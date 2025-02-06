Never Mind the Super Bowl — The 30 Best Things to Do in New Orleans Right Now, as Recommended by Local Culture Insiders

There are cities whose energy can cast a spell on you even without visiting first-hand, and for me, New Orleans has always been synonymous with firmly reverberating jazz, bold flavors, and vibrantly contrasting, time-traveling architecture.

Founded in the spring of 1718 by the French Mississippi Company, La Nouvelle-Orléans underwent temporary Spanish rule between 1763 and 1803 before Napoleon sold it, alongside the rest of the Louisiana colony, to the US. A strategic site during the American Civil War, by 1830, one third of New Orleans' total population was enslaved. While that number was loaded against the majority of Black residents, weighing heavy on their life conditions through — and well beyond — the abolition of slavery in 1864, it also "greatly influenced its status as one of the most African cities in the western hemisphere," Anastacia Scott, Director of Educational Programming at Hermann-Grima + Gallier Historic Houses, writes of New Orleans, adding that "these contributions are ever-present through the city's celebrated culture."

Today, a fusion of Creole, French, Spanish, and American influences continues to pervade the city's buzzing-with-life streets, punctuated by ornate wrought-iron balconies and colorful wooden porches, and home to some of the best design hotels in the world. Rather than merely stopping on their surfaces, though, this converging of geographies has woven itself deep into the fabric of the mellow Big Easy, making each of the top things to do in New Orleans — from sightseeing and shopping to food tasting — into a journey through heritage.

Now in the spotlight as the host of the forthcoming Super Bowl LIX (9 February), as we anticipated in our Travel Trends 2025 Report, the Louisiana creative capital is bound to enjoy growing ferment in the days and months to come. That's why I have asked a handful of its local culture insiders to share their must do's in New Orleans, including their favorite culture, hospitality, and culinary attractions — so that you could get a taste of the very best the city has got to offer, and all in one place.

From the under-the-radar galleries behind NOLA's most thought-provoking art exhibitions and the best boutique stays to experience in town to the quirkiest, most atmospheric nightlife hangouts, catch all of the top things to do in New Orleans right now below.

See

1. Backstreet Cultural Museum

Since 1999, the Sylvester Francis-founded Backstreet Cultural Museum has been documenting and showcasing NOLA's Mardi Gras Indian carnival traditions in a multimedia celebration of local African American culture (Image credit: Backstreet Cultural Museum)

"For a taste of real New Orleans culture — the heart of soul of this vibrant city — visit the Backstreet Cultural Museum ," local editorial photographer Jacqueline Marque tells me. "Here you will find collections of costumes, artifacts, and memorabilia celebrating New Orleans' African American culture, from Mardi Gras Indians to social aid, pleasure clubs, and jazz funerals. While you are there, remember the words of New Orleans-based artist Phlegm , 'Everything You Love About New Orleans Is Because of Black People.'"

1531 St Philip St, New Orleans, LA 70116, United States. Book your visit to the Backstreet Cultural Museum

2. Algiers Point

What better way to discover New Orleans than taking a ferry ride on the Mississippi River, the second-largest river in North America? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should you be looking to escape the crowds in the French Quarter and get the best view of the city, "hop on the Canal Street ferry and ride on over to Algiers Point," she adds. "This is my neighborhood, and it is a little hidden gem in the city. To make everything even smoother, download the Le Pass app and buy a 1-day Jazzy Pass for $3, granting you unlimited rides for 24 hours. There is a walking path along the levee that gives you a beautiful view of downtown, which looks particularly lovely at sundown."

New Orleans, LA 70114, United States. Book your Jazzy Pass

3. Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden

British artist Yinka Shonibare's Wind Sculpture V (2013) is one of the striking creations on view at New Orleans' Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden)

Sited within the leafy premises of the New Orleans Museum of Art in City Park, the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden juxtaposes "a beautiful collection of international artists with breathtaking South Louisiana landscape and architectural design," local figurative painter Hayley Gaberlavage tells me. Not only is the hotspot an ideal place to gather fresh inspiration, but it is also "a great way to immerse yourself in the state's nature through over 200-years-old oak trees draped in Spanish moss," the artist says. She isn't alone in thinking the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden deserves an entry in this roundup of the best things to do in New Orleans.

"The park is my idea of a perfect afternoon spent away from the madness of the city," explains rising interior designer and NOLA native Elizabeth Menville. "Admission is free and you can view stunning works from art disruptors like French-American artist Louise Bourgeois, chameleonic African-American and Caribbean sculptor, painter, and photographer Fred Wilson, and Pop Art pioneer Robert Indiana."

