Colors That Go With Blush Pink — 5 Ways Designers are Building Palettes Around This Trending Hue

If you go looking for colors that go with blush pink, you'll find plenty of options. This soft, beige-y pink has a grounding quality yet can create a rich, sumptuous interior, especially when paired with other calming hues. Designers love this warm and timeless color.

'The advantage of blush pink is that it's a color with a very neutral quality, giving it a timeless and warm feel,' says Kashi Shikunova, director at Yam Studios. 'It creates a sense of charm and character, while also evoking a feeling of calmness and balance.'

If you too have been bitten by the blush bug then these colors that go with pink will help you create the perfect interior palette.

1. Red

Tone down the sweetness of blush pink with a brick red, earthy tone. The two colors create a wonderful layering and help conjure a warm space that is also welcoming. As many colors go with red, you can consider introducing pops or accent tones such as gold or blue to the scheme to round out the palette.

'I am a huge fan of pairing dusty pinks, corals, brick and cinnamon colors together,' says Nicole Dohmen, founder of Atelier ND. 'These need to have the same warm undertone to combine them. In this project, I used a pink vinyl wallpaper — which catches light very nicely — and combined it with dark brick-colored linen curtains. I also added in Sulking room pink from Farrow & Ball.'

2. Other Pinks

Among the colors that go with light pink are... other pinks. Color drenching remains a popular decorating trend, but using tonal colors can add a little more depth to a scheme.

Pairing two different shades of pink (say a bright pink with a light pink) can work especially well in a smaller room, to give it a jewel box vibe. The two tones together give the scheme depth and character.

'Blush pink can work very well with dusty rose pink; it is another muted pink tone that works very well,' says Kashi Shikunova. 'This combination adds depth and richness to the overall look. Consider using dusty rose as an accent color to enhance the blush pink palette.'

3. Yellow

Colors that go with yellow are many but one that creates an instantly happy palette is pink. And no, this combo doesn't have to feel like one out of a children's storybook. You can make these two tones work by choosing the right shades of each color. Yellow varies from a light ecru to a bold sunshine. By choosing an earthy or dusty yellow, you can create a more relaxed combo in your home.

'The home has a pop, collage-style vibe which is complementary to the owners’ personality and lifestyle,' say Aureli Mora and Omar Ornaque, founder of AMOO. 'In this space, a variety of materials are introduced, such as granite, terrazzo, iroko wood parquet, melamine, mirrors, wood veneers, and paint, often intertwining. The pink terrazzo with large chips of national granite truly stands out.'

4. Black

Pink is a color that goes with black, where the high contrast lends itself to both elegant and playful decor themes.

'The combination of pink and black is considered modern and cool due to the contrast between the vibrant and playful nature of pink and the sleek, sophisticated feel of black,' says Sabrina Panizza, co-founder of PL Studio. 'This pairing creates a visually striking and dynamic effect that appeals to contemporary design sensibilities.

'The ideal way to use the pink and black color combo depends on the look and feel you want to achieve, but it generally creates a modern and stylish ambiance while maintaining a sense of warmth and sophistication in your living space,' says Sabrina. 'The contrast between the boldness of black and the softness of pink can elevate the overall aesthetic, making it visually appealing.'

5. Brown

And finally, for the most rooted scheme, choose pink as a color that goes with brown. Brown, which is a mix of orange, red, rose, or yellow with black or gray has an earthy, nature-inspired quality that can help add coziness to a scheme. This is a great way to dial down the effect of pink, or any other bright color. In a dusty pink setting, think of tones such as cappuccino, walnut, or mushroom brown for that relaxed feel.

'In this space, we designed the tables with brown Winckelmans tiles (color Brun), and painted the concrete flooring in a light pink paint (color SC 240 from Ressource) for the perfect contrast,' says Hélène Pinaud, founder of Heju Studio.

3 paint colors to pair dusty pink with