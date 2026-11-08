"I Wanted to Avoid Any Sense of Newness" — You'd Never Guess That This Storied, Architecturally-Rich Home Is Actually a New Build
More like an immersive art installation than a family home, this remarkable property packs tons of personality into every room
When the only limit to its interior design is the imagination, a home becomes far more than a quiet backdrop for daily family routines. It takes on its own distinct identity, acting as a lead character that instantly captivates anyone who steps inside.
And it was this unbridled creative ethos that drove interior designer Roelfien Vos's latest new-build project, set near the northern coast of the Netherlands — turning a completely blank canvas into a wonder-filled modern home.
"The clients told me, we want you as an artist and want you to have no boundaries from us. It was a complete exploration," says Roelfien. This freedom becomes immediately legible in a house where each of its many rooms is conceived as a distinct environment, yet remains part of a continuous spatial narrative.
Revealing itself like a magical mystery tour, the house evokes the wonder of Charlie exploring the chocolate factory. It is like an immersive, highly tactile artwork that envelops guests in pure sensory delight.
"The foundation of my approach is placing unexpected choices into a balanced composition," Roelfien explains. This balance is not only decorative but structural: ceilings become active surfaces through the use of moldings, color, and wallpaper, while transitions between rooms are handled as calibrated shifts, rather than interruptions. "Every space has been designed down to the centimeter. It feels natural precisely because nothing has been left to chance," she adds.
Despite its recent construction, the house looks timeless. Roelfien draws extensively from early 20th-century architectural language, embedding historical references into the project's DNA. "I wanted to avoid any sense of newness," she says. "The interior is heavily influenced by historical detailing, drawing on elements from the early 20th century, notably the Art Deco period. My guiding principle was to create a space that feels as though it has evolved over time, rather than newly built."
For its owners, the house is a multifaceted wonder that adapts itself for all seasons. "At the push of a button the floor of the swimming pool can be raised up to make a large terrace. The tiles are the same as above so it makes a continuous entertaining space perfect for dancing," Roelfien reveals.
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But it's at Christmas that the house comes into its own. "The clients love hosting and they extend the festive season as long as they can, so decorating starts in November and even in January you'll find touches of Christmas," says Roelfien. "When we planned the electrics, we made sure that you could plug in the tree lights anywhere."
Pick up a pale mint throw cushion for a soothing scheme from Nordic Knots' collection.
A house of wonder, it really is an expression of pure, unbridled creativity. And, like any great work of art, it leaves a lasting impression on all who experience it — whether during the festive season or beyond.
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Sara Dal Zotto is an Italian bilingual journalist, copywriter and communication consultant based in Rome. She writes in both English and Italian about lifestyle, architecture, interiors, art and design, with work published in The Guardian, The Observer, AD, Vogue Living, Marie Claire Maison, ELLE Decoration, IDEAT and D la Repubblica, among others, and regularly translated for editions around the world.