1 Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA 70124, United States. Book your visit to the New Orleans Museum of Art and the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden

4. New Orleans Auction Galleries (NOAG)

NOAG is at the forefront of the antique and modern furniture, silver, fine art, and jewelry trading scene, attracting the world's foremost collectors, museums, design professionals, and independent dealers through its seven annual sales (Image credit: Jacqueline Marque . Creative Direction: Amelia Schussler. Courtesy of New Orleans Auction Galleries

One of photographer Jacqueline Marque's long-term clients, the New Orleans Auction Galleries (NOAG), located in the Arts District, is one of the city's ultimate must-knows for travelers with a soft spot for all things decorating. Among "the nation's leading auction companies", it isn't just the perfect destination for "fine art, antiques, jewelry, and modern furniture browsing," as Gaberlavage notes, but the organization's 40,000-square-feet gallery, spanning two floors of NOAG's historic headquarters, also offers "a multitude of sales and special events year-round."

Lensed across some of the hottest hospitality hubs in New Orleans, Marque's spectacularly envisioned imagery for the auction house's yearly appointments, developed in collaboration with Creative Director Amelia Schussler, imbues each sale with immersive storytelling and sophistication, as manifested in the shot above.

333 St Joseph St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Book your visit to the New Orleans Auction Galleries

5. Julia Street

Installation view of RITUAL (2024), a recent group show unveiled at Julia Street's GRYDER Gallery, featuring works by Babette Beaullieu, Jan Gilbert, and Elizabeth Shannon (Image credit: Courtesy of the artists and GRYDER)

When it comes to art, local painter Hayley Gaberlavage has no doubts: part of New Orleans' Warehouse Arts District, Julia Street has no equal. "That's where you will find the best contemporary art galleries in the city," she says, referring to the over a dozen creative platforms embracing both its sides. Once home to storefronts, showrooms, and other industrial businesses, the road — also known as "Gallery Row" — now provides the backdrop to one of the most thought-provoking art walks you will find in town, competing with Royal and Magazine Street on the number of active art establishments.

Head here on the first Saturday night of August to discover them all during White Linen Night, an open studios event that, first launched in the 1990s, sews the gap between the local and visiting population and New Orleans' creative community through free showcases, talks, and live music and entertainment.

Julia & the surrounding area, 300-600, Julia St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Visit New Orleans' Arts District

6. Ogden Museum of Southern Art

Baldwin Lee's Columbia, South Carolina (1984).Vintage gelatin silver print, 16 x 20 inches. A Chinese-American photographer, Lee was one of the first image-makers to document the reality of Black communities in America's South in the 1980s (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Howard Greenberg Gallery)

If there's one thing I have already learnt about New Orleans, it is that it doesn't lack outlets for artistic inspiration. "Housing an amazing collection of artists from all around the American South, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art is another one of my favorite must do's in New Orleans," Gaberlavage says.

Currently, the institution is hosting a retrospective on the visual production of revolutionary image-maker Baldwin Lee. "Born in Manhattan's Chinatown, Lee is a Chinese-American photographer who went to to the American South and photographed Black communities in the 1980s," Tulane graduate and art advisor Kelly Cahn tells me, pointing to the exhibition as one of the best things to do in New Orleans right now. "This show features 50 photographs highlighting the socioeconomic divide between the African American community and the rest of the population, something that is apparent in the images. Lee's compassionate portrayal of his subjects invites viewers to engage with the everyday moments of their lives and empathize with their joys and struggles."

925 Camp St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Book your visit to the Ogden Museum of Southern Art

7. Historic New Orleans Collection

Drenched in ochre and complete with dark green balconies, the Historic New Orleans Collection's building embodies the aesthetic of NOLA as a whole (Image credit: © Jeff Goldberg and Esto. Courtesy of the Historic New Orleans Collection)

Spanning three locations in the iconic French Quarter, the Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) is "a free history museum, publishing house, and research center devoted to the people and places of New Orleans," Gaberlavage says. Inaugurated in 1966, the institution is on a mission to make "New Orleans and Gulf South history accessible to the public" — a goal first set by founders Kemper and Leila Williams — through rotating exhibitions, public programs, self-published books, and multimedia activations.

