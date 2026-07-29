Curated Finds for Caitlin — Outdoor Ovens

Dear Caitlin,

Inspired by your brief, I have curated your personalised edit of barbecues and outdoor ovens, keeping your preferred mid-century modern, industrial, and modern styles in mind while staying within your budget.

There are so many great outdoor cooking options available, from compact grills to fully equipped outdoor kitchen setups, so I've included a variety of designs to suit different spaces and ways of entertaining. Alongside the barbecues, I've also added a couple of pizza ovens, as they're a brilliant addition if you enjoy hosting outdoors and want something a little more versatile.

If you'd like a little more support pulling everything together, take a look at Style, our room design service at Design Lab By Livingetc. We'd have a 45-minute one-to-one call to discuss your space, and afterwards I'd put together a full moodboard for your garden, along with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction.

I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit, and I'd love to hear which pieces you feel most drawn to.

Best wishes,

Iokasti

Outdoor Oven

Currys NINJA Woodfire Pro XL OG853UK Outdoor Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker with Cover – Black & Grey £419.99 at Currys I really like how versatile this barbecue is. It grills, smokes, and roasts, so it's a great option if you enjoy trying different ways of cooking, and the sleek black finish gives it a modern look that fits beautifully into a contemporary garden. Atkin & Thyme Savannah Hybrid Outdoor Kitchen - 4 Burner - Oak £1,049 at atkinandthyme.co.uk If you're looking to create an outdoor space that feels like an extension of your home, this is a fantastic option. I love that it combines prep space, storage, and cooking all in one, making it ideal for long summer lunches and entertaining friends. Atkin and Thyme Grillstream Island Hybrid Gas/charcoal Bbq in Stainless Steel £1,299 at atkinandthyme.co.uk This feels like a real entertainer's barbecue. The island design gives you plenty of space to prepare food while chatting with guests, and the industrial-inspired finish makes it feel stylish as well as practical. John Lewis Weber Performer Premium Charcoal Bbq, 57cm £624.99 at John Lewis You can't really go wrong with a classic Weber. I like that it delivers that authentic charcoal flavour while still offering handy features like the side table and built-in storage, making outdoor cooking that bit easier.