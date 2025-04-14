Looking for a Cool New Coffee Spot? You Could Already be Standing in It — Here's How to Do TikTok's 'Home Café' Trend
Overpriced lattes are a fad of the past. Shop all the pieces you need to curate a 5-star café in your very own kitchen
If you love hanging out at coffee shops but can't cope with constantly spending money on hot drinks and pastries, there's a new TikTok trend that just might be your saving grace. Enter: 'home cafés', a trend that recreates the ambience we love about cafés, but in the comfort of our own homes.
It's such a wholesome idea that's relatively easy to execute. All you need to do is come up with a stylish coffee bar idea (we've got plenty of those!), brew up some beans, bake some pastries, style them aesthetically, and invite some friends over to enjoy.
If you feel like you've been spending far too much at your local café, this trend is a great way to spare your wallet. Plus, hosting a home café serves as the perfect opportunity to showcase your exquisite taste in decor. Many creators have already jumped on the trend, including Zoe Hudson (@zoehudsonx) who celebrated her housewarming party by turning her space into a stylish home café.
A post shared by z o ë (@zoehudsonx)
A photo posted by on
Now, this trend doesn't just replicate the experience of going to a real café — it actually enhances it. Since home cafés exist right in your home, you get to decide every last detail — what food to serve, what coffee to brew, who to invite, and most importantly, how to decorate your café.
Ever dreamt of opening up your own coffee shop? (Of course you have.) Well, now is your chance for a test run.
When it comes to decoration, you can certainly style your home café with serveware you already own, but it's always fun to shop for new pieces, right? Below, find the key pieces you need to have your home café ready for business.
If you want your home café to have the same appeal as traditional coffee shops, you'll need to make sure your coffee is good. And with this machine, that's almost a guarantee. Breville makes some of the best coffee machines on the market. This one is complete with a grinder with over 30 settings, a steam wand, and temperature stabilizing features to ensure the perfect cup.
The home café trend is centered around enjoying coffee with friends, so you'll need to make sure your kitchen is stocked with enough mugs for all of your guests. This highly-rated green mug comes in a set of four and is sold for only £5. Get yourself a few sets of these mugs so that all of your guests have a vessel for their freshly brewed coffee.
Want to add a display of fresh fruit to your home café spread? Consider placing small berries in a stainless steel bowl like this one. This style will make your fruit look so chic. Plus, this serving bowl ties into the well-loved metallic decor trend — when not in use, leave this bowl on your counter to elevate the look of your kitchen.
Of course, your guests will need plates for their food. While you can certainly lay out your dinnerware set, consider adding some playful small plates, like this set of four. The whimsical details on these plates will definitely add to the overall charm of your home café.
I love decorating with flowers, and adding a fresh bouquet into your home café decor can make the space come to life. Opt to style your flowers in a unique crinkled vase, like this one. Its design resembles a paper bag that you might use to carry pastries, except it's ceramic. This will certainly be a unique touch to your home café.
If you're going to pretend that your home is an actual café, you might as well go all out and get yourself some personalized napkins. This set of 50 is completely customizable — you can choose the napkin color as well as the letter color for your initials. This is a small detail that will certainly make your home café feel like a real café.
You'll want to have a variety of drink options when hosting your home café, because believe it or not, non-coffee drinkers do exist! Rather than leaving a store-bought bottle of juice on your table, opt to pour its contents in a stylish carafe, like this green glass model with a blue handle. This is a simple and easy way to elevate the look of your home café.
One of my favorite features of my local café is their specialty cake marvelously displayed on the counter each day. If you want to mimic that, get yourself a sleek silver cake stand to display your very own cake. Plus, this cake stand acts as a food riser, and can allow for more space on your counter for other small treats.
You'll need a place to display your baked goods and pastries in your home café, and a sleek wood serving board can act as the perfect spot. Not only do these wooden surfaces act as a place to prep food, but their elegant simplicity makes them ideal serving trays, as well.
When your home café isn't open for business, don't forget to clean and care for your coffee maker to ensure many more days hosting a home café ahead.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Turns Out the Coolest New Café is Actually In Your Kitchen — Here's How to Steal the Style of TikTok's Latest Trend
Goodbye, over-priced lattes. Hello, home-brewed coffee with friends. TikTok's 'Home Cafe' trend brings stylish cafe culture into the comfort of your own home
By Devin Toolen Published
-
5 Bathroom Layouts That Look Dated in 2025 — Plus the Alternatives Designers Use Instead for a More Contemporary Space
For a bathroom that feels in line with the times, avoid these layouts and be more intentional with the placement and positioning of your features and fixtures
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Turns Out the Coolest New Café is Actually In Your Kitchen — Here's How to Steal the Style of TikTok's Latest Trend
Goodbye, over-priced lattes. Hello, home-brewed coffee with friends. TikTok's 'Home Cafe' trend brings stylish cafe culture into the comfort of your own home
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Burl Wood Decor Is 2025’s Most Coveted, but Expensive, Comeback — Here’s How to Get the Storied Swirls for Less
Irregularity is the ultimate luxury, but you don’t need an antiques dealer to find it
By Julia Demer Published
-
Silver Linings — The Best Chrome Tableware Might Just Be Hiding on Wayfair
Once reserved for legacy names and high-concept galleries, the silver revival is finally accessible — here’s where to find the good stuff
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Clever, Luxe-Looking Buy Is the Easiest Way to Turn Your Designer Scarf Into Wall Art — No Frame, No Fuss
Because silk this pretty should never stay in a drawer
By Julia Demer Published
-
12 Essentials Every Cool, Collected Spring Host Needs — And You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From
Guests will think you thought of everything, you just knew where to shop
By Julia Demer Published
-
These Beaded Placemats Are the Glamorous Art Deco-Inspired Accent Your Tablescape Has Been Missing
They've got texture, they've got sparkle, and of course, they've got style
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I Found an Earl Grey Candle That Actually Smells Like a Cup of Tea With Lemon
They're strong, but not overpowering. Dynamic, yet always fresh. APOTHEKE's candles know how to captivate you from first whiff
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Tableware for Talkative People — The Mediterranean Dish’s Anthropologie Collab Was Made for Socializing
Mediterranean in both style and spirit, the joyful, pattern-forward collection brings the color, craft, and conviviality of Suzy Karadsheh’s cult-favorite brand to the spring table
By Julia Demer Published