Curated Finds for Emily | Paint Options

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Design Lab by Livingetc
(Image credit: Future)
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Hi Emily,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated a selection of three beautiful warm brown paint directions that will work seamlessly with your chosen wallpaper while maintaining the moody depth already present in your living room.

The aim is to create a natural visual flow as you transition into the hallway. By pulling from the warmer undertones within the wallpaper, the scheme will feel cohesive alongside your existing dark paint, neutral carpet, and furniture, allowing the wallpaper to remain the statement without the space feeling heavy.

I also picked up on some subtle green tones in your living room, especially in the rug. This is something we could quietly mirror through roman shades in a natural fabric, or even muted sage tone if you’d like to introduce a gentle touch of colour. This would soften the overall look while still feeling considered and connected to the rest of the home.

Each paint option below has been selected to support the atmosphere you’ve already created, helping the hallway feel warm and intentional.

As always, paint colours can vary depending on natural and artificial light, so I would recommend ordering samples and observing them in your space before making a final decision.

Curated Finds for Emily | Paint

(Image credit: Future)

Paint Options

Miaad Latoof
Miaad Latoof
Stylist

Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.