A Bold Take on Alpine Style, Ghislaine Viñas' Colorful New Vision Reboots an Aspen Ski Home

Aspen is synonymous with glamour. Both a destination and a lifestyle, opulence radiates from the Colorado ski town, an exclusive enclave that feels miles and miles away from its mining origins in the 1800s. But at its heart exists varied styles, from picture-perfect Victorians to Bauhaus modernism and, lately, a sleek modern mountain style that mixes rustic and glossy materials in neutral palettes.

But playful dashes of near-primary colors? Intensely saturated hues are guaranteed to stand out in this legendary town, and it’s part of the bold, energizing scheme interior designer Ghislaine Viñas injected into this reimagined modern home for a longtime friend and client.

Image 1 of 2 "I would be lying if I said the home is completely neutral but we did want to keep most of the architectural elements refined, modern and natural with a Scandinavian feel," says Ghislaine. (Image credit: Garrett Rowland) "If you strip the home of the interiors, the vibe really is very soft and sophisticated… okay, except for the red garage and red powder room," teases Ghislaine. (Image credit: Garrett Rowland)

The client, Paige West, a New York-based art collector whose family first purchased the home in the 90's, was open to a new narrative arc — one that was welcoming, bespoke, and modern. They landed on a brilliant mix that's both nostalgic and refreshing, channeling the charm and sophistication of Swiss ski vacations along with the chill vibes of 1960s ski-bum culture.

A dramatic overhaul by Aspen's S2 Architects first refreshed the three-level property, opening up the architecture with large expanses of windows and a gabled roof. Inside, Ghislaine worked with the architects on a sophisticated, Scandinavian material palette dominated by calm white oak surfaces throughout the 5,800 square feet.



The pale scheme was the perfect backdrop for Ghislaine's colorful vision (she's no stranger to playful contrasts) while the client's collection of contemporary art made every space pop with an undeniably modern feel.

"Each chair is painted and personalized with a family member’s initials, adding a deeply personal touch to the space," says Ghislaine of the dining room's bright red Swiss chairs. (Image credit: Garrett Rowland)

Even if you tried, you can't miss the home's most prominent color, a daring red that nods to the iconic Swiss flag, and the nostalgic jackets worn by ski patrol. "Red is a challenging color to work with, but when used thoughtfully it can be incredibly pleasing," says Ghislaine, of her daring decision to decorate with red.

The most intensely saturated room is no doubt the garage, a ski storage area with wall-to-wall lockers (all red), nylon carpeting (also red), and straight benches (seriously red). But Ghislaine was careful to ensure the vivid color was used cleverly elsewhere in the home, too, incorporating the accent with natural wood tones to create balance.

In the open dining room, for example, red wooden chairs echo traditional Swiss designs, each personalized with the initials of family members. Adding a bespoke touch, it leans into the welcoming atmosphere that was important for the family, keen hosts all year round.

"They wanted everything about the home to say ‘welcome’ to their friends and family,” explains Ghislaine. “In fact, the house is aptly named the 'All Inn.' I think that says it all”

"We opted for this vibrant, cheerful apple green hue, drawing inspiration from Aspen in the springtime," says Ghislaine. (Image credit: Garrett Rowland)

Complementing red, the rest of the home indulges even more vibrant colors (think emerald greens, sulfur yellows, and powder blues), all layered into the palette by way of furniture and accessories. It's not the predictable palette for modern mountain style, where you might expect neutral colors and natural materials like brown leathers and rich woods — and that's exactly the point.

"We used various bold hues in certain areas of the home to create a striking contrast with the light white oak architectural detailing," explains Ghislaine. "These colors bring a modern and spirited energy to the space."

"Powder blue was a color we wanted to weave throughout the home," says Ghislaine of the durable and commercial grade, ski-boot-proof carpet used in the hallway. (Image credit: Garrett Rowland)

Without question, every bold color works in tandem with contemporary art, which plays an essential role in defining the home's lively atmosphere.

"The art is all curated by the client Paige from her collection called 'The West Collection,'" says Ghislaine. "Art became the layer that infused the home with a truly unique attitude, making it deeply personal while elevating every corner of the home."

"At the start of every project, we collect a color palette that reflects the mood and vibe we want to achieve," says Ghislaine, noting sulfur yellow among their initial picks. "We made sure to incorporate every color we initially envisioned." (Image credit: Garrett Rowland)

That spirit carries through even in the guest bedroom ideas; instead of taking a neutral stance, Ghislaine kept the energy high all throughout the home, with bedrooms receiving their own unique looks and color stories. "These colors bring a modern and spirited energy to the space," says Ghislaine.

In one guest room, located on the ground level, a canary yellow headboard is certainly on the nose, incorporating a portrait by American artist Mark Mulroney right into the woodwork, while lightwells are covered in varying shades of yellow with a wood-grain motif by English artist Richard Woods.

The result is a rather whimsical space, the type you might find in a boutique inn, yet one that doesn't sacrifice comfort for the family's rotating guests. "Even the bathrooms are stocked with carefully selected Scandinavian products like a luxury hotel room," adds Ghislaine.

In another guest room, a framed 1960's photograph by Slim Aarons (depicting skiers in the Swiss Alps) was actually part of the entire home's 'ski bum' inspiration. "We were so drawn to this photo that we decided to incorporate it into the wallpaper," says Ghislaine. "It brought a unique and specific energy to the room that we absolutely loved." (Image credit: Garrett Rowland)

Nothing like its neighboring homes (let alone any home in Aspen), the interiors redefine what a traditional ski home can be in the tiny ski town. Eschewing the rustic elements typical of mountain homes, Ghislaine's layered, bright narrative design is a welcome sight, a dose of energy against the natural landscape.

"They asked that it should in no way look like what one expects an Aspen ski house to look like," admits Ghislaine. And for that matter, Ghislaine didn't just get creative — she managed to paint the town red.