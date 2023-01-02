This incredible minimalist home is a lesson in how to create the most calming decor

TP Lodge is a minimalist retreat designed by interior and architecture practice, TR studios. The timber-framed family space is a fabulous example of modern interior design, and aims to balance work, play and relaxation, functioning as a flexible and multi-functional space. The lodge captures the surrounding natural beauty of the Cotswolds, with the architecture and intereriors greatly inspired by the bucolic surrounds.

The brainchild behind the property is architecture and interior practice TR Studio - a London-based firm established by architect Tom Rutt, with a focus on creating considered spaces, 'designing as clients live.'

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner. Design: TR Studio)

Harnessing the surrounding landscape was important to both the studio and the client, so for uninterrupted views, living room window frame and celebrate the landscape. What's more, the 1050 sq ft modern build is nestled in the south west corner of the client's large garden.

For the exterior, the studio sought inspiration from the make-up of the local landscape, agricultural buildings and barns and attempted to replicate the look through specific materials. Galvanized steel corrugated roof, timber boarding and Siberian Larch cladding brought a natural look to the build.

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner. Design: TR Studios)

For the interiors, TR Studio worked with interior design studio Riley Brooks (opens in new tab) to create a sense of cohesion and relaxation throughout the space, evocative of both a modern farmhouse look and paying homage to Scandinavian design.

Upon entry, visitors will find a large entryway mudroom with low beam ceiling and wood panelled walls with a long built-in bench. Flowing into the home office and snug, the exposed timber joists continue, with sleek storage cupboards and bookshelves. Treehouse timber flooring runs throughout. A built-in bench crafted from solid oak follows the angle of the wall and runs parallel to large format glazing.

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner. Design: TR Studios)

Across the build, the ceiling and walls are finished with clay plaster for simplicity and a warm neutral color scheme. 'We purposefully kept the palette minimal and reduced in order to create a calm, minimal but interesting interior,' says Tom. 'We used breathable clay produce on the walls and ceiling in the main space and the warmth of timber throughout on the floor. With these two strong and defining materials we kept the joinery and color palette to a soft, chalky tone which breathes freshness into the lodge that is evident as soon as you take a step in.'

'The space offers a feeling of tranquility, comfort and togetherness, all possible under the cohesive, pitched ceiling which we feel brings it all together.'

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner. Design: TP Lodge)

In the main living area, the vaulted ceiling is punctuated with stylish track lights, and the wood burner is the main feature of the room. A large modular, low profile sofa in green velvet, bouclé armchairs and soft tones help this living room feel cozy. Storage is cleverly drafted in the built-in solid oak bench which also offers additional seating. The theme of dual-purpose furniture continues with a dining table that conceals a pool table.

(Image credit: Edmund Sumner. Design: TR Studio)

As well as mimicking the surrounding landscape, lighting is another lesson that can be gleaned from the design of the retreat. Minimal architectural lighting provides overall illumination to the minimalist living room whilst a skylight washes natural daylight through the corner of the main space adding uplight and visual depth. The result is layered and atmospheric.

Using both large expanses of glazing in the sliding doors as well as the strategically placed roof lights to bring natural light into the mid-plan, the team has been able to bring a certain level of light into the space that bounces off the textures walls and offers playful, dappled light onto the vertical surfaces.

'A soft level of lighting was intentional in this space so that it feels protective and cozy rather than exposed. This balance of natural and artificial lighting, using fittings that add both architectural and visual interest, as well as functional light help to layer the space and make it a great example of how to do lighting - well.'

(Image credit: Living room lighting)

'We loved working in this beautiful location and really wanted to respect the local setting whilst creating a very refined and sharp piece of architecture,' says founder, Tom. 'We did not want a building that shouted, instead opting for confident crisp modern detailing and materials which will age beautifully - the result we hope will stand the test of time.'