Delving into anything from the pitfalls of the American justice system and the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement to the fragile state of ecological Louisiana today and local sports legends' greatest wins, the HNOC prompts NOLA natives and tourists to interact with the territory's heritage, sparking collective civic engagement and paving the way for more equalitarian futures.

520 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Book your visit to the Historic New Orleans Collection

8. SIBYL

UNLV, circa 1999. One of the photographs featured in SIBYL's current exhibition, Polo Silk (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and SIBYL)

"A hidden Uptown gem of a gallery, SIBYL Gallery showcases emerging artists from all around the world," Menville says. "Their current exhibit, Polo Silk Presents: Cash Money Records from the 99'-00's, features archive photographs from New Orleans' hip-hop beginnings." Founded by Katherine Lauricella Ainsley in 2022, this under-the-radar art platform's offerings span the breadth of contemporary creative experimentation, with colossal mixed-media installations, photographic prints, and sculptures continually reshaping its interiors across both solo and group presentations.

8630 Zimpel St, New Orleans, LA 70118, United States. Visit SIBYL Gallery

Do

9. Tour the City With a Local

An aerial view of Jackson Square, one of New Orleans' most scenic spots (Image credit: New Orleans & Company

Founded 21 years ago, British tour operator Original Travel specializes in curating tailor-made itineraries crafted by destination experts to 77 countries worldwide, and, of course, New Orleans is no exception. Their curated itinerary to the Crescent City, the company explains, "guides you along the discovery of the birthplace of jazz, where local musician Jeremy will take you on a tour of the French Quarter. A purist at heart, Jeremy loves performing on Frenchmen Street, where the music remains authentic, sharing insights into his favorite NOLA hotspots and retracing how African music, blues, and gospel collided into jazz."

"Fellow local Gisele, a former French teacher and the director of the Franco-Louisiana Chamber of Commerce after Hurricane Katrina, focuses on the history of New Orleans and leads equally fascinating tours of the French Quarter and beyond," add the experts from Original Travel.

"With her, you will take to the offbeat neighborhoods of Faubourg Marigny, brought to life by jazz clubs, laid-back bars, and Cajun bistros, and Treme, an area emblematic of African-American history, home to the aforementioned Backstreet Cultural Museum and Algiers. The second oldest district in the city, located across the Mississippi River from the French Quarter, Algiers remains one of New Orleans' best-kept secrets. Once a holding place for slaves, before they were sold in the city, it is now an artistic haven brimming with workshops and studios."

In the Garden District, another one of the great things to see in New Orleans according to Original Travel's experts, "you will be immersed in oak-lined streets and beautiful, historic mansions," they say. "After learning about the stories behind the people who built these stately homes, you will visit the cocktail museum Sezarac House, where you will hear about the culture and traditions surrounding the iconic drink, before continuing on your NOLA explorations with thoughtful exhibits scattered across town."

Should you be after more inspiring ways to soak in the energy of New Orleans, New Orleans & Company, the official digital portal of the Big Easy's tourism industry, will brief you on anything from the best cultural events to community initiatives, gastronomic musts, and more.

Book your personalized New Orleans itinerary with Original Travel

Shop

10. Little Flea NOLA

Housed within the former Saint Vincent's Infant Asylum, Hotel Saint Vincent is a one-of-a-kind jewel of design, and the host of the Little Flea NOLA market (Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: Lambert McGuire Design. Courtesy of Hotel Saint Vincent)

As is the case of many of the best things to do and see in New Orleans, Little Flea NOLA is a pop-up market that bridges the gap between the local hospitality and retail scene. "Located at Lambert McGuire Design's Hotel Saint Vincent, it is the top flea market in New Orleans, reuniting the city's best vintage and antique pieces, costumes, and headpieces, alongside creations by local artists and makers in an uplifting recurring appointment," figurative artist Gaberlavage says.

1507 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Stay up to date on Little Flea NOLA's forthcoming events

11. Merchant House

Music, it turns out, isn't but one of the best things to do in New Orleans, whose streets house a captivating selection of vintage as well as antique shops for wanna-be collectors (Image credit: Merchant House)

"Hunting for unique souvenirs is one of my favorite parts of travel, and at Merchant House, you will find an incredible collection of hand-picked contemporary art, vintage clothing, and curated homewares you can easily shove into your carry on — trust me on this, as I have done it multiple times," interior designer Menville tells me. Gaberlavage concurs. "Nestled in the lower Garden District of New Orleans, Merchant House brings high-end antique furniture and other interior additions together under the same roof."

