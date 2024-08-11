Can't Leave Without — Multidisciplinary Designer Alex Proba Unveils Her Whimsically Beautiful Travel Essentials

Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what are the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the dayjob, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.

It doesn't take more than a scroll through the homepage of multidisciplinary designer Alex Proba's eponymous studio to get a sense of the inherently dynamic, shape-shifting essence of her practice, but it takes even less to understand that — much like her craft — the Brooklyn and Portland-based multi-hyphenate maker is constantly on the move. It became clear to me the moment I reached out to ask whether she would be interested in letting our readers peek inside her summer suitcase, only to receive an hyper-detailed, ingeniously curated selection of travel essentials just hours after our initial interaction. And they were fashion insiders' favorites, too!

Straddling brand and product design, art direction, illustration, and murals, since 2013 Alex has lent her uplifting approach to creativity to the most disparate and largely influential clients, repeatedly joining forces with the likes of Louis Vuitton on the conception of strikingly conceived flagships, breathing new life into desert modernism pioneer Donald Wexler's Palm Springs Marrow House pool, launching a co-authored homeware collection with luxury streetwear designer Salehe Bembury, or else taking her color-drenched, curious abstract explorations to the most extraordinary hotels, restaurants, cafes, and art and design fairs across the world.

Below, Alex reveals her must-haves for the perfect vacation, each imbued with the same sculpturally playful nature of the gravity-defying, fanciful 'creatures' that inhabit her work.

1. RIMOWA Essential Cabin Sea Blue

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Francesco Nazardo. RIMOWA) (Image credit: Francesco Nazardo. RIMOWA) (Image credit: Francesco Nazardo. RIMOWA) (Image credit: Francesco Nazardo. RIMOWA) (Image credit: Francesco Nazardo. RIMOWA) (Image credit: Francesco Nazardo. RIMOWA)

Every great trip starts with the right piece of baggage. While we may take it for granted, our choice of suitcase plays a major role in determining how many items we can take with us, how comfortably we will travel, and how much space will be left for souvenirs on our return. Alex's go-to option marries functionality with sophisticated style, complementing her vibrant wardrobe with the ultimate holiday-inspired hue — sea blue.

"I absolutely love my RIMOWA Essential Cabin suitcase and never travel without it," she tells me. "It's the perfect carry-on size for delicate items I pick up during my trips, such as my cherished collection of fake food souvenirs from the past 20 years or a beautiful ceramic vase. Plus, it comes in the most gorgeous colors every season."

RIMOWA Essential Cabin View at Rimowa Price: $900

Size: 21.7x15.4x9.1 in

Color: Sea Blue, Gloss

Material: Exterior: Polycarbonate. Interior: Polyester. Zippers: Plastic and Metal. Handles: Hard wearing plastic. Wheels: Hard wearing plastic. Flex Divider: Polyester & Mesh

2. Salomon XT-6 Sneakers

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alex Proba)

The StudioPROBA founder knows the value of packing sensible holiday footwear, but this doesn't mean she has got to compromise on style.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"These Salomon XT-6 sneakers are incredibly comfortable, especially for my narrow feet," Alex says. Whether pairing them with a fancy dress ahead of a nice dinner, with casual outfits while traveling around, or with sportswear for a city run, "I literally wear them for everything," she adds. Currently in love with their Sunny Lime / Southern Moss / Atlantic Deep colorway (captured below), the designer even styles them with elegant clothing on special occasions, as she did in March to mark the fourth anniversary of her tile partnership with concrete collaborative.

SALOMON Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers View at Net-a-Porter Price: $209.77

Color: Green

Material: Lime green mesh, tonal-green and cream rubber

3. Mociun Avocado Charm

(Image credit: Mociun)

I have always been intrigued by people who never keep lucky charms. In Alex's case, it also shows the extent to which our accessory preferences reveal about our subjective aesthetic and conception of creativity.

"My Mociun avocado necklace is my cherished talisman," she says. "I never leave home without it — I wear the pit half, while my husband wears the other half. Caitlin Mociun is not only one of my favorite designers but also shares my love for fake food."

