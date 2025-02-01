Up High in a Norman Foster-Designed Tower, frenchCALIFORNIA Created a Hotel-Inspired Apartment for a Globe-Trotting Couple

For the typical tenant at midtown's SELENE tower, the sky is the limit. Designed by British firm Foster + Partners, the status building thrusts into Manhattan’s skyline with an undulating, folded glass facade, a 64-story feat (one that renowned architect Norman Foster described as impossibly skinny) attracting a studded list of residents to the likes of George Clooney and Cindy Crawford.

One set of those residents, a globe-trotting couple who fell for the pencil tower's supreme views, tapped local interiors firm frenchCALIFORNIA to not just decorating an apartment, but designing a calm and collected, high-style pied-à-terre — with interiors that rise to the occasion.



Guillaume Coutheillas, the founder and creative director of frenchCALIFORNIA, was no stranger to SELENE. The Paris-born designer worked on several model residences within the tower, making his studio an experienced pick for the project. But the couple also resonated with Guillaume's personal style. He has a knack for layering old and new pieces — an expert at searching high and low for European furnishing from online marketplaces like 1stDibs and Etsy — while bringing an ultra-functional and importantly Parisian style (read: both members of the couple can speak French) to the sky-high unit.

"We prioritized low furniture to maintain the unobstructed views through the expansive windows, which are a key feature of this apartment," explains Guillaume. (Image credit: Brendan Mainini)

Starting with the open-plan living space, Guillaume careful selected low-profile furniture and understated décor that connected — without compromising — the interiors with the sensational view.

"The design is meant to blend with the natural surroundings, creating a sense of continuity between the interiors and the skyline," says Guillaume, noting standout pieces a like minimalist curved sofa that eases into the corner, or a marble-topped Soho Home coffee table that grounds the space in the foreground.

Even the Michael Anastassiades-designed pendant, with its cloud-like material and soft edges, brings ambiance without distracting from the dramatic cityscape. "The lighting choices throughout the home reflect understated elegance, with fixtures that highlight the textures and finishes without drawing too much attention to themselves," adds Guillaume.

"Throughout the apartment, we used lighting as a tool to define zones and establish ambiance," says Guillaume. "Here, the dining light casts a soft, warm glow." (Image credit: Brendan Mainini)

Resolute to maintain views, areas like the dining room balance clean lines with minimal clutter. The curated space — anchored by a sculptural Becket dining table by France&Son with tubular metal legs — allows surrounding buildings their moment in the spotlight.

Again, Guillaume was careful to create parallels with the city setting. A grid-like light fixture with a sleek profile pulls in views of rectilinear buildings just beyond the window. "The Michael Anastassiades fixture’s sculptural design creates visual interest while maintaining an airy quality that doesn’t overwhelm the space," says Guillaume, noting how soft lighting was a tool to define zones and establish ambiance throughout the home.

An additional seating area extends the living room while maintaining its own identity. "The lounge chairs provide both comfort and a sense of modern artistry, while a small side table anchors the area and makes it functional," says Guillaume. "The textured area rug helps define the space and adds warmth." (Image credit: Brendan Mainini)

Function was paramount for the couple, frequent travelers themselves who planned to use the home as a pied-à-terre.

"The design was influenced by the best of hospitality design, creating a space that feels inviting and indulgent, with the functionality of a well-designed hotel," says Guillaume, nodding to the uncluttered layouts. "However, it’s grounded in personal touches, from the curated design pieces to the materials that evoke the couple’s journeys."

Guillaume added personality with collectible pieces throughout the home. "My all-time favorite is, without a doubt, the Frank Lloyd Wright 'Robie' Chair in the office," he says. "It’s such a timeless and iconic piece." (Image credit: Brendan Mainini)

But Guillaume's eye for furniture and décor was just part of the picture; the guiding light throughout the interior scheme was a custom palette of neutral tones created with Color Atelier. Tones shift throughout the day, creating an airy and serene atmosphere by day that shifts in the evening to a more intimate glow with ambient light fixtures.



"We worked with Color Atelier to use custom limewash paints, adding depth and texture to the walls," says Guillaume. "These finishes create subtle shifts in tone depending on the light, contributing to the apartment’s dynamic atmosphere — the earthy tones also provide a great backdrop for the furniture and art."

"The bedding layers natural fabrics, while the headboard adds a tailored touch," says Guillaume. "The overall goal was to make this space feel like a sanctuary — a place to recharge while still echoing the apartment’s design language." (Image credit: Brendan Mainini)

The customized palette takes on a different mood in the sleeping areas. "For the bedroom we incorporated warmer neutrals and textures that evoke coziness while maintaining the clean, sophisticated lines seen throughout the apartment," explains Guillaume.

"Throughout the apartment, you’ll also notice plenty of earthenware vases and objects that bring texture and a natural, earthy appeal," says Guillaume. (Image credit: Brendan Mainini)

Warmth and texture continues in the spa-like bathroom. In a space often dominated by smooth surfaces, Guillaume introduced rough finishes to create depth. "Lime-washed walls contrast with polished fixtures, while the stone sink and natural wood accents ground the space in organic materials," he says.

Many of those textured touches (like the stool next to the tub, made from a carved tree trunk) were carefully chosen to make the space feel warm and easy character. "I’m a huge fan of stools and occasional tables, so you’ll find several scattered throughout the residence," adds Guillaume. "These versatile pieces, in varying heights and textures, add contrast, functionality, and visual interest to the spaces."

Visual interest, of course, was never a tall order in an apartment surrounded with coveted views of New York landmarks in every direction. But Guillaume ensured the interiors lived up to the setting, filling the glossy apartment with old-world charm and contemporary comfort — a sanctuary in the sky.