This Designer's Home Shows How to Use 2024’s Biggest Trends to Add a Sense of Vacation and Joy

Hidden in the canyon of Irvine, California, this villa is bursting with 2024's hottest trends. Fluted plaster walls combined with high ceilings, arches, and geometric shapes forge an elegant, continental feel, while natural hardwood with a fluted finish and neutral paint creates a calming color palette. Complemented by the bountiful California light, it all come together to create a beautiful relaxing home for a young couple.

‘I’ve always admired Spanish influences in style and architectural elements,' she says. 'When taking on this project, I knew I wanted to incorporate this aesthetic and the warm color palette while also adding geometric shapes and unique textures to give it that modern feel.'

To find out more about which trends give this modern home its abundant character and Spanish flair, we speak to the designer who spearheaded the project.

1. Textured walls

(Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Lindye Galloway Studios)

Plaster is a wonderful finish and a great solution for how to bring texture to walls. Plaster also drives that Spanish villa vibe. In Spain and across the warmer countries on the continent, plaster walls keep the heat out and remind guests of a home's heritage. Plaster has such European flair, and looks beautiful in an off-white or subtle pink. It's been used throughout the home, creating a coziness in every room.

(Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Lindye Galloway )

The way Lindye uses plaster in the home should be applauded as she takes the trend to new heights. In 2023 and early 2024, we saw slated texture and fluted finishes everywhere, but Lindye Galloway is taking this to a new level in the home with a remarkable fluted plaster technique on the walls.

'We used a raked plaster wall element as the texture of the plaster is reminiscent of stucco finishes often found in Spanish-style homes. This trend is becoming more popular as it can easily be paired with a variety of design elements.'

'In the formal living room (above), we used raked plaster in the shade Swiss Coffee by Dunn Edwards. We carried this theme throughout the home in different areas but we really wanted to make this an impactfully stunning moment in the formal living space.'

2. Fluted wood

(Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Lindye Galloway Studios)

Elsewhere in the home, the fluted textured look continues with traditional fluted wood. Used here in the kitchen as cabinet fronts, you can also find it on the bathroom vanity and bathroom wall. It's a detail that works its way throughout the house and helps the space feel layered and textured.

'The fluted wood makes surfaces feel more visually engaging which enhances the overall design,' says Lindye. 'This detail instantly elevates the space with its unique pattern and the wood brings a sense of warmth and natural elements within the space.'

3. Sweeping curved arches

(Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Lindye Galloway )

The curved furniture trend is nothing new, but curves and organic shapes are certainly not going anywhere, and we love seeing them used so elegantly in this Spanish-inspired home.

There are a lot of curved arches in place of traditional rectangular doorways, leading you from one room to the next. Mimicking the shape, the home is also full of charming curved niches, like this shelving space in the primary bathroom.

(Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Lindye Galloway Studios)

From the home bar to the small dining room nook, to the shelving in the bathroom (below), the curves are soft and sweeping, creating a mellow atmosphere and nodding to the traditional style of architecture in Europe.

'We took a modern adaptation with the curved arches and niches in this home,' explains Lindye. 'We wanted to blend the traditional architecture in Spanish design with contemporary materials in a way that feels fresh and current.'

4. Natural materials

(Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Lindye Galloway Studios)

White oak is used consistently throughout the home - on the walls, on the living room ceiling, for the floorboards, and for furniture. It's a clever way of creating a theme that leads you through the home and again hints at that Spanish villa aesthetic.

(Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Lindye Galloway Studios)

Natural materials also extend to the use of trees as decor in the home, bringing that freshness you get with indoor trees. Plants always add a pop of greenery, but the best indoor trees - like fiddle leaf figs or olive trees - add scale and structure through great height.

The indoor trees also cultivate this Spanish aesthetic. 'We love to add natural trees as they give an organic feel and a connection to the exterior. We use black olives and relaxed style trees but they can be tricky to keep happy. But worth the look!'

5. Earthy color palette

(Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Lindye Galloway Studios)

Finally, this color palette is perfect for the Spanish aesthetic and can be seen used in this earth tone living room, with dark blue pops for the furniture. It's calming and neutral, yet layered with a lot of depth. 'We wanted a calm and neutral color scheme throughout the home,' says Lindye. 'Creams and light taupes give this feel. The best way to layer in color is through art, lighting, and occasional notes of deep hues in certain rooms, like powder rooms or offices.'

In terms of paint, Lindye went back time and time again to Dunn Edwards, using Soot, Play on Gray and Muslin all in eggshell for a reliable neutral finish throughout the house.

In contrast, Lindye left the ceilings natural and dark. 'We love designing ceilings to elevate them beyond white,' she says. 'We believe this adds warmth, dimension and interest. We did a mix of white oak wood with a more natural stain and also white oak wood with a dark stain.'

Get the look