1150 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Browse Merchant House's online collection

12. Saint Claude Social Club

At Saint Claude Social Club, the quirkiness and radiance of New Orleans is out in full force across clothing, art, and collectibles (Image credit: Saint Claude Social Club)

Little Flea NOLA isn't the only standout shopping destinations to be housed within one of the city's coolest design hotels. The same is true of Saint Claude Social Club, part of the must do's in New Orleans for fashion and décor addicts, which according to painter Gaberlavage, "embodies the colorful spirit of the Big Easy." Sited in the historic Columns Hotel, the shop steals the show with its "colorful collection of joyful clothing and accessories," adds photographer Marque.

3811 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115, United States. Browse Saint Claude Social Club's online collection

13. FREDA

Color never lacks in New Orleans, and concept store FREDA captures the warmth of its surroundings between printed goods, clothing, and unique home accessories (Image credit: FREDA)

Whenever I write about shops, like I did in my recent article on the best Rome concept stores, I always pay attention to how each of my pick exemplifies the ambience, feel, and history of a specific destination, channeling into its collection. At FREDA, one of the top things to do in New Orleans, and certainly one of its best retail concepts, the bathing-in-sunshine energy of the Crescent City takes over the industrial frame of founder Freda Paz's storefront, which presents "one-of-a-kind jewels, found treasures, clothing, and more," shares Gaberlavage.

1150 Magazine St Ste 1A, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Browse FREDA's online collection

Eat

15. Manolito

Sometimes the simplest things are the best you can get, and thanks to its family-style hospitality, Manolito makes everyone welcome in New Orleans (Image credit: Cedric Angeles. Design: Studio West. Courtesy of Studio West)

If it is food and drinks you are after, "we would highly recommend visiting Manolito," Jennie West, founder of New Orleans architecture and interiors firm Studio West, tells me. "It feels like a total hole-in-the-wall kind of spot, but is centrally located in the French Quarter, which makes it incredibly accessible. Inspired by the founder's Cuban roots, the food and beverage menu brings real authenticity and singularity to the culinary offerings."

For West, this is a particularly exciting time to visit the eatery, as her studio has only just completed an extensive interior renovation of the establishment, transforming the original 550 square-feet space with a modest mezzanine into a 2,600-square-feet full service restaurant with a courtyard: "a perfect spot to visit during the Super Bowl LIX and year round," she adds.

508 Dumaine St, New Orleans, LA 70116, United States. Book your table at Manolito

16. Mosquito Supper Club

One of the most characteristic restaurants in New Orleans, Mosquito Supper Club stands out for its home-like, intimate atmosphere (Image credit: © Kate Thompson. Courtesy of Mosquito Supper Club)

To cite the words of painter Gaberlavage, "the Mosquito Supper Club is a true cajun restaurant celebrating the bounty of shrimpers, oyster fishermen, and crabbers." Located halfway between New Orleans' Central City and the Garden District, "it offers a communal supper experience focusing on Bayou Cuisine, the traditional food of the Louisiana bayous, which fuses French, Spanish, African, and Native American flavors."

3824 Dryades St, New Orleans, LA 70115, United States. Book your table at Mosquito Supper Club

17. N7

Absorbed in greenery from the outside and wrapped in warm woods indoors, N7 is a fairytale of a gastronomic destination, and one of the top things to see and do in New Orleans (Image credit: Franck Bohbot. Courtesy of N7)

"Located in the Bywater neighborhood, N7 is a truly spellbinding French restaurant and wine bar," Gaberlavage says. "Hidden behind a wooden fence, it transports to you to an otherworldly and seductive atmosphere." With both outdoor and indoor seating available, "it is entirely surrounded by a beautiful, well-manicured landscape," adds the artist, with the inside winking at the whimsical essence of old-style Art Deco design: colorful stained glass windows, spherical pendant lights, and vintage framed wall art, you name it — N7 has got it all.

1117 Montegut St, New Orleans, LA 70117, United States. Book your table at N7

18. Plume

Looks are important, but when food is concerned, quality ingredients, a love of cooking, and family traditions are equally crucial, or so believes photographer Marque. "My favorite restaurant in the city, Plume is here in the point," she says. "It is a homestyle eatery focused on regional Indian cuisine, and they serve up some of the most surprising and satisfying flavor combinations I have ever eaten. My personal favorites are the Raj Kachori, Chicken Thali, Beef Nihari, and when it's on the menu, the Fish Kabiraji."

