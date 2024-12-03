This Jeremiah Brent-Designed Door Showroom Is Every 70s Furniture Lover's Dreamland
Inspired by a love of craftsmanship and lasting, personalized décor, the designer's latest project for PINKYS Iron Doors invites you to make yourself at home
I have never been big into online shopping, but even if I were, the new PINKYS Iron Doors flagship in Los Angeles, coming courtesy of interior design sensation Jeremiah Brent, would be enough to redeem me. Open to all by appointment only, this vibrant, soulful furniture playground welcomes anyone from seasoned — or amateur — architects and designers searching for "the missing" element to close their projects to DIY decorators, and even people looking for fresh inspiration to bring into their homes.
The producer of high-end, creatively stylish iron doors and windows, since 1978 PINKYS has been at the forefront of ironwork innovation, continually rejecting the preconceptions about what these fixtures are meant to look like to manifest a much more personal, imaginative, and irreverent understanding of design. At first glance, the brand's new location might seem yet another of the best Los Angeles furniture stores. Still, despite putting its signature home additions at the center, its mission is much broader.
An invitation to "immerse yourself into the world of craftsmanship", the space, which was unveiled earlier this fall, strives to offer "the opportunity to really envision what living with the product is like," Brent tells me. Beautifully capturing the house's sculptural iron windows, doors, and architectural elements in use within a 4,600-square-foot, loft apartment context, the flagship shies away from the unnaturally static essence of classic showrooms.
Located within the brand's production facility in Vernon, the industrial capital of downtown Los Angeles, the project sews the gap between the manufacturing, the installation, and the experience of its designs thanks to its 'lived-in' atmosphere. It does so by presenting them alongside a curated selection of plush-yet-spirited furniture and home accessories whose desert-inspired earthiness and 1970s-informed, groovy aesthetic accentuates their sophisticated linearity.
Using PINKYS products for what they do best, or delineating living spaces in a quintessentially Californian, graced-by-the-sun style, Jeremiah Brent developed a 'glass box' gallery within which these fixtures are the real showstoppers. Driven by a desire to continually design "beyond the bounds of convention", the Queer Eye star and PINKYS' names have featured together in many of Jeremiah Brent Design projects before. These include the Bond-esque, monochromatic Hollywood HQ of legendary film and TV producer Ryan Murphy, the 1925 Hancock Park Tudor home he revamped together with partner Nate Berkus, and their co-led TLC show, Nate & Jeremiah by Design. Still, for Brent and the manufacturer, the flagship represents a whole new 'first', and seals an even deeper chapter in their partnership.
"We've spent years showcasing PINKYS products throughout our projects," says the designer. "Their work always feels like the finishing touch to the architecture: something fresh and bespoke yet entirely timeless." Uniting the two design studios, adds Brent, is their mutual commitment to "the celebration of personalization and lasting design." With its interactive visitor experience, the showroom brings these principles to the fore, not only allowing everyone to compare different solutions, but also granting them a taste of what it would be like to live with them; whether in a living room, an office space, a lounge, or a storage room.
Giving industrial interior design a glamorous twist, with spherical Art Deco design pendant lighting, XL modular sofas, whimsical wooden accents, and draped-in-champagne-curtains walls, the expansive store is a tale of brilliantly executed contrasts. "We focused on balancing the urban landscape with rich colors and soft silhouettes to make the industrial environment feel approachable," Brent says. Leveraging "thoughtful vignettes that you'd, typically, only find in residential developments," adds the designer, the destination puts the human side of design back into the shopping experience. Here, customers are prompted to take a closer look at, touch, and think about what each homeware buy would add to their domestic environment; what mood or energy this would bring into it, even.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Of course, this strikingly sensory way of browsing iron doors and windows wouldn't have been possible without PINKYS' creations, and the opening of the flagship served the house the ideal opportunity to debut a brand new line, the California Collection. A tangible reinterpretation of the Golden State's "diverse and awe-inspiring scenery", the drop bears a retro-pop, pastel color scheme, disrupting the monochrome nature of the options traditionally available on the market. Pulling inspiration from the local environment, "from the Pacific Ocean to the desert", the latest PINKYS collection platforms the region's natural beauty, amplifying it in its designs rather than leaving it outside.
Incorporated by Brent into the Vernon flagship, "a space for others to create," as he describes it, these doors and windows are more than functional design fixtures. Much like the PINKYS brand as a whole, they embody the pursuit of the Southern California dream — a mental state of "forever becoming", where people are prompted to "break down walls and create infinite opportunities", and the sun is always shining.
Shop the full PINKYS Iron Door's California Collection.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
-
-
Living Room Lighting Ideas — 15 Ways to Create a Cozy Space for Lounging
Use these living room lighting ideas to give this most-used room a fresh, new lease of life
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
How To Declutter A Kitchen — 8 Easy Ways You Can Tackle Mess Before the Holidays
Curbing clutter in your kitchen has never been easier with these expert-approved tips and tricks
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
What Do the Miami Concept Stores We Love Most Have in Common? Hint: It's All in the Shapes
In Vice City, our favorite shopping destinations all draw on one of the 1980s' hippest design movements
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I'm a Travel Editor — These Are the On-Sale Coffee Table Books to Gift to Loved Ones With Wanderlust
Forget ordinary destination guides: our curated edit of volumes for design-minded travelers brings you unexpected stories from across the world, told from fresh, captivating perspectives
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
At This Designer’s LA Flagship, an Unexpected "Neutral" Paint Color Captures the Feel of California Sun
Launched earlier this fall, Natasha Baradaran's West Hollywood Design District showroom channels her globe-trotting inspirations into a peaceful oasis brought to life by her signature shade
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Looking for the Best Cafés in Miami? Pin These Upliftingly-Designed Hotspots on Your Map
As a new edition of Design Miami returns to town next week, we've compiled a list of coffee stores that expand on the creative pulse of the fair, from Wynwood and Miami Beach to Little Gabbles
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
At These Modern Miami Restaurants, Exuberant Interiors Come With the Meal
More is more at the Magic City's most irreverent dining destinations, which bring culinary delights and bold design together under one roof
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
"What's a 'Culinary Artist'?" Inside Instagram's Hottest "Sculptural" Banquets With Imogen Kwok
Blending art, design, and gastronomy, the London-based chef and creative director's spectacular food installations turn every dinner party into the talk of the town. Here, she shares her ingredients for a memorable hosting experience
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Make Your Home SoCal-Ready With Our Favorite Showrooms and Furniture Stores in Los Angeles
Interior aficionados, rejoice! We have selected the best Los Angeles home décor shops for you, and they all put an hyper-sophisticated spin on "California casual"
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
This Iconic Byron Bay Hotel's New 10-Suite Guesthouse Is a Paradise for Laidback Design Lovers
Designer Tamsin Johnson has crafted a masterful balance between playful, spirited design and mature elegance at Raes Hotel and Guesthouses on Wategos beach
By Marina Rabin Published