Mociun Breakfast All Day Avocado Toast Charm View at Mociun Price: $1,750

Material: 14k solid green gold 'avocado', 14k solid yellow gold 'toast'

4. Good Goods Issey Miyake Mokko Net

(Image credit: Good Goods Issey Miyake)

Falling for high-end, design fashion isn't that hard when items are crafted with equal amounts of care and imagination, but sticking to luxury creations that are as good to our styling pursuits as they are to the planet can really make the difference in the long run. "Made from discarded fishing nets collected from the ocean, this Good Goods Issey Miyake bag is perfect to hold your phone, wallet, and room key while traveling around," Alex says.

Unfortunately for our readers, this is only available to purchase in Japan, but the good news is that the StudioPROBA founder has just-as-valid alternatives: "I also love Loewe's Puzzle Fold Tote Bag, and that's because — fitting perfectly between your shirts without getting ruined — it is so easy to pack," Alex says of another one of her favorites, which she likes especially in its Dark Khaki Green colorway. "Unlike most collapsible bags, this one is made of luxurious leather, making it ideal for client meetings and design show visits."

Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote Bag View at Saks Price: $1,900

Material: Calfskin

5. Loop Switch Kinetic: 3-in-1 Earplug Sound Control

(Image credit: Loop Earplugs)

Though holidays are meant to be all about unwinding, rest, and relaxation, there hasn't been a single time I managed to fall asleep right away while staying at a hotel or any other kind of temporary accommodation.

Judging by Alex's words, I am not the only one: "I can't sleep if there's even the tiniest sound, which is why I always travel with these Loop Earplugs," she says. "They are reusable and come in cool colors and artist collaborations." Whether you struggle with insomnia or simply take a while to get used to the soundscapes of your new surroundings, these easily portable earplugs will ensure you get the repose you deserve in and outside of the vacation period.

Loop Earplugs Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs View at Amazon Price: $27.95

Color: Violet

Material: Silicone

6. The Kindred Black Collection Dauvray Silver Hair Stick

(Image credit: The Kindred Black Collection)

When traveling to sunny destinations, the weather can get sticky, so being prepared to pull your hair up is often the only way to cope with the heat. But what if that ruins our styling?

"This Kindred Black Hair Stick keeps my hair together without damaging it and also looks great on the table," Alex says. "I love all of their styles, but my favorite is the sterling silver one in an odd shape — just like the ones in my work."

The Kindred Black Collection Dauvray Silver Hair Stick View at Kindred Black Material: Recycled sterling silver Price: $375.00

7. Glossier Invisible Shield SPF50

(Image credit: Glossier)

For someone coming from Italy like myself, getting tanned is an integral — if not mandatory — part of the summer experience: not being able to show off our bronze-toned transformation almost feels like not having enjoyed the summer as we should. Although the temptation to skip applying sunscreen to tan faster is real, we all know it isn't worth the trouble.

"Glossier's Invisible Shield SPF 50 protects my skin every day without running or leaking, and it absorbs in seconds," Alex says. See? This summer you've got no excuse.

Glossier Invisible Shield Spf50 View at Walmart Price: $40.83

8. JAQUEMUS Le sweatshirt brodé

(Image credit: JACQUEMUS)

There is something so inherently comforting, homely even, about wearing a loose-fit sweatshirt while flying to an overseas destination — bonus point if borrowed from our other half's wardrobe. And Alex knows it well: "if it gets chilly on the plane or while traveling, a sweatshirt with a hood is the perfect thing to throw on over any outfit and still look great," she says.

Her partner's JACQUEMUS Le Sweatshirt Brodé is made of 100% organic cotton, just like the cream alternative we've selected for you below. Both are the ideal extra layer for a windy night after a day spent in the sun.

JACQUEMUS Grosgrain-Trimmed Cotton-Jersey Hoodie Visit Site Price: $219.00 (was $437.00)

Material: %100 Cotton. Cream cotton-jersey, black and cream grosgrain

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA) (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA) (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA) (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA) (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA) (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA) (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA) (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA) (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA) (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA) (Image credit: Design: StudioPROBA. Courtesy of StudioPROBA)

At Livingetc, we believe that interior design should be a natural extension, if not an actual reflection, of our inner worlds. Personally, I have always thought this to be true of our fashion choices as well, and Alex Proba's suitcase manifests how she relies on styling to cultivate the same joy and vibrancy that is central to her craft — allowing the multidisciplinary designer to carry them with her wherever she goes.