1113 Teche St, New Orleans, LA 70114, United States. Book your table at Plume

19. Barracuda

Within close proximity to Plume, "you will also find the cutest little taco stand you have ever seen," continues the image-maker. "Sited within a former Gulf gas station here in Algiers Point, it is called Barracuda, and they feed my family at least once a week." With three locations in Uptown, Algiers, and Baton Rouge, this unexpected eatery has earned itself a reputation as one of the best restaurants in New Orleans, thanks to burgeoning chef Brett Jones' moreish creations and on-the-rocks margaritas.

446 Pelican Ave, New Orleans, LA 70114, United States. Book your Barracuda order

Drink

20. Congregation Coffee

Mixing old-style vibes with state-of-the-art coffee blends and bespoke merchandize, Congregation Coffee is where New Orleans' past and present meet (Image credit: Jacob Christopher Boynton)

"If you're a coffee lover, be sure to stop by Eliot Guthrie-founded Congregation Coffee," local culture insider Marque says. "It is located just a couple of blocks from the ferry terminal and beloved by the neighborhood. Plus, besides selling specialty coffee blends responsibly sourced around the globe, it even features its very own gift shop, allowing resident passersby and tourists to bring the cafe's energy home with them wherever they go.

240 Pelican Ave, New Orleans, LA 70114, United States. Book your table at Congregation Coffee

21. NightBloom

If there's something New Orleans, it is crafting atmospheric destinations charged with a sense of wonder, mystery, and play, and NightBloom's retro-futuristic bar is the perfect example of that (Image credit: Jillian Greenberg. Courtesy of NightBloom)

"The latest Bywater cocktail bar outdid themselves on both the bar design and the menu," local wedding photographer Sarah Becker tells me. And she is in good company in thinking so: "one of my favorite spots to begin a night out, this bar is a real cool-girl haven, serving some of the best cocktails in town," interior designer Elizabeth Menville says. "Although a little off the beaten path, you are still surrounded by other local favorites like Saturn Bar and Kajun's for karaoke," she adds. The cherry on the cake? "Go as late as you can, as they are open till 2 a.m.," shares Becker.

3100 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, United States. Book your table at NightBloom

22. The Tell Me Bar

One of the best wine bars in town, The Tell Me Bar hosts weekly DJ sets every Saturday and live performances on Mondays (Image credit: The Tell Me Bar)

"Tucked a couple blocks behind the shops of Magazine Street and the bustle of Downtown New Orleans, The Tell Me Bar feels like a cinematic escape," photographer Becker says. "Whether you sit inside or outside, their natural wine collection is the best in the city," she adds. As for the entertainment, it comes with the check every Saturday and Monday night, when DJ and live sets set the place alive.

1235 St Thomas St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Book your table at The Tell Me Bar

23. Bacchanal Wine

Filled-with-music New Orleans is the perfect destination for live entertainment, and Bacchanal Wine should be on every traveler's bucket list (Image credit: New Orleans & Company)

Should you be searching for "an outdoor place to relax with locals while listening to live New Orleans musicians play daily, then Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits should be in your books," photographer Becker tells me. Located in the Bywater neighborhood, it is a revitalizing hideaway.

600 Poland Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, United States. Book your table at Bacchanal Wine

24. The Carousel Bar & Lounge

The Carousel Bar & Lounge at Hotel Monteleone is one of the most fanciful must do's in New Orleans. While looking different than in the above photograph today, it has preserved its merry-go-round feel, and comes covered in golden lights (Image credit: The Carousel Bar & Lounge)

The Carousel Bar & Lounge, part of the historic icon that is Hotel Monteleone, is exactly what you would expect it to be. Open since 1949, when it was first installed, this amusing nightlife destination couldn't not get a spot in this edit of the best things to do in New Orleans, and makes for unforgettable memories, too. For local students, "getting drinks at the Carousel Bar & Lounge is a must," art advisor Cahn says, looking back to her days at Tulane University. "The bar rotates, so don't put your bag on it," she warns.

214 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Book your table at The Carousel Bar & Lounge

25. Salon Salon

Art, entertainment, and leisure go hand in hand across New Orleans, as manifested by the inspired interiors of hip cocktail destination Salon Salon (Image credit: Salon Salon. Design: Studio Shamshiri)

"When I want to want to mix food, drinks, and modern interior design inspiration, I love to meet up with friends at some of my favorite hotels in the city, many of which have served as a backdrop for the photo shoots I have done with New Orleans Auction Galleries, and boast exclusive bars, like the sexy color-drenched Salon Salon (formerly Bar Marilou)," Marque tells me. "Located in coveted boutique stay Maison Métier , it was designed by Los Angeles-based Studio Shamshiri."

