When your home café isn't open for business, don't forget to clean and care for your coffee maker to ensure many more days hosting a home café ahead.