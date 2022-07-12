Amazon Prime Day 2022 editors picks: Livingetc experts share their top home buys
Upgrade your space for less with Livingetc's Editors' picks from the Amazon Prime Day Sales
Here to see our Editor's picks? Of course you are. Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived, and there are plenty of promotional offers on for your home, from stylish decor items to practical smart home appliances. But with all these savings available sitewide, from now until midnight July 13th, organizing your wishlist may be a little overwhelming. So we’ve bought in our experts to help you add the best home buys to your basket during this 48-hour megasale.
Editor Pip Rich, Ecommerce Editor Lindsey Davis and Digital Editor Hugh Metcalf, amongst others, share their top home buys guaranteed to add style to your space, all with a saving of course. For Amazon Prime Day, they’ve found practical and pretty things for your home, revealing why design-led finds should be at the top of your list. With years of interiors experience between them, you can trust the Livingetc experts to source the style upgrade your home deserves.
Ahead you'll find their curated shortlist, but don't forget there are also more Amazon Prime Day deals to explore, all stylish and practical enough to deserve a place in your living space, kitchen or bedroom.
Our top Amazon Prime Day picks
Pip Rich - Editor in chief
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi with Aeroccino Milk Frother | Was $239.00, Now $191.95 (opens in new tab)
Making café standard coffees at home has been a bit of a challenge. But this fuss-free coffee and espresso maker is super quick for when I'm on the go, and makes just as good (if not better) frothy coffees. This one includes a free set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules. Bonus!
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping | Was $49.99, Now $35.25 (opens in new tab)
We all like the feel of a boutique stay, right? Well at least I do. And these Beckham hotel collection pillows are the best way to relive a luxury sleeping experience. Besides, they have cooling properties to keep us cold at night this summer.
COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle with 5 Variable Presets | Was $70.99, Now $59.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This tea kettle is the best way to live it up like the Brits - but in style. It's sleek and I love the matte black finish. Plus it comes with variable presets to get the temperature just how I like it.
Hugh Metcalf - Deputy Editor
Bedfolks Calming Donut Dog Bed | Was $65.99, Now $52.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These fluffy donut dog beds are billed as ‘anti-anxiety’ and ‘calming’, which might seem strange as they just look like a normal dog bed, but there’s honestly something magical about them. My dogs are notoriously grumpy when they can’t get comfortable, but they adore these beds. Plus, when I’ve ever taken them around a friend’s house who also has a dog, they all love giving it a try.
YIKA Steamer for Clothes | Was $39.99, Now $27.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
I’ve recently just invested in a hand steamer, and found that a product that’s freestanding and has a steamlock are the essentials to look out for. It makes it so much less cumbersome to use than a style that has to be completely handheld, like a Steamery.
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari - Content Editor
TUFT & NEEDLE 2020 Mint Twin Mattress | Was $745.00, Now $521.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This mattress is cushy, comfortable and offers great back support. Plus it has a cooling foam so great for this summer!
Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was $349.99, Now $244.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
For busy professionals like me, this vacuum cleaner is handy, easy to use and offers optimal performance. Dust, dander and spills get wiped up in just one swipe.
Homes Ecommerce Editors' top picks
Lindsey Davis - Ecommerce Editor
Ivellow Green Linen Duvet Cover | Was $129.99, Now $109.97 (opens in new tab)
I did not expect to find French flax linen bedding in the Prime Day sale (or on Amazon to be honest) so I am pleased to see this relaxed set from Ivellow. In an on-trend and grounding green, I can sleep cool and in style this summer.
simplehuman 9 oz. Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser | Was $69.99, Now $55.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
I am also coveting this hands-free soap dispenser for my new kitchen. It is great from a germ-avoidance POV and will stop me from dripping water allover the quartz when I pump my usual soap dispenser. It looks pretty neat too.
Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot, 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum | Was $399.99, Now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
I have just had my kitchen remodelled and while it does spark joy giving it a quick clean every night, this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop would really speed things along. The sleek white even matches my colour scheme.
Annie Collyer – Deputy Ecommerce Editor
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill | Was $199.99, Now $147.26 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
I love this little grill, and if I didn't already own it I would for sure buy it this Prime Day as it has $50 off its price tag. It's pretty and practical, and you can use it to cook everything from burgers to sausages and more. It can even be taken with you to the beach or for a picnic. Perfect!
Furbo 360° Dog Camera | Was $210.00, Now $147.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
I have forever wanted one of these pet cameras, to check on my Pug Doug whilst I am out of the house. And to give him treats, of course. It can link with my smartphone so that I can see him snoozing from wherever I am, and I can fill it with his favorite treats and feed him whilst I'm gone. Peace of mind, and for a smaller price tag this Prime Day.
Caroline Preece - Smart Homes Editor
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Frame Series | Was $1397.99, Now $979.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
I've been wanting to get my hands on the Samsung Frame TV for years, and the current sale price for the 55-inch model is threatening to sway me once and for all. There’s just something about being able to use your TV as a piece of art that will always appeal to the interiors-obsessed and entertainment junkies alike.
BLUEAIR Air Purifier for Home Large Room | Was $139.99, Now $97.99 (opens in new tab)
My Blueair air purifier is one of my most prized possessions, so it’s good to see the Blueair Blue 411 Auto on sale this Prime Day. Small enough to ignore but powerful enough to keep your home’s air squeaky clean, I don’t know what I’d do without it.
Echo Show 15, Full HD 15.6" smart display for family organization with Alexa | Was $249.99, Now $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
As the latest Echo smart display, it’s a pleasant surprise to see the Echo Show 15 on sale. It’s still pricey, but those $$$s get you a huge screen that’d be the perfect addition to my small kitchen. Perhaps this is where my dream of getting Alexa to instantly bring up my favorite recipes for inspiration becomes a reality.
Louise is the Ecommerce Writer for Livingetc, specializing in sleep content, so you can wind-down well, in style and luxury. Aside from buying guides and reviews to help get essential shut eye, Louise also writes shopping content for homeware items that’ll add a decorative edge to your space. Think contemporary kitchenware and organizers that are both practical and pretty. With an eye for design that won’t snooze on style, Louise searches for the best homeware pieces so you don’t have to.
