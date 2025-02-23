3 Design Lessons From Up-and-Coming Design Studio Hommeboys' New California Showroom

It demonstrates the best of what the design duo can do, alongside their new furniture atelier, Haus of Hommeboys

living room with a brown couch, green chair, and earth colored décor
The Hommeboys Sonoma showroom highlights the best of their interior design work.
(Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Hommeboys Interiors)
Have you ever wondered what your favorite designer would do if they had no client brief? If they were the client. Well, Sonoma-based interior design studio Hommeboys has showed us just that, opening its very own (and very stylish) showroom in the heart of California's wine country.

Alex Mutter-Rottmayer and Austin Carrier have designed the space not only to demonstrate their expertise, but also to preview their recently launched furniture atelier, Haus of Hommeboys. "It was important for us to showcase the materials and bespoke finishes we love, to push the possibilities of what our clients can envision for their own homes as well," they tell me.

Brimming with inspiration, the Haus of Hommeboys showroom is an oasis for anyone looking for well-made home décor and fresh interior design trends. And even if you're not from Northern California (like me), fear not — I spoke with the design duo to discover the best design ideas to steal from the space.

"We took a lot of design risks for the greatest impact," they shared — and the results definitely show. Below, I've shared three key takeaways from the new Sonoma showroom, and how to get the same look.

1. Texture Is Key

living room with a yellow sofa and neutral colored decor
This sitting area and desk space in the Hommeboys' showroom is rich in texture — and all the better for it. (Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Hommeboys Interiors)

One of the first things I noticed when looking through the images of the Hommeboys Interiors showroom was the bountiful incorporation of texture. From the fuzziness of the sofa and armchair to the soft smoothness of the side table, you can practically feel the varying finishes through the screen.

It's true that texture design can enliven a space. "Texture is so important in creating a space that is dynamic, layered, and lived-in," Alex and Austin tell me. "Building off of the larger pieces in the space, you add from there."

When it come to replicating this in your own home, the designers say mixing textures is key. "If your sofa is upholstered in a fabric like linen or velvet, try adding wool accent pillows that have a nubby texture," they say. "Mixing materials like wood, stone, fabric, and metal is an easy way to integrate textures in a seamless way."

boucle square pillow
Catalina Boucle Pillow

Price: $129

brown velvet swivel chair
Justine Modern Classic Cocoa Brown Swivel Barrel Chair

Price: $960, Was: $1,199

round marble side table in a light tan and beige color
Alexander Indoor/Outdoor Side Table

Price: $299

2. Take Advantage of Blank Spaces

galley kitchen with dark brown tile climbing the wall and ceiling
The galley kitchen in the Haus of Hommeboys showroom has been completely covered in glossy brown tiles. (Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Hommeboys Interiors)

A blank canvas is always the most daunting prospect in a new home or renovation. However, these spaces can open the doors for endless creative freedom. The Haus of Hommeboys showroom used to be the team's wood shop, and prior to that was a large garage, so making it into a stylized showroom took lots of innovation and creativity.

"We love using organic materials in innovative ways and creating architectural moments in blank spaces," they share. "The galley kitchen, which is fully tiled with a barrel arched ceiling, exemplifies this."

The tile drenching approach certainly has a dramatic effect, while the rich chocolate coloring and ceiling curvature ensure it doesn't feel overwhelming — more cocooning. "We created the arches and curves to echo those throughout the building and took the tile all the way up the walls and ceiling to create an enveloping feeling that takes you to another place entirely."

brown tiles
Zagora 2" X 2" Glossy Zellige Mosaic Tile

Price: $24.39/sq. ft.

beige tiles
Glazed Earth 4x4 Square Zellige

Price: $18.85/sq. ft.

light brown subway tiles
3" x 8" Glazed Ceramic Subway Wall Tile

Price: $13.01/sq. ft., Was: $14.31

3. Lean Into Rich Coloring

living room in rich shades of brown
Rich, bold colors help anchor an open concept space, making it feel more cocooning. (Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Hommeboys Interiors)

Each corner of the Haus of Hommeboys showroom space utilizes rich and moody earth-toned colors that are typical of Hommeboys design. From furniture to décor, the showroom is inundated with rich shades, like the mocha color of the couch to the deep brown wood on the coffee table (which just so happens to be Alex's favorite piece).

Decorating with brown can invite a sense of calm and warmth into a room, as well as make it look naturally alluring. "We really lean into rich, earthy colors in all our designs," they share. "They’re timeless, grounding, and create an environment that feels comfortable and often comforting. We want the interiors we create to be inspiring to be in, but also to improve the lived experience of our clients. Stark interiors do not denote comfort."

Rich colors like brown not only serve as a good base color, but can be used in accent furniture and décor as well. A healthy integration of rich coloring can make a space both stylish and welcoming.

wood dining chair with brown velvet seat and curved velvet back cushion
Ceremonie Dresden Brown Dining Chair by Athena Calderone

Price: $499

ceramic bulb vase in a brown color
Artisan Studio Handcrafted Ceramic Collection

Price: $46.99, Was: $79

two chocolate brown pillows
Pieced Suede Pillow Cover - Set of 2

Price: $109.90, Was: $239.90

dining room with a stone table and wooden chairs
Alex and Austin pay attention to all details, down to the hand-fluting in this wood column.(Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Hommeboys Interiors)

The Haus of Hommeboys showroom really is the best of both Alex and Austin's style. From the many textures, unique material palette, and moody rich colors, it serves as a source of inspiration, but looking pretty is only half the battle.

"Our design ethos is really rooted in the balance of form and function and 'art as object'. You can see this throughout the showroom," they tell me. And this duality is an essential feature in all stylish spaces — while beauty should always be considered, function should also be at the forefront of all interior design.

Finding that balance is key.

Devin Toolen
Devin Toolen
Style Editor

Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.

After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.

After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun

