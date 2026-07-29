Curated Finds for Caitlin — Outdoor Ovens
Dear Caitlin,
Inspired by your brief, I have curated your personalised edit of barbecues and outdoor ovens, keeping your preferred mid-century modern, industrial, and modern styles in mind while staying within your budget.
There are so many great outdoor cooking options available, from compact grills to fully equipped outdoor kitchen setups, so I've included a variety of designs to suit different spaces and ways of entertaining. Alongside the barbecues, I've also added a couple of pizza ovens, as they're a brilliant addition if you enjoy hosting outdoors and want something a little more versatile.
If you'd like a little more support pulling everything together, take a look at Style, our room design service at Design Lab By Livingetc. We'd have a 45-minute one-to-one call to discuss your space, and afterwards I'd put together a full moodboard for your garden, along with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction.
I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit, and I'd love to hear which pieces you feel most drawn to.
Best wishes,
Iokasti
Outdoor Oven
I really like how versatile this barbecue is. It grills, smokes, and roasts, so it's a great option if you enjoy trying different ways of cooking, and the sleek black finish gives it a modern look that fits beautifully into a contemporary garden.
If you're looking to create an outdoor space that feels like an extension of your home, this is a fantastic option. I love that it combines prep space, storage, and cooking all in one, making it ideal for long summer lunches and entertaining friends.
Pizza Oven
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.