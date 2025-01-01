A Bold Take on Alpine Style, Ghislaine Viñas' Colorful New Vision Reboots an Aspen Ski Home
The designer's penchant for colorful contrast brings an energetic refresh to modern mountain style — take a peek inside
Aspen is synonymous with glamour. Both a destination and a lifestyle, opulence radiates from the Colorado ski town, an exclusive enclave that feels miles and miles away from its mining origins in the 1800s. But at its heart exists varied styles, from picture-perfect Victorians to Bauhaus modernism and, lately, a sleek modern mountain style that mixes rustic and glossy materials in neutral palettes.
But playful dashes of near-primary colors? Intensely saturated hues are guaranteed to stand out in this legendary town, and it’s part of the bold, energizing scheme interior designer Ghislaine Viñas injected into this reimagined modern home for a longtime friend and client.
The client, Paige West, a New York-based art collector whose family first purchased the home in the 90's, was open to a new narrative arc — one that was welcoming, bespoke, and modern. They landed on a brilliant mix that's both nostalgic and refreshing, channeling the charm and sophistication of Swiss ski vacations along with the chill vibes of 1960s ski-bum culture.
A dramatic overhaul by Aspen's S2 Architects first refreshed the three-level property, opening up the architecture with large expanses of windows and a gabled roof. Inside, Ghislaine worked with the architects on a sophisticated, Scandinavian material palette dominated by calm white oak surfaces throughout the 5,800 square feet.
The pale scheme was the perfect backdrop for Ghislaine's colorful vision (she's no stranger to playful contrasts) while the client's collection of contemporary art made every space pop with an undeniably modern feel.
Even if you tried, you can't miss the home's most prominent color, a daring red that nods to the iconic Swiss flag, and the nostalgic jackets worn by ski patrol. "Red is a challenging color to work with, but when used thoughtfully it can be incredibly pleasing," says Ghislaine, of her daring decision to decorate with red.
The most intensely saturated room is no doubt the garage, a ski storage area with wall-to-wall lockers (all red), nylon carpeting (also red), and straight benches (seriously red). But Ghislaine was careful to ensure the vivid color was used cleverly elsewhere in the home, too, incorporating the accent with natural wood tones to create balance.
In the open dining room, for example, red wooden chairs echo traditional Swiss designs, each personalized with the initials of family members. Adding a bespoke touch, it leans into the welcoming atmosphere that was important for the family, keen hosts all year round.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
"They wanted everything about the home to say ‘welcome’ to their friends and family,” explains Ghislaine. “In fact, the house is aptly named the 'All Inn.' I think that says it all”
Complementing red, the rest of the home indulges even more vibrant colors (think emerald greens, sulfur yellows, and powder blues), all layered into the palette by way of furniture and accessories. It's not the predictable palette for modern mountain style, where you might expect neutral colors and natural materials like brown leathers and rich woods — and that's exactly the point.
"We used various bold hues in certain areas of the home to create a striking contrast with the light white oak architectural detailing," explains Ghislaine. "These colors bring a modern and spirited energy to the space."
Without question, every bold color works in tandem with contemporary art, which plays an essential role in defining the home's lively atmosphere.
"The art is all curated by the client Paige from her collection called 'The West Collection,'" says Ghislaine. "Art became the layer that infused the home with a truly unique attitude, making it deeply personal while elevating every corner of the home."
That spirit carries through even in the guest bedroom ideas; instead of taking a neutral stance, Ghislaine kept the energy high all throughout the home, with bedrooms receiving their own unique looks and color stories. "These colors bring a modern and spirited energy to the space," says Ghislaine.
In one guest room, located on the ground level, a canary yellow headboard is certainly on the nose, incorporating a portrait by American artist Mark Mulroney right into the woodwork, while lightwells are covered in varying shades of yellow with a wood-grain motif by English artist Richard Woods.
The result is a rather whimsical space, the type you might find in a boutique inn, yet one that doesn't sacrifice comfort for the family's rotating guests. "Even the bathrooms are stocked with carefully selected Scandinavian products like a luxury hotel room," adds Ghislaine.
Nothing like its neighboring homes (let alone any home in Aspen), the interiors redefine what a traditional ski home can be in the tiny ski town. Eschewing the rustic elements typical of mountain homes, Ghislaine's layered, bright narrative design is a welcome sight, a dose of energy against the natural landscape.
"They asked that it should in no way look like what one expects an Aspen ski house to look like," admits Ghislaine. And for that matter, Ghislaine didn't just get creative — she managed to paint the town red.
Keith Flanagan is a New York based journalist specialising in design, food and travel. He has been an editor at Time Out New York, and has written for such publications as Architectural Digest, Conde Nast Traveller, Food 52 and USA Today. He regularly contributes to Livingetc, reporting on design trends and offering insight from the biggest names in the US. His intelligent approach to interiors also sees him as an expert in explaining the different disciplines in design.
-
-
4 Expert Tips For Finding Treasures When Shopping Secondhand Furniture Online
Secondhand shopping for furniture doesn't have to be overwhelming — follow our cheat sheet for mastering the art of online thrifting
By Maya Glantz Published
-
How to Organize Kitchen Appliances — 7 Expert Tips That Will Help You Keep Those Bulky Items Neat and Tidy
Keep your smart appliances in an orderly fashion and top form with these handy tricks from the pros
By Ciéra Cree Published