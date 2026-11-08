"I Wanted to Avoid Any Sense of Newness" — You'd Never Guess That This Storied, Architecturally-Rich Home Is Actually a New Build

When the only limit to its interior design is the imagination, a home becomes far more than a quiet backdrop for daily family routines. It takes on its own distinct identity, acting as a lead character that instantly captivates anyone who steps inside.

And it was this unbridled creative ethos that drove interior designer Roelfien Vos's latest new-build project, set near the northern coast of the Netherlands — turning a completely blank canvas into a wonder-filled modern home.

Roelfien custom-designed the square motif paneling, which gives an art deco feel, while the shaggy texture of the rug offers contrast to the glossy ceramic tiles of the fireplace. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside "It was a challenge to make this space feel cozy, so I divided it into two separate seating areas, which balance each other," says designer Roelfien Vos. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside

Westwing Collection Organic-Shaped Hand-Tufted Wool Rug Aliza £149 at Westwing An organic-shaped rug is a playful accent in this room — and this Westwing version feels like a bright idea for an alternative.

"The clients told me, we want you as an artist and want you to have no boundaries from us. It was a complete exploration," says Roelfien. This freedom becomes immediately legible in a house where each of its many rooms is conceived as a distinct environment, yet remains part of a continuous spatial narrative.

Revealing itself like a magical mystery tour, the house evokes the wonder of Charlie exploring the chocolate factory. It is like an immersive, highly tactile artwork that envelops guests in pure sensory delight.

"With this atmospheric space I wanted to be dramatic and daring, yet refined all at the same time," Roelfien explains. (Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside)

Roelfien created a nook under the stairs for the family’s dog. The high-gloss marble tiles rebound light from the front of the house. (Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside)

"The foundation of my approach is placing unexpected choices into a balanced composition," Roelfien explains. This balance is not only decorative but structural: ceilings become active surfaces through the use of moldings, color, and wallpaper, while transitions between rooms are handled as calibrated shifts, rather than interruptions. "Every space has been designed down to the centimeter. It feels natural precisely because nothing has been left to chance," she adds.

A custom-designed gantry between the bar and the kitchen offers easy access to the glassware for entertaining. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside "The owners requested the kitchen itself be hidden, so I designed this bar to conceal it," Roelfien says. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside

Despite its recent construction, the house looks timeless. Roelfien draws extensively from early 20th-century architectural language, embedding historical references into the project's DNA. "I wanted to avoid any sense of newness," she says. "The interior is heavily influenced by historical detailing, drawing on elements from the early 20th century, notably the Art Deco period. My guiding principle was to create a space that feels as though it has evolved over time, rather than newly built."

Color drenched in a blackcurrant shade, with floor-to-ceiling drapery and soft carpeting, this luxe media/games room invites relaxation. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside "We based this room around the idea of Stammtisch, which is the German word for a table where you get together with friends," says Roelfien. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside

For its owners, the house is a multifaceted wonder that adapts itself for all seasons. "At the push of a button the floor of the swimming pool can be raised up to make a large terrace. The tiles are the same as above so it makes a continuous entertaining space perfect for dancing," Roelfien reveals.

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"The rectangular motif seen in the paneling in the office was inspired by the Art Deco period," Roelfien says. "I went shopping in Milan with the client, which is where we found these vintage chairs." (Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside)

But it's at Christmas that the house comes into its own. "The clients love hosting and they extend the festive season as long as they can, so decorating starts in November and even in January you'll find touches of Christmas," says Roelfien. "When we planned the electrics, we made sure that you could plug in the tree lights anywhere."

"I never thought the owners would say yes to the 3D printing that looks like ice cream melting. It’s another example of how adventurous they were," says Roelfien. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside Softly upholstered suede walls have a sound-deadening effect on this peaceful room. The circles in the sculptural headboard respond to the spherical pendant light. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside

Nordic Knots Studio Linen – Lagoon £85 at nordicknots.com Pick up a pale mint throw cushion for a soothing scheme from Nordic Knots' collection.

A house of wonder, it really is an expression of pure, unbridled creativity. And, like any great work of art, it leaves a lasting impression on all who experience it — whether during the festive season or beyond.

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