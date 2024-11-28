3 Super Clever, Stylish, and Simple Christmas Candle Hacks We've Stolen From Instagram

When it comes to the holidays, lighting is an essential part of setting the mood. If you ask me, no table is complete, nor mantel aptly decorated without the soft glow of candles. But for something that melts away so quickly before our very eyes, pretty decorative candles can cost a pretty penny. Well, I've found a solution to that (three, in fact), thanks to some inspiring content creators on Instagram.

Christmas decorating ideas don't get much better than something that is quick and affordable to DIY. And nothing gets you in the spirit of the festive season like a little bit of arts and crafts (you could even turn it into a fun night with friends). Plus, something handmade just hits differently, especially when it's this stylish — I could easily see all three of these DIY candle decorating tricks being used year-round.

All three ideas shared below start with a simple taper candle, and take only a few minutes to complete once you've got your supplies. I've even done the hard work for you and found everything you need, as well as provided a quick breakdown of the steps. Of course, if you need more help, you can always head to the content creator's page for more information. Now, I just need to decide which of these ideas I'm stealing for my Christmas styling this year...

1. The Christmas Tree Taper Candle

It's easy to fall in love with this festive Christmas tree-inspired taper candle hack by DIY and decor expert, Sheri Wilson (@sheri_wilson_). In her post, she says "This took me a couple of tries, but they turned out even better than I expected."

The Christmas candle idea involves carving small notches along the candle, and gently twisting them out to mimic that branches of a tree.

To recreate the look yourself, Sheri recommends in her caption to "Place your green taper candles into a pan of hot water and allow to soak until the wax begins to peel on the outside. Then, slice upwards on the softened candles to create the 'tree branches'. Be sure not to slice too far into the candle, only the outer layer in an upwards direction."

Shop the Christmas Tree Candle Hack

2. The Christmas Bow Taper Candle

DIY expert Christina Clericuzio (@flipdaddie) came up with this clever Christmas candle hack when she saw Anthropologie's Meri Meri Gold Bow Taper Candles, and wanted to recreate the look for less. This way, you also get to customize your own color palette to suit your styling more.

By now, we all know that holiday bow decor is trending this year, so pairing these candles with a stylish bow candlestick holder is the perfect complement. Playful yet chic, you can dress this idea up will a colorful arrangement of wax bows, or stick to a more minimalist Christmas decor palette and adorn the candlesticks with little black or brown bows.

To recreate the look, simply fold your wax sticks (see below) into little bows, and stick or pin them to taper candles in the color of your choice.

Shop the Christmas Bow Candle Hack

3. The Pretty Pearl Christmas Taper Candle

And last, but certainly not least, we have this pretty pink pearl candle hack from interior decorating creator Regan Muack (@thebloomingnest). This one couldn't be more simple, but the results are stunning (and would work well beyond the holidays). Plus, the options here are endless.

In her post, Regan shows how you just need to stick small (and faux) pearl stud earrings into your taper candle, to create a look that feels so elegant. While I've never thought to do this myself (why not?!), it instantly reminded me of Anthropologie's candle charms that seem to be everywhere right now.

In her post, Regan says the "Look can be an easy DIY for birthdays, holidays, you name it," adding that it's "So easy and cute! I can't wait to make little magical moments like this all over the house when I decorate for Christmas."

Shop the Pretty Pearl Candle Hack

Ready to craft the holiday home of your dreams? These three tricks are easy, aesthetic solutions for the last minute decorator in us all.