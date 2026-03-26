Curated Finds for Emily | Paint Options

Hi Emily,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated a selection of three beautiful warm brown paint directions that will work seamlessly with your chosen wallpaper while maintaining the moody depth already present in your living room.

The aim is to create a natural visual flow as you transition into the hallway. By pulling from the warmer undertones within the wallpaper, the scheme will feel cohesive alongside your existing dark paint, neutral carpet, and furniture, allowing the wallpaper to remain the statement without the space feeling heavy.

I also picked up on some subtle green tones in your living room, especially in the rug. This is something we could quietly mirror through roman shades in a natural fabric, or even muted sage tone if you’d like to introduce a gentle touch of colour. This would soften the overall look while still feeling considered and connected to the rest of the home.

Each paint option below has been selected to support the atmosphere you’ve already created, helping the hallway feel warm and intentional.

As always, paint colours can vary depending on natural and artificial light, so I would recommend ordering samples and observing them in your space before making a final decision.

(Image credit: Future)

Paint Options

Benjamin Moore Paint Reid Brown £55 at benjaminmoorepaint.co.uk This shade is a lovely bridge between spaces. The Reid Brown is the warmest and most welcoming option. It has a subtle red undertone that lifts the depth of brown rather than making it feel heavy. It will echo tones in the wallpaper and help the hallway feel connected to the rest of the home without looking flat or too dark. Farrow & Ball Deep Reddish Brown £79 at Farrow & Ball This option feels slightly softer and a little bit saturated than the Reid Brown. A slightly softer yet more sophisticated option. The plum undertone introduces quiet richness and a contemporary edge, which works particularly well in transitional spaces like hallways and staircases. It still delivers that cocooning depth, but with more visual complexity and elegance. Lick Brown 02: Earthy Brown Paint £39 at lick.com If you love moody interiors but want the space to feel open rather than enclosed, this is a beautiful balance. A timeless brown with a gentle warmth that can subtly brighten the space while still delivering a moody atmosphere. This tone works particularly well if you’re considering colour drenching the stair area. It also enhances the architectural flow and connects elegantly with the detailing in the wallpaper. As always, lighting will influence how these tones read throughout the day, so sampling is key before committing.