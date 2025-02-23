3 Design Lessons From Up-and-Coming Design Studio Hommeboys' New California Showroom

Have you ever wondered what your favorite designer would do if they had no client brief? If they were the client. Well, Sonoma-based interior design studio Hommeboys has showed us just that, opening its very own (and very stylish) showroom in the heart of California's wine country.

Alex Mutter-Rottmayer and Austin Carrier have designed the space not only to demonstrate their expertise, but also to preview their recently launched furniture atelier, Haus of Hommeboys. "It was important for us to showcase the materials and bespoke finishes we love, to push the possibilities of what our clients can envision for their own homes as well," they tell me.

Brimming with inspiration, the Haus of Hommeboys showroom is an oasis for anyone looking for well-made home décor and fresh interior design trends. And even if you're not from Northern California (like me), fear not — I spoke with the design duo to discover the best design ideas to steal from the space.

"We took a lot of design risks for the greatest impact," they shared — and the results definitely show. Below, I've shared three key takeaways from the new Sonoma showroom, and how to get the same look.

1. Texture Is Key

This sitting area and desk space in the Hommeboys' showroom is rich in texture — and all the better for it. (Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Hommeboys Interiors)

One of the first things I noticed when looking through the images of the Hommeboys Interiors showroom was the bountiful incorporation of texture. From the fuzziness of the sofa and armchair to the soft smoothness of the side table, you can practically feel the varying finishes through the screen.

It's true that texture design can enliven a space. "Texture is so important in creating a space that is dynamic, layered, and lived-in," Alex and Austin tell me. "Building off of the larger pieces in the space, you add from there."

When it come to replicating this in your own home, the designers say mixing textures is key. "If your sofa is upholstered in a fabric like linen or velvet, try adding wool accent pillows that have a nubby texture," they say. "Mixing materials like wood, stone, fabric, and metal is an easy way to integrate textures in a seamless way."

2. Take Advantage of Blank Spaces

The galley kitchen in the Haus of Hommeboys showroom has been completely covered in glossy brown tiles. (Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Hommeboys Interiors)

A blank canvas is always the most daunting prospect in a new home or renovation. However, these spaces can open the doors for endless creative freedom. The Haus of Hommeboys showroom used to be the team's wood shop, and prior to that was a large garage, so making it into a stylized showroom took lots of innovation and creativity.

"We love using organic materials in innovative ways and creating architectural moments in blank spaces," they share. "The galley kitchen, which is fully tiled with a barrel arched ceiling, exemplifies this."

The tile drenching approach certainly has a dramatic effect, while the rich chocolate coloring and ceiling curvature ensure it doesn't feel overwhelming — more cocooning. "We created the arches and curves to echo those throughout the building and took the tile all the way up the walls and ceiling to create an enveloping feeling that takes you to another place entirely."

3. Lean Into Rich Coloring

Rich, bold colors help anchor an open concept space, making it feel more cocooning. (Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Hommeboys Interiors)

Each corner of the Haus of Hommeboys showroom space utilizes rich and moody earth-toned colors that are typical of Hommeboys design. From furniture to décor, the showroom is inundated with rich shades, like the mocha color of the couch to the deep brown wood on the coffee table (which just so happens to be Alex's favorite piece).

Decorating with brown can invite a sense of calm and warmth into a room, as well as make it look naturally alluring. "We really lean into rich, earthy colors in all our designs," they share. "They’re timeless, grounding, and create an environment that feels comfortable and often comforting. We want the interiors we create to be inspiring to be in, but also to improve the lived experience of our clients. Stark interiors do not denote comfort."

Rich colors like brown not only serve as a good base color, but can be used in accent furniture and décor as well. A healthy integration of rich coloring can make a space both stylish and welcoming.

Alex and Austin pay attention to all details, down to the hand-fluting in this wood column. (Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Hommeboys Interiors)

The Haus of Hommeboys showroom really is the best of both Alex and Austin's style. From the many textures, unique material palette, and moody rich colors, it serves as a source of inspiration, but looking pretty is only half the battle.

"Our design ethos is really rooted in the balance of form and function and 'art as object'. You can see this throughout the showroom," they tell me. And this duality is an essential feature in all stylish spaces — while beauty should always be considered, function should also be at the forefront of all interior design.

Finding that balance is key.