544 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Book your table at Salon Salon

Stay

26. Hotel Saint Vincent

Like in many of the best New Orleans hotels, the atmosphere is timeless at Hotel Saint Vincent (Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: Lambert McGuire Design. Courtesy of Hotel Saint Vincent)

"Once an orphanage in the lower Garden District, Hotel Saint Vincent is a classic New Orleans architecture heaven," says artist Gaberlavage. "Visit the San Lorenzo Restaurant for the finest Italian food or head to the Paradise lounge for cocktails." But culinary suggestions abound for this storied NOLA stay, and photographer Marque suggests visiting "their French-Vietnamese Elizabeth Street Cafe for coffee, pastries, and bahn mi".

1507 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Book your stay at Hotel Saint Vincent

27. The Chloe

Multihyphenate creative Sara Ruffin Costello's interior design vision for The Chloe brings a slice of French charm to New Orleans, making it into one of the most stylish holiday destinations in town (Image credit: The Chloe. Design: Sara Ruffin Costello)

Located Uptown in a 19th-century restored mansion revamped by Sara Ruffin Costello, "The Chloe is one of the most charming hotels in New Orleans," art advisor Chan says. And the perks of this boutique stay don't just end with its lavish look. Quite the contrary, "the hotel serves fantastic burgers and hosts live music programming," Marque adds. Currently, "it has a Mardi Gras-themed market that runs through March 2."

4125 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115, United States. Book your stay at The Chloe

28. Hotel Peter and Paul

Transitional, and world-inspired, interiors abound in New Orleans, where the Old World's grandeur meets the vibrancy of Louisiana, as happens at Hotel Peter and Paul (Image credit: Hotel Peter and Paul . Design: StudioWTA, ASH NYC, and Nathalie Jordi)

When researching the best things to do and see in New Orleans, I must confess Hotel Peter and Paul was one of the first spots to get my tick of approval. Needless to say, I was relieved to hear local photographer Marque cited it among her favorite locations in town. "At the on-site Elysian Bar, you can enjoy drinks and small plates in the beautifully restored former Catholic church and school that houses the hotel today," she says, mentioning the unexpected origins of the building, dating back to 1848. Part of the Marigny neighborhood, Hotel Peter and Paul's quintessentially eclectic style reinvents timeless furnishings through a boldly contemporary interior design vision rooted in daring color, texture, and shape juxtapositions. The result speaks for itself.

2317 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70117, United States. Book your stay at Hotel Peter and Paul

29. The Celestine

A staple of New Orleans' architecture, the balconies of The Celestine offer the perfect opportunity to socialize with fellow guests and local alike as the hotel comes to life at night (Image credit: The Celestine. Design: Sara Ruffin Costello)

Another brainchild of interior designer Sara Ruffin Costello, The Celestine is a true New Orleans institution. First opened in 1791, it "seamlessly blends French, Spanish, and Afro-Caribbean influences with a hint of 1950s glamour," explain the owners. For art advisor Cahn, it isn't just stunningly designed, but is also the ideal hangout when it hosts events at night.

727 Toulouse St, New Orleans, LA 70130, United States. Book your stay at The Celestine

30. Columns

Classic splendor drenches the interiors of New Orleans' Columns, an absolute must see for interior-obsessed travelers (Image credit: The Columns. Design: Jayson Seidman)

If there's a talked-about hotel in New Orleans, that's the Columns, and that's for more than a reason. "A New Orleans landmark, this hotel overlooks the famous St. Charles Avenue and Street Car," explains figurative painter Gaberlavage. "Listed on the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places, the Columns is a spectacle as a whole, but its lush patio and sexy interiors will possibly be the real highlights of your visit; they are one of the must do's in New Orleans if you're keen to soak up some of its old-days charm."

For interior designer Menville, "the Columns embodies the perfect example of classic New Orleans architecture, with moody décor that transports you to an electric dreamscape." As a designer, she explains that the cocktails, food, and atmosphere left her inspired and hypnotized, while art advisor Cahn has the stay on her list of go-to brunch spots, making the hotel a success all around.

3811 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115, United States. Book your stay at the Columns

Got enough of the top things to do in New Orleans on your list? Great. Follow along on our travel section to explore more guides on other world destinations.